USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports EPS of $0.22, Operating EPS of $0.29 for Q4 2022

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $4.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with net income of $5.7 million or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Near quarter end, the Bank executed a portfolio restructuring strategy which resulted in a sale of $17.0 million of its lower-yielding available-for-sale securities for an after-tax loss of $1.5 million or $0.07 EPS in the quarter. Proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in securities and loans currently yielding, on average, 430-460 basis points higher than the securities that were sold. The loss on sale of securities is expected to have a nominal impact on tangible book value, as such loss was previously reflected in capital through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). Additionally, the reinvestment from the sale proceeds into higher yielding earning assets will have a $0.03 EPS positive impact on 2023 earnings.

Excluding gain (loss) from the sale of securities, Non-GAAP Operating net income was $5.9 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.6 million or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

"Despite a challenging operating environment, 2022 afforded us extraordinary opportunities for growth and profitability. While a soft landing for the economy is expected in 2023, we are taking a prudent approach with our balance sheet by limiting growth in certain assets, maintaining appropriate capital and reserve levels, managing liquidity, and preparing for a range of economic scenarios,” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.86% compared to 1.23% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating return on assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.14% compared to 1.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 9.91% compared to 11.08% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 13.23% compared to 11.03% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 59.81% compared to 55.74% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 53.46% compared to 55.85% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $16.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.8 million or 19.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $2.1 billion at December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $231.9 million or 12.5% from December 31, 2021.

  • Total loans were $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $317.3 million or 26.7% from December 31, 2021.

  • Total deposits were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $238.9 million or 15.0% from December 31, 2021.

  • Total stockholders’ equity was $182.4 million at December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $21.5 million or 10.5% from December 31, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity includes unrealized security losses of $44.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to unrealized security loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

  • The allowance for credit losses increased by $2.4 million to $17.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $15.1 million at December 31, 2021.

  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.16% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.27% at December 31, 2021.

  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.00% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.10% at December 31, 2021.

Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

  • Non-interest income was negative $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2021. Non-interest income was negative in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a $2.0 million loss on the sale of securities.

  • Non-interest expense was $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.7 million or 7.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Capital

  • As of December 31, 2022, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.65% and 13.58%, respectively.

  • Tangible book value per common share of $9.12 was negatively affected by $2.24 due to after tax unrealized security losses of $44.8 million at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2021, tangible book value of $10.20 was negatively affected by $0.13 due to $2.5 million after tax unrealized security losses.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (866) 652-5200 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and the balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;
  • the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impact of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;
  • our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;
  • the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;
  • the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;
  • our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of the forthcoming implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;
  • the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;
  • effects of climate change
  • the concentration of ownership of our common stock;
  • fluctuations in the price of our common stock;
  • our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;
  • inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;
  • impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events
  • increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our margin;
  • the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and
  • other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC and, for periods prior to the completion of the bank holding company reorganization in December 2021, the Bank filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
MGuerra@uscentury.com

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                         
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 17,836     $ 12,786     $ 60,825     $ 48,730  
Investment securities   2,306       2,216       9,346       7,886  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   455       29       929       106  
Total interest income   20,597       15,031       71,100       56,722  
Interest expense:                        
Interest-bearing checking   34       14       86       59  
Savings and money market accounts   2,866       510       5,173       2,082  
Time deposits   616       292       1,509       1,531  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   215       139       671       554  
Total interest expense   3,731       955       7,439       4,226  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses   16,866       14,076       63,661       52,496  
Provision for credit losses   880       -       2,495       (160 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   15,986       14,076       61,166       52,656  
Non-interest income:                        
Service fees   1,093       961       4,010       3,609  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net   (1,989 )     35       (2,529 )     214  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net   205       107       891       1,626  
Gain on sale of other assets   -       983       -       983  
Loan settlement   -       -       161       2,500  
Other non-interest income   568       558       2,695       1,766  
Total non-interest income   (123 )     2,644       5,228       10,698  
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   6,080       5,634       23,943       21,438  
Occupancy   1,256       1,267       5,058       5,257  
Regulatory assessments and fees   222       93       930       783  
Consulting and legal fees   371       539       1,890       1,454  
Network and information technology services   483       268       1,806       1,466  
Other operating expense   1,602       1,518       5,682       5,279  
Total non-interest expense   10,014       9,319       39,309       35,677  
Net income before income tax expense   5,849       7,401       27,085       27,677  
Income tax expense   1,415       1,751       6,944       6,600  
Net income   4,434       5,650       20,141       21,077  
Preferred stock dividend   -       -       -       2,077  
Exchange and redemption of preferred shares   -       -       -       89,585  
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 4,434     $ 5,650     $ 20,141     $ (70,585 )
Per share information:                        
Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.22     $ 0.30     $ 1.01     $ (6.72 )
Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.30     $ 1.00     $ (6.72 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Common share, basic   20,000,753       18,913,914       19,999,323       10,507,530  
Common share, diluted   20,172,438       19,023,686       20,176,838       10,507,530  
                         
