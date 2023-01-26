Zerify, Inc. CEO, Mark L. Kay, Discusses 2022 Achievements and 2023 Goals with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Zerify, Inc. ZRFY ("the Company"), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. CEO of the Company, Mark L. Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and recent projects. "Zerify, Inc. is a publicly traded company and has been around for 21 years," shared Kay. "We develop our own software, and we now offer Zerify Meet, which is a secure video conferencing product," said Kay. "Unlike anything else in the marketplace, it is actually seen as a leader in the world of video conferencing," he added. "We also have Zerify Defender, which is a pure endpoint solution that can be used on your PC, no matter what you have running," said Kay. "We also provide other encryption products, as well as keystroke encryption products, and we have many patents across them all."

"Could you tell us about your price points?", asked Jolly. "It is extremely affordable," said Kay. "It is mostly a corporate play, but we do sell to the consumers as well," he explained. "The price point is anywhere from $2 to $6 per month," shared Kay.

Kay then elaborated on the Company's 2022 successes, which included the addition of multiple new customers, including Vation Ventures, as well as the appointment of a new Channel Director set to begin next month. Additionally, the Company was able to secure a HIPAA compliance license, which will allow them to sell their technology to healthcare professionals.

"Do you have any predictions for 2023 going forward?", asked Jolly. "We are setting ourselves up for major success in 2023," said Kay. "We are planning on projections of $2 million to $4 million with emphasis on the channel this year," he said, adding that these projections will likely begin to appear on the balance sheet mid-year.

To close the interview, Kay encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to build their channel partners throughout 2023.

To hear Mark L. Kay's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8236896-zerify-inc-ceo-mark-l-kay-discusses-2022-achievements-and-2023-goals-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. ZRFY, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conference service on the market offers these protections.

