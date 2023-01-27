Harnessing the Power of Digital Entertainment with Afrovibes Entertainment Group
Afrovibes Entertainment Group provides entertainment options for digital marketers with an afrobeat.
We are excited to bring our unique blend of music, news, and entertainment programming to even more listeners in Atlanta and Los Angeles.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 21st Century has brought about an entirely new way of connecting, communicating, marketing, and entertaining audiences all across the world. Digital creatives can now reach far beyond their local markets to spread their messages and grow their brands. To help them do this effectively and efficiently, Afrovibes Entertainment Group provides businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and governmental institutions with a comprehensive suite of digital solutions such as TV, radio, and print media.
About the Digital Strategist Behind Afrovibes Entertainment Group
Philip Balonwu is a visionary, philanthropist, and a man of many talents. He is a serial successful entrepreneur and media personality, with a Computer Science and Technical Management degree. He has worked as a Systems Engineer/Cloud Architect in various industries with extensive experience in the oil and gas, medical, finance, and IT sectors.
Mr. Balonwu founded TechnologySure, an IT company that specializes in cloud architecture, web design, and cyber security. He founded it to help bring technology to small businesses at affordable prices. Because of his passion for media, he has dedicated his life to helping others and is a passionate advocate for music and the arts. His love for promoting Black culture worldwide led him to start Afrovibes Radio Station in 2016, which is dedicated to promoting African culture through music, entertainment, and art. The station broadcasts across Africa, Europe, and the United States. Afrovibes Radio helps spread the word about African culture and the arts across the diaspora.
As the world faced the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic in 2020, one thing remained constant: the need for entertainment and connection. Recognizing this, Mr. Balonwu saw an opportunity to expand his reach and bring the vibrant sounds of afrobeats music to even more listeners. With the success of Afrovibes Radio, which now reaches music lovers in 182 countries, Philip Balonwu launched Afrovibes TV. The station airs a diverse range of creative content, including music videos, movies, and documentaries, as well as highlighting entrepreneurs, community leaders, and events. Afrovibes TV & Radio Station has become the go-to destination for afrobeats music in the United States, helping to make the genre more popular than ever before. The station’s programming is dedicated to helping listeners stay connected with their cultural heritage, while also providing a platform for new and emerging artists.
The success of Afrovibes TV & Radio Station is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. With a strong and dedicated following, Afrovibes TV & Radio Station is poised for continued growth and success in the future. The TV station is a worldwide streaming platform available on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, the Afrovibes TV website and mobile app, and reaches viewers across the globe.
For more information, check out www.afrovibes.tv; www.afrovibesradio.com
In 2021, the Afrovibes Magazine was created as an extension of Afrovibes TV & Radio’s mission to promote black culture around the world. It features articles about African Americans and Africans living abroad making significant contributions in various fields such as business, entertainment, fashion design, etc., highlights businesses, brands, and artists, and displays great creative writing pieces, articles, and visuals! It is available through a digital link, print, and PDF document for group distribution.
In 2022, the brand expanded into the coffee business with Afrovibes Coffee, a coffee company that sources its beans directly from farmers around the world to produce cold brew coffee and expanding to coffee liqueur. Afrovibes sells cold brew coffee wholesale to businesses and individuals around the world who want to support African farmers by purchasing their fair-trade products.
As an entrepreneur, Mr. Balonwu has been a driving force behind all the projects under his purview, from Afrovibes TV & Radio to the Magazine, to TechnologySure. He also founded Afrovibes Entertainment Group—an entertainment group that manages events and produces music videos, films, plays, television shows, and other forms of media that promote African culture and heritage around the world. Recently, Philip Balonwu has co-authored a novella called The Untold Love Story which can be found on Amazon and other book retailers.
He is also very passionate about helping new artists get started in their careers so that they can have a platform for their artistry to be heard by others. He believes that music has the power to change people’s lives for the better, which is why he takes such an active role in supporting young artists.
Afrovibes Entertainment Group has expanded its reach with the opening of satellite locations in Atlanta and Los Angeles. This is a significant development for the company, as it allows them to better serve the African American community in these regions. The new locations will feature state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, ensuring that the station’ s programming is of the highest quality.
Mr. Balonwu is thrilled about the expansion of his business. He said, “We are excited to bring our unique blend of music, news, and entertainment programming to even more listeners in Atlanta and Los Angeles.” He believes Africa deserves better than it’s gotten from other countries in terms of representation in media—and he’s doing his part to change that by creating work that celebrates diversity and gives African people their due credit as global citizens who have contributed to humanity for centuries!
Afrovibes Entertainment Group is committed to providing its public with quality digital entertainment solutions. Their knowledgeable team understands how to leverage the power of social media and other digital channels for maximum entertainment satisfaction. Mr. Balonwu’s acute business acumen has made this award-winning business model a success in the entertainment industry.