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Income statement data:                            
Net interest income $ 16,866     $ 16,774     $ 15,642     $ 14,379     $ 14,076  
Provision for credit losses   880       910       705       -       -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   15,986       15,864       14,937       14,379       14,076  
Service fees   1,093       934       1,083       900       961  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net   (1,989 )     (558 )     (3 )     21       35  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net   205       330       22       334       107  
Gain on sale of other assets   -       -       -       -       983  
Loan settlement   -       -       -       161       -  
Other income   568       1,083       515       529       558  
Total non-interest income   (123 )     1,789       1,617       1,945       2,644  
Salaries and employee benefits   6,080       6,075       5,913       5,875       5,634  
Occupancy   1,256       1,281       1,251       1,270       1,267  
Regulatory assessments and fees   222       269       226       213       93  
Consulting and legal fees   371       604       398       517       539  
Network and information technology services   483       488       448       387       268  
Other operating expense   1,602       1,415       1,315       1,350       1,518  
Total non-interest expense   10,014       10,132       9,551       9,612       9,319  
Net income before income tax expense   5,849       7,521       7,003       6,712       7,401  
Income tax expense   1,415       1,963       1,708       1,858       1,751  
Net income   4,434       5,558       5,295       4,854       5,650  
Preferred stock dividend   -       -       -       -       -  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 4,434     $ 5,558     $ 5,295     $ 4,854     $ 5,650  
Per share information:                            
Net income per common share, basic $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.24     $ 0.30  
Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.24     $ 0.30  
Balance sheet data (at period-end):                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,168     $ 73,326     $ 83,272     $ 94,113     $ 46,228  
Securities available-for-sale $ 230,140     $ 248,571     $ 339,464     $ 392,214     $ 401,542  
Securities held-to-maturity $ 188,699     $ 178,865     $ 116,671     $ 122,361     $ 122,658  
Total securities $ 418,839     $ 427,436     $ 456,135     $ 514,575     $ 524,200  
Loans held for investment (1) $ 1,507,338     $ 1,431,513     $ 1,372,733     $ 1,258,388     $ 1,190,081  
Allowance for credit losses $ (17,487 )   $ (16,604 )   $ (15,786 )   $ (15,074 )   $ (15,057 )
Total assets $ 2,085,834     $ 2,037,453     $ 2,016,086     $ 1,967,252     $ 1,853,939  
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 629,776     $ 662,808     $ 653,708     $ 656,622     $ 605,425  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,199,505     $ 1,133,834     $ 1,085,012     $ 1,056,672     $ 984,954  
Total deposits $ 1,829,281     $ 1,796,642     $ 1,738,720     $ 1,713,294     $ 1,590,379  
FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 46,000     $ 26,000     $ 66,000     $ 36,000     $ 36,000  
Total liabilities $ 1,903,406     $ 1,860,036     $ 1,836,018     $ 1,775,213     $ 1,650,042  
Total stockholders' equity $ 182,428     $ 177,417     $ 180,068     $ 192,039     $ 203,897  
Capital ratios:                            
Leverage ratio   9.61 %     9.48 %     9.43 %     9.47 %     9.55 %
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.53 %     12.56 %     12.65 %     13.35 %     13.70 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.53 %     12.56 %     12.65 %     13.35 %     13.70 %
Total risk-based capital   13.65 %     13.65 %     13.74 %     14.49 %     14.92 %
                             
(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Average balance sheet data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,892     $ 77,887     $ 80,254     $ 99,911     $ 87,819  
Securities available-for-sale $ 242,144     $ 331,206     $ 370,933     $ 385,748     $ 374,589  
Securities held-to-maturity $ 184,459     $ 116,733     $ 120,130     $ 122,381     $ 114,108  
Total securities $ 426,603     $ 447,939     $ 491,063     $ 508,129     $ 488,697  
Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,456,780     $ 1,398,761     $ 1,296,476     $ 1,211,432     $ 1,158,755  
Total assets $ 2,051,867     $ 2,026,791     $ 1,968,381     $ 1,913,484     $ 1,828,037  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,150,049     $ 1,107,129     $ 1,071,709     $ 1,023,844     $ 958,241  
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 653,820     $ 655,853     $ 644,975     $ 626,400     $ 603,735  
Total deposits $ 1,803,869     $ 1,762,982     $ 1,716,684     $ 1,650,244     $ 1,561,976  
FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 37,500     $ 43,935     $ 36,330     $ 36,011     $ 36,000  
Total liabilities $ 1,874,311     $ 1,841,503     $ 1,781,784     $ 1,711,624     $ 1,625,675  
Total stockholders' equity $ 177,556     $ 185,288     $ 186,597     $ 201,860     $ 202,362  
Performance ratios:                            
Return on average assets (2)   0.86 %     1.09 %     1.08 %     1.03 %     1.23 %
Return on average equity (2)   9.91 %     11.90 %     11.38 %     9.75 %     11.08 %
Net interest margin (2)   3.45 %     3.47 %     3.37 %     3.22 %     3.19 %
Non-interest income to average assets (2)   (0.02 )%     0.35 %     0.33 %     0.41 %     0.57 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   59.81 %     54.58 %     55.34 %     58.88 %     55.74 %
Loans by type (at period end): (4)                            
Residential real estate $ 185,636     $ 186,551     $ 203,662     $ 204,317     $ 201,359  
Commercial real estate $ 970,410     $ 928,531     $ 843,445     $ 782,072     $ 704,988  
Commercial and industrial $ 126,984     $ 121,145     $ 131,271     $ 134,832     $ 146,592  
Foreign banks $ 93,769     $ 94,450     $ 84,770     $ 63,985     $ 59,491  
Consumer and other $ 130,429     $ 100,845     $ 109,250     $ 73,765     $ 79,229  
Asset quality data:                            
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.16 %     1.16 %     1.15 %     1.20 %     1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   - %     - %     - %     - %     1,265 %
Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs   -       -       -       -       1,190  
Non-accrual TDRs   -       -       -       -       -  
Loans over 90 days past due and accruing   -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-performing loans(5)   -       -       -       -       1,190  
Non-performing loans to total loans   - %     - %     - %     - %     0.10 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   - %     - %     - %     - %     0.06 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2)   (0.00 )%     0.03 %     (0.00 )%     (0.01 )%     (0.05 )%
Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses   (2 )     91       (7 )     (17 )     (157 )
Interest rates and yields:(2)                            
Loans   4.86 %     4.53 %     4.35 %     4.35 %     4.32 %
Investment securities   2.13 %     1.94 %     2.04 %     1.85 %     1.81 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.21 %     3.82 %     3.60 %     3.43 %     3.41 %
Deposits   0.77 %     0.34 %     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.21 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   2.27 %     1.63 %     1.53 %     1.54 %     1.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.25 %     0.59 %     0.38 %     0.37 %     0.38 %
Other information:                            
Full-time equivalent employees   191       191       192       190       187  
                             
(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.
(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.
(5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2022   2021
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate (1)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate (1)
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans (2) $ 1,456,780   $ 17,836   4.86 %   $ 1,158,755   $ 12,786   4.32 %
Investment securities (3)   429,020     2,306   2.13 %     490,797     2,216   1.81 %
Other interest-earnings assets   53,717     455   3.36 %     80,170     29   0.14 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,939,517     20,597   4.21 %     1,729,722     15,031   3.41 %
Non-interest-earning assets   112,350               98,315          
Total assets $ 2,051,867             $ 1,828,037          
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing checking $ 61,976     34   0.22 %   $ 56,558     14   0.10 %
Saving and money market deposits   871,269     2,866   1.31 %     673,993     510   0.30 %
Time deposits   216,804     616   1.13 %     227,690     292   0.51 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,150,049     3,516   1.21 %     958,241     816   0.34 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   37,500     215   2.27 %     36,000     139   1.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,187,549     3,731   1.25 %     994,241     955   0.38 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   653,820               603,735          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   32,942               27,699          
Total liabilities   1,874,311               1,625,675          
Stockholders' equity   177,556               202,362          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,051,867             $ 1,828,037          
Net interest income       $ 16,866             $ 14,076    
Net interest spread (4)             2.96 %               3.03 %
Net interest margin (5)             3.45 %               3.19 %
                               
