Submit Release
News Search

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,168 in the last 365 days.

Global Slide Stainers Market Report to 2029: Rise in Chronic Disease Prevalence and Increasing Laboratory Automation Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Slide Stainers Market Analysis by Technology, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising healthcare costs, an increasing geriatric population, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, and increasing laboratory automation are some of the primary market drivers.

However, the excise duty implementation by the US Government is expected to restrain the market growth.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The huge proportion of the North American slide stainers market may be attributed to the region's well-developed healthcare system, convenient access to technologically sophisticated instruments, and the presence of major important players.

The application of excise tax by the US government is projected to impede market growth throughout the projection period. However, a lack of qualified technicians and product recalls are projected to limit market growth throughout the projection period.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the slide stainers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Group (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Hardy Diagnostics (US). General Data Company (US), BioGenex (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Agilent (US), and Danaher (US).

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including technology, product, and end-user from 2022-2029.

Technology (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Cytology
  • Hematoxylin, and Eosin
  • Hematology
  • Immunohistochemistry
  • Microbiology
  • In Situ Hybridization
  • Special Stains

Product (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Consumables & Accessories
  • Equipment
  • Reagents

End User (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Other End Users

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa
  • GCC
  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ekmzd-stainers?w=5

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-slide-stainers-market-report-to-2029-rise-in-chronic-disease-prevalence-and-increasing-laboratory-automation-drive-growth-301731784.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Global Slide Stainers Market Report to 2029: Rise in Chronic Disease Prevalence and Increasing Laboratory Automation Drive Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.