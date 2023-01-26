Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Ranked One of AM Best's Top Audit and Actuarial Firms in the U.S. in 2022

BSSF was ranked the 23rd largest audit firm in the U.S., based upon the loss reserves of the property and casualty insurance clients served.

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional premier advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), was recently ranked as one of the largest audit firms in the U.S. on AM Best's list of the Top Audit and Actuarial Firms – 2022 Edition. This marks the second consecutive year that BSSF has received this recognition.

"We are thrilled that our insurance practice was again recognized by AM Best as one of the largest practices across the country," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "We have some incredibly knowledgeable and talented team members who lead the BSSF Insurance Practice, providing clients with extensive knowledge and exceptional service uniquely tailored for the insurance industry. I am so proud of all the work they do to help their clients achieve extraordinary outcomes."

BSSF was ranked the 23rd largest audit firm in the U.S., based upon the loss reserves of the property and casualty insurance clients served. According to the total number of property and casualty insurance clients served, BSSF is ranked the 14th largest audit firm in the U.S. BSSF received the same ranking in 2021.

AM Best's Top Audit and Actuarial Firms ranking list focuses on independent accountants who audit insurers' annual financial statements, as well as third-party actuaries who provide annual statutory actuarial opinions regarding insurers' policy and claim reserves. The Top Audit and Actuarial Firms ranking lists the top 25 firms in the U.S. based on loss reserves. According to AM Best, "The firms that rank on the Top Audit and Actuarial Firms list understand statutory-based financial accounting. They also stay abreast of developments among regulatory bodies, particularly the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in the United States, to ensure compliance with current standards."

The BSSF Insurance Practice is comprised of seasoned professionals and specialists who provide a full range of accounting advisory services, business advisory services and tax preparation and consulting services to insurance providers across the United States, including mutual and stock insurance companies, captive insurance and risk retention groups and self-insured groups. BSSF insurance clients range in size from $1 million to more than $150 million in direct premiums written. BSSF served 29 property and casualty insurance companies in 2022. In addition, BSSF serves captives, risk retention groups and self-insurance groups not included in the AM Best results.

