Leading Environmental Lawyer Paul R. McIntyre Returns to Greenberg Traurig in Philadelphia

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP recently welcomed back Paul R. McIntyre to its Environmental Practice in the firm's Philadelphia office.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP recently welcomed back Paul R. McIntyre to its Environmental Practice in the firm's Philadelphia office.

McIntyre returns to Greenberg Traurig after nearly 10 years, along with Michael P. Canavan, who will join the firm as of counsel. They both join from Post & Schell, P.C., where McIntyre served as both a principal and chair of that firm's environmental practice, and Canavan played a leading role in the growth of the group.

"I am thrilled that Paul decided to return home to Greenberg Traurig, now as an even more deeply experienced leader in environmental transactions in the real estate and private equity space," said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder for the Philadelphia office.

"Paul is nationally known for assisting private equity funds with the acquisition, financing, development, and sale of environmentally impacted properties – additive to the Philadelphia office and the larger firm on many levels," Toll said.

McIntyre focuses his practice on environmental counseling and due diligence for real estate and corporate transactions. He also helps structure remedial scopes of work and insurance tools for brownfield remediation and redevelopment projects, and regularly advises clients on related regulatory compliance matters.

"At this stage of my career, I could think of no better place and no better time to make this move back to Greenberg Traurig," McIntyre said. "The Greenberg Traurig environmental group consists of tremendously talented and collaborative lawyers. As the market continues to churn and new development opportunities across the country bring an even sharper lens on environmental considerations, Greenberg Traurig's platform and reputation will no doubt provide ease of mind and instill confidence for our clients."

"Greenberg Traurig will provide our clients in the real estate development, venture capital, and private equity industries with the deep level of legal knowledge, innovation, and service they expect on a local, national, and international level, and help to achieve their business objectives," he added.

McIntyre and Canavan and the three associates accompanying them – Julie Dostal, Molly K. O'Neil, and Travis Coon – represent one of the largest groups to join the Philadelphia office in more than a decade.

"This move is emblematic of the type of strategic growth we are employing across the firm," said Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum. "We already have an outstanding and niche environmental group based in Philadelphia and are expanding that footprint with a clear eye on how we can service our clients who need effective legal guidance as communities and investors seeking to reimagine development projects face ever-fluid environmental regulations, today, as well as a generation later."

Co-President Ernest L. Greer concurred.

"Paul and Mike represent the kind of cutting-edge legal practitioners for which this firm – and specifically, the environmental team in Philadelphia – is known and well-regarded," Greer added. "We are pleased to have Paul rejoin the fold, add Mike to the mix, and continue to power forward with the unique offerings of this practice – a sophisticated, yet practical, blend of environmental law, real estate and corporate transactions, and insurance structuring. We are richer for having them at the firm."

Barred in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, McIntyre is admitted in the 3rd Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and the District of New Jersey. He holds degrees from Elon University and the Vermont Law and Graduate School, where he earned both a J.D. and a master's in environmental law.

Canavan's practice and client base closely mirrors that of McIntyre, having worked alongside him as a principal in their prior firm's environmental practice group. Prior to that post, he worked as an associate in the New York office of Alston & Bird LLP. The Germantown Academy alum is an honors graduate of Wake Forest University and The George Washington University Law School. Admitted in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District and the Southern District of New York, Canavan is barred in both Pennsylvania and New York. He will split his time between the firm's Philadelphia and Silicon Valley offices. He is not admitted in California but will be sitting for the California bar exam in February 2023.

Dostal holds degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Virginia School of Law, graduating in 2019. O'Neil, a twice-minted Wildcat, is a 2020 graduate of the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. And Coon, who graduated from Michigan State University and Penn State Law, also earned his J.D. in 2020.

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office has grown from an initial three-attorney Public Finance Practice to include more than 60 attorneys whose practices include Real Estate; Litigation; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Special Investigations; Corporate; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice represents clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier ranking in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2022 "Best Law Firms" report.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Nia Meeks, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 215.988.7832, meeksni@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP