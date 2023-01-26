Submit Release
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.34 and Core EPS of $0.57; Full Year 2022 GAAP EPS of $2.50 and Core EPS of $2.49

/EIN News/ -- John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported fourth quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.34, down 41.4% YoY, with ROAA of 0.48%, and ROAE of 6.06%. Core 4Q22 EPS was $0.57, a decrease of 14.9% YoY, with ROAA of 0.82% and ROAE of 10.29%. Full year 2022 GAAP EPS was $2.50, down 3.5% YoY with ROAA of 0.93% and ROAE of 11.44%. Core 2022 EPS was $2.49, a decline of 11.4% YoY with ROAA of 0.92% and ROAE of 11.42%.

“The Company recorded its second-best core earnings for 2022 despite the aggressive Fed movements and resultant net interest margin compression. The net interest margin compression is expected to be temporary and remain until the Fed ceases rate moves with recovery on a lag as funding pressures ease and loans reprice upwards. During the quarter, the yield on new loan originations totaled 6.10%, up 150 basis points QoQ and 259 basis points YoY. Average loans and deposits increased 4.9% and 3.4% respectively, YoY in 4Q22. Credit quality remains a hallmark of the Company with net charge-offs of only 5 basis points for the quarter and 2 basis points for the year as the real estate portfolio has strong debt service coverage ratios and low loan to values. The Company has a long history of solid credit quality. During the quarter, we sold $84.2 million of investment securities with an average yield of 1.17% recognizing a $10.9 million loss. The proceeds will be redeployed into higher yielding assets as we prepare for 2023 and beyond.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

Loan Growth of 4.4% YoY; NIM Declined QoQ. Period end net loans increased 4.4% YoY, with business loans comprising 38.3% of the growth; loans declined slightly QoQ. Loan closings of $225.2 million decreased 37.9% YoY, while repayment speeds declined both YoY and QoQ. Management has focused on full banking relationships choosing to forgo transactional business. Net interest income of $54.2 million decreased 13.5% YoY and 11.4% QoQ, primarily due to the increase in funding costs. NIM FTE was 2.70% in 4Q22 compared to 3.07% in 3Q22 and 3.29% a year ago. Core NIM FTE was 2.63% in 4Q22 compared to 3.03% in 3Q22 and 3.21% in 4Q21. Net charge-offs were only 5 bps in 4Q22, which is consistent with the loan portfolio having an average LTV <37%.

71% of 2022 Earnings Returned to Shareholders; TCE/TA1 Improves QoQ. The Company repurchased 374,862 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.16 during the quarter. Book value and tangible book value per share were $22.97 and $22.31, respectively, while TCE/TA was up 20 bps to 7.82% at December 31, 2022, compared to 7.62% at September 30, 2022.

Key Financial Metrics2


    4Q22
 		    3Q22
 		  2Q22   1Q22
 		  4Q21
 		    2022     2021
GAAP:                                              
EPS   $0.34       $0.76     $0.81     $0.58     $0.58       $2.50       $2.59  
ROAA (%)   0.48       1.11     1.22     0.91     0.89       0.93       1.00  
ROAE (%)   6.06       13.91     15.00     10.83     10.77       11.44       12.60  
NIM FTE3(%)   2.70       3.07     3.35     3.36     3.29       3.11       3.24  
Core:                                              
EPS   $0.57       $0.62     $0.70     $0.61     $0.67       $2.49       $2.81  
ROAA (%)   0.82       0.90     1.05     0.94     1.04       0.92       1.09  
ROAE (%)   10.29       11.24     12.90     11.27     12.49       11.42       13.68  
Core NIM FTE (%)   2.63       3.03     3.33     3.31     3.21       3.07       3.17  
Credit Quality:                                              
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)   0.77       0.72     0.72     0.21     0.23       0.77       0.23  
ACLs/Loans (%)   0.58       0.59     0.58     0.57     0.56       0.58       0.56  
ACLs/NPLs (%)   124.89       142.29     141.06     266.12     248.66       124.89       248.66  
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)   0.05       0.02     (0.03 )   0.06     -       0.02       0.05  
Balance Sheet:                                              
Avg Loans ($B)   $6.9       $6.9     $6.6     $6.6     $6.6       $6.7       $6.6  
Avg Dep ($B)   $6.7       $6.3     $6.4     $6.4     $6.5       $6.5       $6.4  
Book Value/Share   $22.97       $22.47     $22.38     $22.26     $22.26       $22.97       $22.26  
Tangible BV/Share   $22.31       $21.81     $21.71     $21.61     $21.61       $22.31       $21.61  
TCE/TA (%)   7.82       7.62     7.82     8.05     8.22       7.82       8.22  

