Hydro-Québec - Issue of Medium Term Notes 3.40% Due September 1, 2029 on the Canadian Market

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling CA$600,000,000, Series 0086 maturing on September 1, 2029, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 3.40% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 100.062 plus interest deemed to have accrued from September 1, 2022. The yield is 3.389%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. acting as co-lead managers, and Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is a new issue designated as Series 0086.

