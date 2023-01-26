Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $4.8 Million in EDA Grants

January 26, 2023

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,887,325 in grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for several communities in West Virginia.



“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and today’s announcement is great news for the entire state,” Senator Manchin said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these investments will strengthen economic development planning, upgrade water infrastructure, promote technology job training programs and more. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”



“The EDA is a key partner in growing our state’s local economies, and today’s grant announcement strengthens that collaboration across West Virginia,” Ranking Member Capito said. “These grants will provide a boost to our core infrastructure, increase research capacity, jump-start development planning, create jobs, and help prepare the future workforce here in West Virginia. I look forward to seeing the impact of these investments and, as ranking member of the EPW Committee, will continue to lead efforts to support our communities through EDA.”



