Footprint Announces Leadership Transitions and Promotes Corey Berends to Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO

Footprint, a global materials science technology company focused on creating a healthy planet, today announces that Corey Berends has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO. As Chief Operating Officer, he will be responsible for Footprint's day-to-day global operations, new product commercialization and sales. He will report directly to the Board of Directors.

Corey Berends joined Footprint in 2022 after spending 20 years with Conagra Brands, where he led an R&D team responsible for product and package development, process engineering, science and technology, nutrition, labeling, food safety, and quality.

Co-founder Troy Swope will continue to support the Company's strategic sustainability engagement with key customers and support investor relationships while transitioning the leadership of the Company's day-to-day operations to Corey Berends. Troy Swope will also continue to report directly to the Board of Directors.

"Troy Swope has led the organization with tremendous vision, passion, and courage through tough market conditions," said Don Thompson, Footprint's Chairman of the Board. "The Board celebrates Troy and co-founder Yoke Chung, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer, for leading this organization from inception to becoming an innovative and environmentally impactful global Company. Troy will remain an integral member of our leadership team and a long-term contributor to the future successes of Footprint. Yoke will continue in his current role of driving material science innovation that continues to change the carbon footprint and applicability of packaging solutions. We are pleased that Troy, Yoke and the full Board support Corey in this new role and believe that he will be a very significant contributor to the growth of the company."

The Board is confident that these changes will better leverage the talent within the leadership team and lead to an even greater focus on innovative customer solutions, global growth and operational efficiencies. Our guiding light continues to be the goal of creating a healthier planet and healthier people.

Footprint has initiated a search committee to identify a permanent CEO.

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision to create a healthier planet and healthier people. Phase one of our mission is to provide solutions that eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics in our food chain. Footprint's team of engineers uses plant-based fiber technology to design, develop and manufacture biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable products that compete with plastic's cost, and exceed its performance. Footprint is rapidly expanding into new categories with customized and patented solutions for customers. Footprint's products have already led to a global redirection of millions of pounds of plastic waste from entering the air, earth, and water working with leading global consumer brands.

Footprint was founded in 2014 by former Intel engineers, Troy Swope and Yoke Chung. The company employs over 3,000 employees, with operations in the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Asia. Footprint was named to Fast Company's 2022 "Brands that Matter" list, to the 2020 Fortune "Change the World" list in 2020, is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, and was named a CNBC Disruptor 50 company in 2021.