(1) Annualized.
(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:                            
Net income $ 4,434     $ 5,558     $ 5,295     $ 4,854     $ 5,650  
Plus: Provision for income taxes   1,415       1,963       1,708       1,858       1,751  
Plus: Provision for credit losses   880       910       705       -       -  
PTPP income $ 6,729     $ 8,431     $ 7,708     $ 6,712     $ 7,401  
                             
PTPP return on average assets:                            
PTPP income $ 6,729     $ 8,431     $ 7,708     $ 6,712     $ 7,401  
Average assets $ 2,051,867     $ 2,026,791     $ 1,968,381     $ 1,913,484     $ 1,828,037  
PTPP return on average assets (1)   1.30 %     1.65 %     1.57 %     1.42 %     1.61 %
                             
Operating net income:                            
Net income $ 4,434     $ 5,558     $ 5,295     $ 4,854     $ 5,650  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   (1,989 )     (558 )     (3 )     21       35  
Less: Tax effect on sale of securities   504       141       1       (5 )     (9 )
Operating net income $ 5,919     $ 5,975     $ 5,297     $ 4,838     $ 5,624  
                             
Operating PTPP income:                            
PTPP income $ 6,729     $ 8,431     $ 7,708     $ 6,712     $ 7,401  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   (1,989 )     (558 )     (3 )     21       35  
Operating PTPP income $ 8,718     $ 8,989     $ 7,711     $ 6,691     $ 7,366  
                             
Operating PTPP return on average assets:                            
Operating PTPP income $ 8,718     $ 8,989     $ 7,711     $ 6,691     $ 7,366  
Average assets $ 2,051,867     $ 2,026,791     $ 1,968,381     $ 1,913,484     $ 1,828,037  
Operating PTPP return on average assets (1)   1.69 %     1.76 %     1.57 %     1.42 %     1.60 %
                             
Operating return on average assets:                            
Operating net income $ 5,919     $ 5,975     $ 5,297     $ 4,838     $ 5,624  
Average assets $ 2,051,867     $ 2,026,791     $ 1,968,381     $ 1,913,484     $ 1,828,037  
Operating return on average assets (1)   1.14 %     1.17 %     1.08 %     1.03 %     1.22 %
                             
Operating return on average equity:                            
Operating net income $ 5,919     $ 5,975     $ 5,297     $ 4,838     $ 5,624  
Average equity   177,556       185,288       186,597       201,860       202,362  
Operating return on average equity   13.23 %     12.79 %     11.39 %     9.72 %     11.03 %
                             
Operating Revenue:                            
Net interest income $ 16,866     $ 16,774     $ 15,642     $ 14,379     $ 14,076  
Non-interest income   (123 )     1,789       1,617       1,945       2,644  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   (1,989 )     (558 )     (3 )     21       35  
Operating revenue   18,732       19,121       17,262       16,303       16,685  
                             
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                            
Total non-interest expense $ 10,014     $ 10,132     $ 9,551     $ 9,612     $ 9,319  
Operating revenue   18,732       19,121       17,262       16,303       16,685  
Operating efficiency ratio   53.46 %     52.99 %     55.33 %     58.96 %     55.85 %
                             
(1) Annualized.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1)                            
Total stockholders' equity $ 182,428     $ 177,417     $ 180,068     $ 192,039     $ 203,897  
Less: Intangible assets   -       -       -       -       -  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 182,428     $ 177,417     $ 180,068     $ 192,039     $ 203,897  
Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):                            
Common shares   20,000,753       20,000,753       20,000,753       20,000,753       19,991,753  
Total common shares issued and outstanding   20,000,753       20,000,753       20,000,753       20,000,753       19,991,753  
Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 9.12     $ 8.87     $ 9.00     $ 9.60     $ 10.20  
                             
Operating diluted net income per common share:(1)                            
Operational Net Income $ 5,919     $ 5,975     $ 5,297     $ 4,838     $ 5,624  
Total weighted average diluted common stock   20,172,438       20,148,208       20,171,261       20,109,783       19,023,686  
Operating diluted net income per common share: $ 0.29     $ 0.30     $ 0.26     $ 0.24     $ 0.30  
                             
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets                            
Tangible stockholders' equity   182,428       177,417       180,068       192,039       203,897  
Tangible Assets   2,085,834       2,037,453       2,016,086       1,967,252       1,853,939  
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets   8.75 %     8.71 %     8.93 %     9.76 %     11.00 %
                             
(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.
(2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.
 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