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

4Q22 Highlights
  • Period end net loans were stable QoQ and increased 4.4% YoY; loan closings were $225.2 million with a rate of 6.10% in 4Q22, down 51.4% QoQ and 37.9% YoY, while the yield on closings increased 150 bps QoQ and 259 bps YoY
  • Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, increased 6.4% QoQ and 3.4% YoY to $6.7 billion, with core deposits comprising 79.8% of total average deposits
  • Loan pipeline decreased 41.3% YoY to $252.2 million reflecting higher rates and greater client selectivity
  • $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities were sold at a loss of $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22
  • Net interest income decreased 11.4% QoQ and 13.5% YoY to $54.2 million; Core net interest income declined 12.4% QoQ and 13.4% YoY to $52.9 million
  • Net interest margin FTE decreased 37 bps QoQ and 59 bps YoY to 2.70%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 40 bps QoQ and 58 bps YoY to 2.63%; The decline in GAAP and Core NIM was primarily driven by our liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets; after a lag, the NIM is expected to expand when the Fed stops raising rates as loans continue to reprice higher, while the cost of funding is expected to remain steady
  • NPAs increased slightly to $53.4 million from $50.0 million at 3Q22 and from $14.9 million at 4Q21
  • Provision for credit losses was negligible in 4Q22 compared to $0.8 million in 4Q21; net charge-offs were $0.8 million in 4Q22 compared to net recoveries of $29 thousand in 4Q21
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% up from 7.62% at 3Q22; the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes positively impacted this ratio by 11 bps in 4Q22
  • Repurchased 374,862 shares at an average price of $20.16; dividends and share repurchases were 71% of net income in 2022

Income Statement Highlights


                            YoY   QoQ
($000s, except EPS)     4Q22     3Q22   2Q22   1Q22   4Q21   Change   Change
                                 
Net Interest Income     $54,201       $61,206     $64,730     $63,479     $62,674     (13.5 ) %   (11.4 ) %
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses     (12 )     2,145     1,590     1,358     761     (101.6 )     (100.6 )  
Noninterest Income (Loss)     (7,652 )     8,995     7,353     1,313     (280 )   2,632.9       (185.1 )  
Noninterest Expense     33,742       35,634     35,522     38,794     38,807     (13.1 )     (5.3 )  
Income Before Income Taxes     12,819       32,422     34,971     24,640     22,826     (43.8 )     (60.5 )  
Provision for Income Taxes     2,570       8,980     9,936     6,421     4,743     (45.8 )     (71.4 )  
Net Income     $10,249       $23,442     $25,035     $18,219     $18,083     (43.3 )     (56.3 )  
Diluted EPS     $0.34       $0.76     $0.81     $0.58     $0.58     (41.4 )     (55.3 )  
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)     30,420       30,695     30,937     31,254     31,353     (3.0 )     (0.9 )  
                                 
Core Net Income1     $17,399       $18,953     $21,518     $18,969     $20,968     (17.0 )     (8.2 )  
Core EPS1     $0.57       $0.62     $0.70     $0.61     $0.67     (14.9 )     (8.1 )  

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $54.2 million in 4Q22 compared to $61.2 million in 3Q22, $64.7 million in 2Q22, $63.5 million in 1Q22, and $62.7 million in 4Q21. Net interest income declined 1.8% in 2022 to $243.6 million compared to $248.0 million in 2021.

  • Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 2.70% decreased 59 bps YoY and 37 bps QoQ
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.4 million (12 bps to the NIM) in 4Q22 compared to $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22, $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22, $2.6 million (14 bps) in 1Q22, and $3.1 million (16 bps) in 4Q21
  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.58% in 4Q22, 2.96% in 3Q22, 3.22% in both 2Q22 and 1Q22, and 3.13% in 4Q21

The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $12 thousand in 4Q22, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in 3Q22, $1.6 million in 2Q22, $1.4 million in 1Q22, and $0.8 million in 4Q21. The provision for credit losses was $5.1 million in 2022 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $4.9 million in 2021.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans), $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans), and $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans)

Noninterest income (loss) was $(7.7) million in 4Q22, $9.0 million in 3Q22, $7.4 million in 2Q22, $1.3 million in 1Q22, and $(0.3) million in 4Q21. Noninterest income was $10.0 million in 2022 compared to $3.7 million in 2021.

  • Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds are being reinvested into securities that are expected to have an earn back period of 3 years or less
  • Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(0.6) million in 4Q22 (($0.02) per share, net of tax), $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax), $2.5 million in 2Q22 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(1.8) million in 1Q22 ($(0.04) per share, net of tax), and $(5.1) million in 4Q21 ($(0.13) per share, net of tax)
  • Life insurance proceeds were $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22 and $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $3.5 million in 4Q22, down 27.4% YoY but up 4.7% QoQ
  • Included in 4Q21 core noninterest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments; absent the effects of this dividend, core noninterest income increased 23% YoY

Noninterest expense totaled $33.7 million in 4Q22 (a decrease of 13.1% YoY and 5.3% QoQ) compared to $35.6 million in 3Q22, $35.5 million in 2Q22, and $38.8 million in both 1Q22 and 4Q21. Noninterest expense was $143.7 million in 2022 compared to $147.3 million in 2021.

  • Salaries and employee benefits includes $2.8 million benefit from a lower discount rate for certain benefit plans and $1.4 million benefit from an Employee Retention Tax Credit refund in 4Q22
  • Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
  • Included in 1Q22 noninterest expense was $4.3 million of seasonal compensation expense; 4Q21 noninterest expense included a one-time $4.3 million of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to a record earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic
  • Noninterest expense included $17 thousand pre-tax merger benefit (<$0.01 per share, net of tax) in 4Q21
  • Excluding the effects of the merger and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $33.6 million in 4Q22, down 13.1% YoY and 5.3% QoQ; excluding the Employee Retention Tax Credit refund and the benefit from the lower discount rate, 4Q22 core noninterest expense would have been $37.9 million
  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.58% in 4Q22, 1.69% in 3Q22, 1.73% in 2Q22, 1.93% in 1Q22, and 1.92% in 4Q21

The provision for income taxes was $2.6 million in 4Q22, compared to $9.0 million in 3Q22, $9.9 million in 2Q22, $6.4 million in 1Q22, and $4.7 million in 4Q21. Provision for income taxes was $27.9 million in 2022 compared to $27.5 million in 2021.

