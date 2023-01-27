Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Bravada Gold Corporation BVA BRTN BGAVF (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that the following incumbent directors were re-elected at the Company's annual general meeting held on January 26, 2023: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, K.C., Michael Rowley, G. Ross McDonald, John Kerr and Nigel Bunting. In addition, the shareholders re-appointed Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of Bravada and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

At the annual general meeting, shareholders also resolved to adopt a Shareholder Rights Plan to ensure the fair treatment of all Bravada shareholders in the event of an unsolicited take-over bid for the outstanding common shares of the Company. In the event that a take-over bid should occur, the Shareholder Rights Plan provides a mechanism to ensure that shareholders have adequate time to properly evaluate and assess it without facing undue pressure or coercion. The Shareholder Rights Plan also provides the board of directors with additional time to consider any take-over bid and, if applicable, to explore alternative transactions in order to maximize shareholder value. Accordingly, the Shareholder Rights Plan is not designed to prevent take-over bids that treat the Company's shareholders fairly. A copy of the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement will be available under Bravada's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Reference should be made to the full text of the plan for the details of its provisions. The Shareholder Rights Plan has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were re-appointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, K.C. as Chairman, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company entered into 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 810 claims for approximately 6,500 ha in the Battle Mountain/Eureka and Walker Lane Trends, two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, responding to investor's commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

