Emergency Closure on Route 441 Just South of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway.
A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
PennDOT is assessing the situation and planning remediation measures. The road is expected to be closed for the next several days.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