  • The effective tax rate was 20.0% in 4Q22, 27.7% in 3Q22, 28.4% in 2Q22, 26.1% in 1Q22, and 20.8% in 4Q21; for the year, the effective tax rate was 26.6% compared to 25.2% in 2021
  • The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income
  • The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of a certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities
  • The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights


                          YoY   QoQ
    4Q22     3Q22   2Q22   1Q22   4Q21   Change   Change
Average Loans And Deposits ($MM)                                  
Loans   $6,881       $6,861     $6,640     $6,579     $6,558     4.9   %   0.3   %
Deposits   6,678       6,277     6,441     6,410     6,459     3.4       6.4    
                                   
Credit Quality ($000s)                                  
Nonperforming Loans   $32,382       $29,003     $27,948     $14,066     $14,934     116.8   %   11.7   %
Nonperforming Assets   53,363       49,984     48,929     14,066     14,934     257.3       6.8    
Criticized and Classified Loans   68,092       61,684     57,145     59,548     57,650     18.1       10.4    
Criticized and Classified Assets   89,073       82,665     78,125     80,527     78,628     13.3       7.8    
Troubled Debt Restructured Loans   11,779       14,757     14,758     15,124     12,714     (7.4 )     (20.2 )  
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)   0.58       0.59     0.58     0.57     0.56     2   bps   (1 ) bp
                                   
Capital                                  
Book Value/Share   $22.97       $22.47     $22.38     $22.26     $22.26     3.2   %   2.2   %
Tangible Book Value/Share   22.31       21.81     21.71     21.61     21.61     3.2       2.3    
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)   7.82       7.62     7.82     8.05     8.22     (40 ) bps   20   bps
Leverage Ratio (%)   8.61       8.74     8.91     9.05     8.98     (37 )     (13 )  

Average loans were $6.9 billion, an increase of 4.9% YoY and 0.3% QoQ. Average loans for 2022 were $6.7 billion, an 1.5% increase from $6.6 billion in 2021.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, up 4.4% YoY, but down 0.3% QoQ
  • Total loan closings were $225.2 million in 4Q22, $463.7 million in 3Q22, $503.8 million in 2Q22, $329.3 million in 1Q22, and $362.7 million in 4Q21
  • The loan pipeline was $252.2 million at December 31, 2022, down 41.3% YoY and 18.4% QoQ

Average Deposits totaled $6.7 billion, increasing 3.4% YoY and 6.4% QoQ. Average deposits were $6.5 billion in 2022, up 0.6% compared to $6.4 billion in 2021.

  • Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 79.8% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q22, compared to 85.3% a year ago
  • Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 0.3% YoY in 4Q22, but decreased 6.7% QoQ and comprised 14.7% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q22 compared to 15.1% a year ago

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans held at the end of each quarter totaled $32.4 million at 4Q22, $29.0 million at 3Q22, $27.9 million at 2Q22, $14.1 million at 1Q22, and $14.9 million at 4Q21.

  • Criticized and classified loans were 98 bps of gross loans at 4Q22 compared to 89 bps at 3Q22, 85 bps at 2Q22, 90 bps at 1Q22, and 87 bps at 4Q21
  • Over 88% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <37% as of December 31, 2022
  • Allowance for credit losses were 124.9% of nonperforming loans at 4Q22 compared to 142.3% at 3Q22 and 248.7% a year ago

Capital: Book value per common share was $22.97 at 4Q22, up 2.2% QoQ and 3.2% YoY; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $22.31 at 4Q22, up 2.3% QoQ and 3.2% YoY.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased 374,862 shares at an average price of $20.16 in 4Q22
  • At the end of 4Q22, 594,462 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.82% at 4Q22 compared to 7.62% at 3Q22 and 8.22% at 4Q21
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • The leverage ratio was 8.61% at 4Q22 compared to 8.74% at 3Q22 and 8.98% at 4Q21

Conference Call Information And First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=54kQH0yX
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
  • Replay Access Code: 8079034
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on April 25, 2023; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 26, 2023.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

    At or for the three months ended     At or for the year ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021     2022   2021  
Performance Ratios(1)                                                        
Return on average assets     0.48 %     1.11 %     1.22   %     0.91 %     0.89   %       0.93 %   1.00 %
Return on average equity     6.06       13.91       15.00         10.83       10.77           11.44     12.60  
Yield on average interest-earning assets(2)     4.44       4.10       3.85         3.77       3.77           4.05     3.77  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     2.11       1.25       0.60         0.50       0.58           1.13     0.63  
Cost of funds     1.84       1.08       0.52         0.43       0.50           0.98     0.55  
Net interest rate spread during period(2)     2.33       2.85       3.25         3.27       3.19           2.92     3.14  
Net interest margin(2)     2.70       3.07       3.35         3.36       3.29           3.11     3.24  
Noninterest expense to average assets     1.58       1.69       1.73         1.93       1.92           1.73     1.81  
Efficiency ratio(3)     59.55       55.68       52.27         58.87       58.66           55.22     55.72  
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities		     1.21 X     1.22 X     1.22   X     1.22 X     1.22   X       1.22 X   1.20 X
                                                         
