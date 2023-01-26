Submit Release
10th Circuit Court of Appeals Upholds Honie Death Row Conviction

Today, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Taberon Honie on Utah’s death row for the brutal killing of his girlfriend’s mother, Claudia Benn, in 1998.

Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak made arguments to the Court, centering on whether Honie’s sentence was correctly performed, which the 10th Circuit ruled it was, under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

Read the 10th Circuit’s Decision here.

