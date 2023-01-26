Submit Release
*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 2400 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:20 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Baltimore, MD.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/M3LSsJkO_8o

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