Average Balances                                                        
Total loans, net   $ 6,881,245     $ 6,861,463     $ 6,640,331       $ 6,578,680     $ 6,558,285         $ 6,741,590   $ 6,644,317  
Total interest-earning assets     8,045,691       7,979,070       7,740,683         7,570,373       7,627,256           7,835,654     7,672,954  
Total assets     8,518,019       8,442,657       8,211,763         8,049,470       8,090,701           8,307,137     8,143,372  
Total due to depositors     5,616,064       5,157,715       5,298,855         5,336,983       5,397,802           5,352,635     5,416,020  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,662,209       6,553,087       6,337,374         6,220,510       6,276,221           6,444,805     6,398,666  
Stockholders' equity     676,165       674,282       667,456         673,012       671,474           672,742     648,946  
                                                         
Per Share Data                                                        
Book value per common share(4)   $ 22.97     $ 22.47     $ 22.38       $ 22.26     $ 22.26         $ 22.97   $ 22.26  
Tangible book value per common share(5)   $ 22.31     $ 21.81     $ 21.71       $ 21.61     $ 21.61         $ 22.31   $ 21.61  
                                                         
Stockholders' Equity                                                        
Stockholders' equity   $ 677,157     $ 670,719     $ 670,812       $ 675,813     $ 679,628         $ 677,157   $ 679,628  
Tangible stockholders' equity     657,504       650,936       650,894         656,085       659,758           657,504     659,758  
                                                         
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                                        
Tier 1 capital   $ 746,880     $ 749,526     $ 739,776       $ 731,536     $ 726,174         $ 746,880   $ 726,174  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     698,258       701,532       686,258         675,434       671,494           698,258     671,494  
Total risk-based capital     975,709       979,021       903,047         892,861       885,469           975,709     885,469  
Risk Weighted Assets     6,640,542       6,689,284       6,522,710         6,232,020       6,182,095           6,640,542     6,182,095  
                                                         
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     8.61 %     8.74 %     8.91   %     9.05 %     8.98   %       8.61 %   8.98 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 6.5%)		     10.52       10.49       10.52         10.84       10.86           10.52     10.86  
Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 8.0%)		     11.25       11.20       11.34         11.74       11.75           11.25     11.75  
Total risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 10.0%)		     14.69       14.64       13.84         14.33       14.32           14.69     14.32  
                                                         
Capital Ratios                                                        
Average equity to average assets     7.94 %     7.99 %     8.13   %     8.36 %     8.30   %       8.10 %   7.97 %
Equity to total assets     8.04       7.84       8.04         8.27       8.45           8.04     8.45  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(6)     7.82       7.62       7.82         8.05       8.22           7.82     8.22  
                                                         
Asset Quality                                                        
Nonaccrual loans(7)   $ 29,782     $ 27,003     $ 27,848       $ 14,066     $ 14,933         $ 29,782   $ 14,933  
Nonperforming loans     32,382       29,003       27,948         14,066       14,933           32,382     14,933  
Nonperforming assets     53,363       49,984       48,929         14,066       14,933           53,363     14,933  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     811       290       (501 )       935       (29 )         1,535     3,119  
                                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                                        
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.47 %     0.42 %     0.41   %     0.21 %     0.23   %       0.47 %   0.23 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.63       0.58       0.59         0.17       0.19           0.63     0.19  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.58       0.59       0.58         0.57       0.56           0.58     0.56  
Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming assets		     75.79       82.56       80.57         266.12       248.66           75.79     248.66  
Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming loans		     124.89       142.29       141.06         266.12       248.66           124.89     248.66  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.05       0.02       (0.03 )       0.06                 0.02     0.05  
                                                         
Full-service customer facilities     25       25       25         24       24           25     24  

(See footnotes on next page)

______________________________
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing noninterest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and noninterest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

  For the three months ended       For the year ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,       December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021       2022   2021
Interest and Dividend Income                                            
Interest and fees on loans $ 81,033     $ 75,546   $ 69,192   $ 67,516     $ 68,113         $ 293,287     $ 274,331  
Interest and dividends on securities:                                            
Interest   6,511       5,676     4,929     3,745       3,536           20,861       13,999  
Dividends   24       17     11     8       7           60       29  
Other interest income   1,702       506     159     51       74           2,418       203  
Total interest and dividend income   89,270       81,745     74,291     71,320       71,730           316,626       288,562  
                                             
Interest Expense                                            
Deposits   27,226       11,965     4,686     3,408       3,975           47,285       20,324  
Other interest expense   7,843       8,574     4,875     4,433       5,081           25,725       20,269  
Total interest expense   35,069       20,539     9,561     7,841       9,056           73,010       40,593  
                                             
Net Interest Income   54,201       61,206     64,730     63,479       62,674           243,616       247,969  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   (12 )     2,145     1,590     1,358       761           5,081       (4,944 )
Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses   54,213       59,061     63,140     62,121       61,913           238,535       252,913  
                                             
