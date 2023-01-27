Endeavour Silver Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Reports for Guanacevi and Bolañitos Mines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") EDREXK announces today it has filed technical reports (the "Technical Reports") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



The Technical Reports are entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Guanaceví Project, Durango State, Mexico" (the "2022 Guanacevi Report") with an effective date of November 5, 2022, and "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Bolañitos Project, Guanajuato State, Mexico" (the "2022 Bolañitos Report") with an effective date of November 9, 2022 and are co-authored by the Company and by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC ("Hard Rock"), a full-service geologic and mine engineering firm.

Below is a summary of material information from the 2022 Guanacevi Report

Mineral Resource Estimate:

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Mass

(kt) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Silver

(koz) Gold

(koz) AgEq

(koz) Measured 138.8 569 1.4 670 2,538 6.1 2,992 Indicated 575.6 443 1.1 528 8,197 21.0 9,770 Measured and Indicated 714.4 467 1.2 556 10,735 27.0 12,762 Inferred 838.7 416 0.9 487 11,225 25.0 13,132

Notes:

The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is May 31, 2022. The QP for the estimate, Mr. Richard A. Schwering, SME-RM of Hard Rock, is independent of Endeavour Silver. Inferred Mineral Resources are that part of a Mineral Resource for which the grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Inferred Mineral Resources do not have demonstrated economic viability and may not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource silver equivalent cut-off grades were 252 g/t for veins inside the El Curso and Porvenir Frisco Concession, 212 g/t for the Santa Cruz Sur Vein System, and 219 g/t for the remaining Mineral Resources including those veins estimated using VLP methods at Guanaceví. Metallurgical recoveries were 86.4% for silver and 90.1% for gold. Silver equivalents are based on a 79.6:1 silver to gold price ratio. Price assumptions are $US21.80 per troy ounce for silver and $US1,735.00 per troy ounce for gold for the Mineral Resource cut-off calculations. These prices are based on the 36-month moving average as of the effective date. Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Rounding may result in apparent differences when summing tonnes, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. Grades are reported in grams per tonne (g/t). Contained metal is reported as troy ounces (t. oz).

Mineral Reserve Estimate:

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Mass

(kt) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Silver

(koz) Gold

(koz) AgEq

(koz) Proven 162.7 543 1.31 648 2,841 6.9 3,390 Probable 1,096.7 466 1.11 555 16,445 39 19,579 Proven and Probable 1,259.4 476 1.14 567 19,287 46.0 22,969

Notes:

Cutoff Grades: 219 g/t AgEq for Milache; 212 g/t AgEq for Santa Cruz Sur and 252 g/t AgEq for El Curso and El Porvenir including the royalties payable. Minimum Mining Width: 0.8m. External Dilution Long Hole: 35% (Milache 40%) Silver Equivalent: 79.6:1 silver to gold Gold Price: US $1,735/oz. Silver Price: US $21.80/oz. Gold Recovery: 91.0% Silver Recovery: 86.4% Mineral resources are estimated exclusive of and in addition to mineral reserves. Figures in table are rounded to reflect estimate precision; small differences generated by rounding are not material to estimates.

Below is a summary of material information from the 2022 Bolañitos Report

Mineral Resource Estimate:

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Mass

(kt) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Silver

(koz) Gold

(koz) AgEq

(koz) Measured 42.0 97 3.0 322 131 4.0 435 Indicated 411.5 111 2.3 279 1,470 30.0 3,697 Measured and Indicated 453.5 110 2.3 283 1,601 34.0 4,132 Inferred 1,656.6 141 2.5 331 7,494 132.2 17,608

Notes:

The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is May 31, 2022. The QP for the estimate, Mr. Richard A. Schwering, SME-RM of Hard Rock, is independent of Endeavour. Inferred Mineral Resources are that part of a Mineral Resource for which the grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Inferred Mineral Resources do not have demonstrated economic viability and may not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource silver equivalent cut-off grades were 149 g/t for veins located in the La Luz and San Miguel production areas and veins estimated using VLP methods at Bolañitos, 157 g/t for the Belen vein system, and 151 g/t for veins located in the Lucero production area. Metallurgical recoveries were 85.7% for silver and 90.1% for gold. Silver equivalents are based on a 79.6:1 silver to gold price ratio. Price assumptions are $US21.80 per troy ounce for silver and $US1,735.00 per troy ounce for gold for resource cut-off calculations. These prices are based on the 36-month moving average as of the effective date. Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Rounding may result in apparent differences when summing tonnes, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. Grades are reported in grams per tonne (g/t). Contained metal is reported as troy ounces (t. oz).

