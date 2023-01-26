WalkMe Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and FY2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com
Dial-in: U.S. Toll Free: (866) 580 3963; International: 1 (809) 216213; Passcode WalkMe

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our low-code platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:
Christina Knittel
press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:
John Streppa
investors@walkme.com