Noninterest Income (Loss)                                            
Banking services fee income   1,231       1,351     1,166     1,374       1,142           5,122       5,965  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities   (10,948 )                             (10,948 )     113  
Net gain on sale of loans   46           73           46           119       335  
Net gain on disposition of assets   104                               104       621  
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   (622 )     5,626     2,533     (1,809 )     (5,140 )         5,728       (12,995 )
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
stock dividends		   658       538     407     397       417           2,000       2,097  
Life insurance proceeds   286           1,536                     1,822        
Bank owned life insurance   1,126       1,132     1,115     1,114       1,023           4,487       4,044  
Other income   467       348     523     237       2,232           1,575       3,507  
Total noninterest income (loss)   (7,652 )     8,995     7,353     1,313       (280 )         10,009       3,687  
                                             
Noninterest Expense                                            
Salaries and employee benefits   18,178       21,438     21,109     23,649       25,223           84,374       88,310  
Occupancy and equipment   3,701       3,541     3,760     3,604       3,579           14,606       14,002  
Professional services   2,130       2,570     2,285     2,222       1,152           9,207       7,439  
FDIC deposit insurance   485       738     615     420       391           2,258       2,951  
Data processing   1,421       1,367     1,383     1,424       1,757           5,595       7,044  
Depreciation and amortization   1,535       1,488     1,447     1,460       1,521           5,930       6,425  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense   35       143     32     84       129           294       323  
Other operating expenses   6,257       4,349     4,891     5,931       5,055           21,428       20,828  
Total noninterest expense   33,742       35,634     35,522     38,794       38,807           143,692       147,322  
                                             
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   12,819       32,422     34,971     24,640       22,826           104,852       109,278  
                                             
Provision for Income Taxes   2,570       8,980     9,936     6,421       4,743           27,907       27,485  
                                             
Net Income $ 10,249     $ 23,442   $ 25,035   $ 18,219     $ 18,083         $ 76,945     $ 81,793  
                                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34     $ 0.76   $ 0.81   $ 0.58     $ 0.58         $ 2.50     $ 2.59  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34     $ 0.76   $ 0.81   $ 0.58     $ 0.58         $ 2.50     $ 2.59  
Dividends per common share $ 0.22     $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22     $ 0.21         $ 0.88     $ 0.84  
                                             
Basic average shares   30,420       30,695     30,937     31,254       31,353           30,823       31,550  
Diluted average shares   30,420       30,695     30,937     31,254       31,353           30,823       31,550  
                                                       


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 151,754     $ 164,693     $ 137,026     $ 186,407     $ 81,723  
Securities held-to-maturity:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     7,875       7,880       7,885       7,890       7,894  
Other securities     65,836       66,032       66,230       66,327       49,974  
Securities available for sale:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     384,283       468,366       510,934       553,828       572,184  
Other securities     351,074       351,495       346,720       286,041       205,052  
Loans     6,934,769       6,956,674       6,760,393       6,607,264       6,638,105  
Allowance for credit losses     (40,442 )     (41,268 )     (39,424 )     (37,433 )     (37,135 )
Net loans     6,894,327       6,915,406       6,720,969       6,569,831       6,600,970  
Interest and dividends receivable     45,048       42,571       38,811       37,308       38,698  
Bank premises and equipment, net     21,750       22,376       22,285       22,752       23,338  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock     45,842       62,489       50,017       33,891       35,937  
Bank owned life insurance     213,131       212,353       211,220       211,867       210,754  
Goodwill     17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636  
Core deposit intangibles     2,017       2,147       2,282       2,420       2,562  
Right of use asset     43,289       44,885       46,687       48,475       50,200  
Other assets     179,084       179,090       160,885       125,160       148,989  
Total assets   $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587     $ 8,169,833     $ 8,045,911  
                               
LIABILITIES                              
Deposits   $ 6,437,183     $ 6,054,761     $ 6,350,000     $ 6,373,400     $ 6,333,532  
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     48,159       70,544       57,577       79,495       51,913  
Borrowed funds     1,052,973       1,572,830       1,089,621       877,122       815,544  
Operating lease liability     46,125       48,330       50,346       52,292       54,155  
Other liabilities     161,349       140,235       121,231       111,711       111,139  
Total liabilities     7,745,789       7,886,700       7,668,775       7,494,020       7,366,283  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                              
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)     341       341       341       341       341  
Additional paid-in capital     264,332       263,755       262,860       261,837       263,375  
Treasury stock     (98,535 )     (90,977 )     (88,342 )     (79,834 )     (75,293 )
Retained earnings     547,507       543,894       527,217       508,973       497,889  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (36,488 )     (46,294 )     (31,264 )     (15,504 )     (6,684 )
Total stockholders' equity     677,157       670,719       670,812       675,813       679,628  
                               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587     $ 8,169,833     $ 8,045,911  
                               
(In thousands)                              
Issued shares     34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088  
Outstanding shares     29,476       29,851       29,980       30,367       30,526  
Treasury shares     4,612       4,237       4,108       3,721       3,561  
                                         