Mineral Reserve Estimate:

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Mass

(kt) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Silver

(koz) Gold

(koz) AgEq

(koz) Proven 158 57 2.63 266 290 13.4 1,357 Probable 376 73 2.41 265 878 29.2 3,199 Proven + Probable 534 101 2.8 326 1,168 42.6 4,556

Notes:

Cut-Off Grades: 149 g/t silver equivalent for San Miguel, 149 g/t silver equivalent for La Luz, 151 g/t silver equivalent for Lucero and 157 g/t silver equivalent for Belen Minimum Mining Width: 0.8 m. Cut and Fill Stope Size: 7m W x 4m H Long Hole Stope Size: 7m W x 20m H External Dilution Cut and Fill: 24% External Dilution Long Hole: 40% Gold Price: US $1,735 /oz Silver Price: US $21.80 /oz Gold Recovery: 90.1% Silver Recovery: 85.7% Dilution factors averaged 37.14%. Dilution factors are calculated based on internal stope dilution calculations and external dilution factors of 24% for cut and fill and 40% for long hole. Silver equivalents are based on a 79.6:1 silver:gold ratio. Figures in table are rounded to reflect estimate precision; small differences generated by rounding are not material to estimates.

Reconciliation to Previously Disclosed Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates

The following table compares the current mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates to those previously disclosed by the Company (see news release dated February 3, 2021). The changes in mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates resulted from a combination of depletion through mining and production, increases in gold price to $1735/oz (2022) from $1465/oz (2020) and silver price to $21.80/oz (2022) from $16.51/oz (2020) which affected cut-off grades, re-classification of vertical longitudinal projection Mineral Resources from Indicated and Inferred to Inferred only, and mineral resource and mineral reserve expansion through drilling and mine development.

Silver-Gold Proven and Probable Reserves Tonnes

(000s) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag Eq

(g/t) Ag

(koz) Au

(koz) Ag Eq

(koz) Proven Guanaceví (Dec 2020) 141 319 0.82 385 1,445 3.7 1,742 Guanaceví (May 2022) 163 543 1.31 648 2,841 6.9 3,390 Difference (%) 16% 70% 60% 68% 97% 86% 95% Bolañitos (Dec 2020) 76 34 2.62 243 83 6.4 596 Bolañitos (May 2022) 158 57 2.63 266 290 13.4 1,357 Difference (%) 107% 68% 1% 9% 249% 109% 128% Probable Guanaceví (Dec 2020) 948 346 0.95 422 10,554 28.8 12,859 Guanaceví (May 2022) 1,097 466 1.11 555 16,445 39.0 19,579 Difference (%) 16% 35% 17% 32% 56% 35% 52% Bolañitos (Dec 2020) 237 53 2.51 254 405 19.1 1,930 Bolañitos (May 2022) 376 73 2.41 265 878 29.2 3,199 Difference (%) 59% 37% -4% 4% 117% 53% 66% Silver-Gold Measured and Indicated Resources Tonnes

(000s) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag Eq

(g/t) Ag

(koz) Au

(koz) Ag Eq

(koz) Measured Guanaceví (Dec 2020) 95 405 0.88 475 1,240 2.7 1,456 Guanaceví (May 2022) 139 569 1 670 2,538 6 2,992 Difference (%) 46% 41% 59% 41% 105% 127% 106% Bolañitos (Dec 2020) 35 76 2.37 265 85 2.6 296 Bolañitos (May 2022) 42 97 3 322 131 4 435 Difference (%) 21% 28% 27% 21% 55% 51% 47% Indicated Guanaceví (Dec 2020) 566 363 0.82 428 6,603 14.9 7,797 Guanaceví (May 2022) 576 443 1 528 8,197 21 9,770 Difference (%) 2% 22% 34% 23% 24% 41% 25% Bolañitos (Dec 2020) 193 105 2.67 319 654 16.5 1,976 Bolañitos (May 2022) 412 111 2 279 1,470 30 3,697 Difference (%) 113% 5% -14% -12% 125% 82% 87% Silver-Gold Inferred Resources Tonnes

(000s) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag Eq

(g/t) Ag

(koz) Au

(koz) Ag Eq

(koz) Inferred Guanaceví (Dec 2020) 866 495 1.18 589 13,765 32.7 16,384 Guanaceví (May 2022) 839 416 1 487 11,225 25 13,132 Difference (%) -3% -16% -23% -17% -18% -24% -20% Bolañitos (Dec 2020) 311 80 2.82 305 798 28.2 3,054 Bolañitos (May 2022) 1,657 141 3 331 7,494 132 17,608 Difference (%) 433% 77% -11% 8% 839% 369% 477%

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The 2022 Guanacevi Report and the 2022 Bolañitos Report were co-authored by Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President, Corporate Development of Endeavour, Don Gray, SME-RM, Chief Operations Officer of Endeavour and Richard A. Schwering, SME-RM of Hard Rock Consulting LLC. Mr. Schwering is independent of Endeavour. These authors are Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 and are responsible for all sections of the Technical Reports. These Qualified Persons have prepared the scientific and technical information in the Guanacevi and Bolañitos reports and have reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

The Technical Reports are available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com, and will be filed on EDGAR as soon as practicable at www.sec.gov. There are no differences in the Technical Reports from the information disclosed in this News Release.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

