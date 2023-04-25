Inspiring Memoir Traces Courageous Journey From the Brink of Suicide to a Life Worth Living

A powerful and inspiring memoir that will leave a lasting impression with its timeless, universal themes of choice, self-discovery, and resilience.”
— IndieReader
UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, over one million people in the United States attempt suicide. Blue Andrews was one of those people. Over 45,000 of them die as a result. Thanks to his courage and commitment to life, Andrews did not add to that horrifying statistic. But it was so close, as he describes in his recently released memoir CHOOSING LIFE (Luminare Press).
Addiction and avoidance. Inadequacy and isolation. Even though Andrews went from food stamps to a million dollars and had an amazing family and supportive friends, his unhealthy responses to life took their toll. In August 2010, to the surprise of everyone but himself, Andrews attempted suicide. He woke up in the psych unit of a hospital with 14 stitches on his wrists.
A few days later, he made the most important decision of his life. He wanted to live. He wanted to be well.
CHOOSING LIFE, a fitting narrative as we approach Mental Health Awareness Month in May, is the story of Andrews’ ensuing journey toward health, contentment, and self-discovery. With an open heart, he describes what it’s like to seemingly have it all yet still find yourself alone and depressed.
Andrews’ courage is on display -- the courage to tell a brutal story about a life self-destructing day by day, hitting the lowest of lows, and then the courage to, as the book’s title suggests, choose life by undergoing a long and ardous recovery process.
He also shares the steps he took to find his way back and the amazing feelings that emerge with being well. The numerous stories Andrews conveys will be both relatable and beneficial, whether for yourself or someone you care about.
CHOOSING LIFE is a book of hope. It is a book of self-discovery and coming to terms with a condition that many cannot overcome. It is deftly and beautifully delivered. Andrews chose life. And he is here to tell about it.
Praise has been pouring in for Andrews and his message.
American Book Fest named CHOOSING LIFE as a Finalist in its annual Best Book Awards.
“Andrews’s prose is fluid and engaging, with a strong narrative voice that carries the reader through the story. The syntax and structure of the book are well-crafted, allowing for an easy and enjoyable reading experience. Recommended for readers grappling with self-acceptance and mental health issues, CHOOSING LIFE is a powerful and inspiring memoir that will leave a lasting impression with its timeless, universal themes of choice, self-discovery, and resilience.” –IndieReader
“Honest and poignant, Blue Andrews holds nothing back, hoping to help and inspire others to not give up on living. Written from the heart, this book is for anyone who is struggling or has struggled with addiction and/or depression as well as the loved ones who have been there for them every step of the way." —San Francisco Book Review
“An emotion-laden book with a thought-provoking message of encouragement to individuals dealing with not just alcohol addiction but any form of addiction. Blue Andrews shows us hope is ever present. -- Reader's Favorite
“This work should be noted and utilized by recovery groups and by individuals seeking a map through the tough road out of addiction and mental illness, upwards to sustainable healing." -- Pacific Book Review
“Andrews encourages readers to view recovery as a marathon, not a sprint, debunking the myths of quick fixes and easy answers in favor of commitment, hard work, and uncompromising honesty.” – BookLife
“Unapologetically human and uninhibited, Blue educates readers on the concepts he learned while searching for a way to wellness and the roles they played in his recovery process. - Seattle Book Review
CHOOSING LIFE is available on Amazon, Bookshop.org and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Blue Andrews is a stay-at-home dad living across the lake from Seattle with his beautiful wife and four incredible children. Andrews' first career was in sales, where he spent over fifteen years in the technology industry working for startups, some successful and some not, a mid-sized company, and IBM. He has a BA in Economics from the University of Washington and Certificates from Bellevue College in both Software Development and Database Development. Andrews grew up in Oregon and has lived in Southern California and Atlanta as an adult. These days his favorite things to do are spending time with his family, exercising, listening to live music, and going on road trips. For more of his thoughts on wellness, life, and living, visit his website at www.creedsliving.com.