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended       For the year ended
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,        December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021       2022   2021
Interest-earning Assets:                                              
Mortgage loans, net   $ 5,338,612   $ 5,340,694   $ 5,178,029   $ 5,152,070   $ 5,140,233       $ 5,253,104   $ 5,146,195
Other loans, net     1,542,633     1,520,769     1,462,302     1,426,610     1,418,052         1,488,486     1,498,122
Total loans, net     6,881,245     6,861,463     6,640,331     6,578,680     6,558,285         6,741,590     6,644,317
Taxable securities:                                              
Mortgage-backed securities     549,204     568,854     594,923     580,670     595,538         573,314     550,136
Other securities     371,897     362,629     333,158     226,744     207,482         324,112     239,208
Total taxable securities     921,101     931,483     928,081     807,414     803,020         897,426     789,344
Tax-exempt securities:                                              
Other securities     67,022     67,211     67,315     57,611     50,834         64,822     50,831
Total tax-exempt securities     67,022     67,211     67,315     57,611     50,834         64,822     50,831
Interest-earning deposits and
federal funds sold		     176,323     118,913     104,956     126,668     215,117         131,816     188,462
Total interest-earning assets     8,045,691     7,979,070     7,740,683     7,570,373     7,627,256         7,835,654     7,672,954
Other assets     472,328     463,587     471,080     479,097     463,445         471,483     470,418
Total assets   $ 8,518,019   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763   $ 8,049,470   $ 8,090,701       $ 8,307,137   $ 8,143,372
                                               
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings accounts   $ 146,598   $ 154,545   $ 156,785   $ 156,592   $ 154,471       $ 153,605   $ 157,640
NOW accounts     1,972,134     1,808,608     2,089,851     2,036,914     2,115,619         1,976,238     2,165,762
Money market accounts     2,146,649     2,136,829     2,231,743     2,253,630     2,177,928         2,191,768     2,059,431
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,350,683     1,057,733     820,476     889,847     949,784         1,031,024     1,033,187
Total due to depositors     5,616,064     5,157,715     5,298,855     5,336,983     5,397,802         5,352,635     5,416,020
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     82,483     68,602     97,496     71,509     84,617         80,021     77,552
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,698,547     5,226,317     5,396,351     5,408,492     5,482,419         5,432,656     5,493,572
Borrowings     963,662     1,326,770     941,023     812,018     793,802         1,012,149     905,094
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,662,209     6,553,087     6,337,374     6,220,510     6,276,221         6,444,805     6,398,666
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     979,836     1,050,296     1,044,553     1,001,571     976,803         1,019,090     922,741
Other liabilities     199,809     164,992     162,380     154,377     166,203         170,500     173,019
Total liabilities     7,841,854     7,768,375     7,544,307     7,376,458     7,419,227         7,634,395     7,494,426
Equity     676,165     674,282     667,456     673,012     671,474         672,742     648,946
Total liabilities and equity   $ 8,518,019   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763   $ 8,049,470   $ 8,090,701       $ 8,307,137   $ 8,143,372
                                               
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,383,482   $ 1,425,983   $ 1,403,309   $ 1,349,863   $ 1,351,035       $ 1,390,849   $ 1,274,288
                                               


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended     For the year ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021     2022   2021
Interest Income:                                                          
Mortgage loans, net   $ 60,946     $ 58,374     $ 54,775       $ 53,970       $ 54,260       $ 228,065     $ 217,580  
Other loans, net     20,087       17,172       14,417         13,546         13,853         65,222       56,751  
Total loans, net     81,033       75,546       69,192         67,516         68,113         293,287       274,331  
Taxable securities:                                                          
Mortgage-backed securities     2,425       2,466       2,356         2,167         2,125         9,414       8,335  
Other securities     3,723       2,839       2,090         1,119         993         9,771       4,001  
Total taxable securities     6,148       5,305       4,446         3,286         3,118         19,185       12,336  
Tax-exempt securities:                                                          
Other securities     489       492       625         591         538         2,197       2,142  
Total tax-exempt securities     489       492       625         591         538         2,197       2,142  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     1,702       506       159         51         74         2,418       203  
Total interest-earning assets     89,372       81,849       74,422         71,444         71,843         317,087       289,012  
Interest Expense:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Savings accounts   $ 59     $ 53     $ 50       $ 49       $ 53       $ 211     $ 255  
NOW accounts     9,515       3,640       1,405         793         1,021         15,353       5,453  
Money market accounts     10,532       5,280       1,952         1,275         1,428         19,039       7,271  
Certificate of deposit accounts     7,037       2,948       1,273         1,289         1,471         12,547       7,340  
Total due to depositors     27,143       11,921       4,680         3,406         3,973         47,150       20,319  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     83       44       6         2         2         135       5  
Total interest-bearing deposits     27,226       11,965       4,686         3,408         3,975         47,285       20,324  
Borrowings     7,843       8,574       4,875         4,433         5,081         25,725       20,269  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     35,069       20,539       9,561         7,841         9,056         73,010       40,593  
Net interest income- tax equivalent   $ 54,303     $ 61,310     $ 64,861       $ 63,603       $ 62,787       $ 244,077     $ 248,419  
Included in net interest income above:                                                          
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans   $ 1,080     $ 1,368     $ 2,281       $ 1,716       $ 1,497       $ 6,445     $ 6,627  
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income     936       28       (60 )       (129 )       1,122         775       2,079  
Purchase accounting adjustments     342       775       367         1,058         462         2,542       3,049  
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                                          
Mortgage loans, net     4.57 %     4.37 %     4.23   %     4.19   %     4.22 %       4.34 %     4.23 %
Other loans, net     5.21       4.52       3.94         3.80         3.91         4.38       3.79  
Total loans, net     4.71       4.40       4.17         4.11         4.15         4.35       4.13  
Taxable securities:                                                          
Mortgage-backed securities     1.77       1.73       1.58         1.49         1.43         1.64       1.52  
Other securities     4.00       3.13       2.51         1.97         1.91         3.01       1.67  
Total taxable securities     2.67       2.28       1.92         1.63         1.55         2.14       1.56  
Tax-exempt securities:(1)                                                          
Other securities     2.92       2.93       3.71         4.10         4.23         3.39       4.21  
Total tax-exempt securities     2.92       2.93       3.71         4.10         4.23         3.39       4.21  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     3.86       1.70       0.61         0.16         0.14         1.83       0.11  
Total interest-earning assets(1)     4.44 %     4.10 %     3.85   %     3.77   %     3.77 %       4.05 %     3.77 %
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Savings accounts     0.16 %     0.14 %     0.13   %     0.13   %     0.14 %       0.14 %     0.16 %
NOW accounts     1.93       0.81       0.27         0.16         0.19         0.78       0.25  
Money market accounts     1.96       0.99       0.35         0.23         0.26         0.87       0.35  
Certificate of deposit accounts     2.08       1.11       0.62         0.58         0.62         1.22       0.71  
Total due to depositors     1.93       0.92       0.35         0.26         0.29         0.88       0.38  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     0.40       0.26       0.02         0.01         0.01         0.17       0.01  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1.91       0.92       0.35         0.25         0.29         0.87       0.37  
Borrowings     3.26       2.58       2.07         2.18         2.56         2.54       2.24  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.11 %     1.25 %     0.60   %     0.50   %     0.58 %       1.13 %     0.63 %
                                                           
Net interest rate spread
(tax equivalent)(1) 		    2.33 %     2.85 %     3.25   %     3.27   %     3.19 %       2.92 %     3.14 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)     2.70 %     3.07 %     3.35   %     3.36   %     3.29 %       3.11 %     3.24 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.21 X     1.22 X     1.22   X     1.22   X     1.22 X       1.22 X     1.20 X

 

_____________________________
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                                  2022 vs.   2022 vs.
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   2022   2021
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   % Change   % Change
Noninterest bearing   $ 921,238   $ 992,378   $ 1,081,208   $ 1,041,027   $ 967,621   (7.2 ) %   (4.8 ) %
Interest bearing:                                          
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,526,338     1,036,107     906,943     886,317     946,575   47.3       61.2    
Savings accounts     143,641     150,552     154,670     158,542     156,554   (4.6 )     (8.2 )  
Money market accounts     2,099,776     2,113,256     2,229,993     2,362,390     2,342,003   (0.6 )     (10.3 )  
NOW accounts     1,746,190     1,762,468     1,977,186     1,925,124     1,920,779   (0.9 )     (9.1 )  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,515,945     5,062,383     5,268,792     5,332,373     5,365,911   9.0       2.8    
Total deposits   $ 6,437,183   $ 6,054,761   $ 6,350,000   $ 6,373,400   $ 6,333,532   6.3   %   1.6   %

Loan Composition

                                  2022 vs.   2022 vs.
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   2022   2021
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   % Change   % Change
Multifamily residential   $ 2,601,384     $ 2,608,192     $ 2,531,858     $ 2,500,570     $ 2,517,026     (0.3 ) %   3.4   %
Commercial real estate     1,913,040       1,914,326       1,864,507       1,764,927       1,775,629     (0.1 )     7.7    
One-to-four family ―
mixed-use property		     554,314       560,885       561,100       563,679       571,795     (1.2 )     (3.1 )  
One-to-four family ― residential     235,067       233,469       242,729       248,226       268,255     0.7       (12.4 )  
Co-operative apartments     6,179       7,015       8,130       8,248       8,316     (11.9 )     (25.7 )  
Construction     70,951       63,651       72,148       68,488       59,761     11.5       18.7    
Mortgage Loans     5,380,935       5,387,538       5,280,472       5,154,138       5,200,782     (0.1 )     3.5    
                                           
Small Business Administration(1)     23,275       27,712       40,572       59,331       93,811     (16.0 )     (75.2 )  
Commercial business and other     1,521,548       1,532,497       1,431,417       1,387,155       1,339,273     (0.7 )     13.6    
Nonmortgage loans     1,544,823       1,560,209       1,471,989       1,446,486       1,433,084     (1.0 )     7.8    
                                           
Net unamortized premiums and
unearned loan fees(2) 		    9,011       8,927       7,932       6,640       4,239     0.9       112.6    
Allowance for credit losses     (40,442 )     (41,268 )     (39,424 )     (37,433 )     (37,135 )   (2.0 )     8.9    
Net loans   $ 6,894,327     $ 6,915,406     $ 6,720,969     $ 6,569,831     $ 6,600,970     (0.3 ) %   4.4   %

_____________________________
(1) Includes $5.2 million, $9.6 million, $22.2 million, $43.2 million, and $77.4 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) Includes $5.4 million, $5.8 million, $6.6 million, $6.9 million, and $8.0 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

    For the three months ended     For the year ended
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021     2022   2021
Multifamily residential   $ 65,347   $ 173,980   $ 136,902   $ 98,180   $ 79,648     $ 474,409   $ 246,964
Commercial real estate     20,750     77,777     164,826     45,102     64,916       308,455     168,482
One-to-four family –
mixed-use property		     4,489     12,383     12,228     8,498     12,440       37,598     41,110
One-to-four family – residential     7,485     4,102     4,211     9,237     5,162       25,035     70,548
Co-operative apartments                 24     413       24     413
Construction     7,301     7,170     8,319     8,802     17,033       31,592     38,124
Mortgage Loans     105,372     275,412     326,486     169,843     179,612       877,113     565,641
                                             
Small Business Administration(1)     665     46     2,750         270       3,461     143,363
Commercial business and other     119,191     188,202     174,551     159,476     182,858       641,420     544,958
Nonmortgage Loans     119,856     188,248     177,301     159,476     183,128       644,881     688,321
                                             
Total Closings   $ 225,228   $ 463,660   $ 503,787   $ 329,319   $ 362,740     $ 1,521,994   $ 1,253,962

 

____________________________
(1) Includes $138.7 million of PPP closings for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

    For the three months ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
Loan type   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021
Mortgage loans   5.59 %   4.37 %   3.76 %   3.61 %   3.77 %
Nonmortgage loans   6.57     4.93     4.21     3.27     3.24  
Total loans   6.10 %   4.60 %   3.92 %   3.44 %   3.51 %
                               


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

    For the three months ended     For the year ended
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      December 31,      December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021     2022     2021
Allowance for credit losses                                                            
Beginning balances   $ 41,268       $ 39,424       $ 37,433       $ 37,135       $ 36,363         $ 37,135         $ 45,153    
                                                             
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):                                                            
Multifamily residential     132                 (1 )                         131           33    
Commercial real estate                                                         64    
One-to-four family – mixed-use property                                     1                     (100 )  
One-to-four family – residential     17         2         (2 )       (2 )       (3 )         15           (157 )  
Small Business Administration     (9 )       (12 )       13         1,015         (7 )         1,007           (34 )  
Taxi medallion                     (435 )       (12 )                 (447 )         1,301    
Commercial business and other     671         300         (76 )       (66 )       (20 )         829           2,012    
Total     811         290         (501 )       935         (29 )         1,535           3,119    
                                                             
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     (15 )       2,134         1,490         1,233         743           4,842           (4,899 )  
                                                             
Ending balance   $ 40,442       $ 41,268       $ 39,424       $ 37,433       $ 37,135         $ 40,442         $ 37,135    
                                                             
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,938       $ 324       $ 50       $ 1,036       $ 7         $ 3,348         $ 5,134    
Gross recoveries     1,127         34         551         101         36           1,813           2,015    
                                                             
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.58   %     0.59   %     0.58   %     0.57   %     0.56   %       0.58   %       0.56   %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.05         0.02         (0.03 )       0.06                   0.02           0.05    

Nonperforming Assets

    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and
Still Accruing: 		                                       
Commercial real estate   $     $ 2,000     $     $     $  
Construction     2,600                          
Commercial business and other                 100              
Total     2,600       2,000       100              
                                         
Nonaccrual Loans:                                        
Multifamily residential     3,206       3,414       3,414       3,414       2,431  
Commercial real estate     237       1,851       242       5       613  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1)     790       790       790       790       1,309  
One-to-four family - residential     4,425       4,655       5,055       7,387       7,725  
Construction                 856              
Small Business Administration     937       937       937       937       937  
Commercial business and other(1)     20,187       15,356       16,554       1,533       1,918  
Total     29,782       27,003       27,848       14,066       14,933  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)     32,382       29,003       27,948       14,066       14,933  
                                         
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities     20,981       20,981       20,981              
                                         
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 53,363     $ 49,984     $ 48,929     $ 14,066     $ 14,933  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.63 %     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.17 %     0.19 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs     124.9 %     142.3 %     141.1 %     266.1 %     248.7 %

_______________________________
(1) Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family - mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 4Q22 and in 3Q22 and $0.3 million each in 2Q22, 1Q22, 4Q21; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling less than $0.1 million in 4Q22, $2.9 million in 3Q22, $2.8 million in 2Q22 and 1Q22, and less than $0.1 million in 4Q21.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option and swaps designated to protect against rising rates. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended     For the year ended
(Dollars in thousands,   December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31, 
except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021     2022   2021
                                                           
GAAP income before income taxes   $ 12,819       $ 32,422       $ 34,971       $ 24,640       $ 22,826         $ 104,852       $ 109,278    
                                                           
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))     622         (5,626 )       (2,533 )       1,809         5,140           (5,728 )       12,995    
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))     10,948                                           10,948         (113 )  
Life insurance proceeds
(Noninterest income (loss))		     (286 )               (1,536 )                         (1,822 )          
Net gain on disposition of assets (Noninterest income (loss))     (104 )                                         (104 )       (621 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
(Interest and fees on loans)		     (936 )       (28 )       60         129         (1,122 )         (775 )       (2,079 )  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various)     (219 )       (650 )       (237 )       (924