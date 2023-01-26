Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $4.8 Million in EDA Grants
Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,887,325 in grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for several communities in West Virginia.
“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and today’s announcement is great news for the entire state,” Senator Manchin said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these investments will strengthen economic development planning, upgrade water infrastructure, promote technology job training programs and more. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”
“The EDA is a key partner in growing our state’s local economies, and today’s grant announcement strengthens that collaboration across West Virginia,” Ranking Member Capito said. “These grants will provide a boost to our core infrastructure, increase research capacity, jump-start development planning, create jobs, and help prepare the future workforce here in West Virginia. I look forward to seeing the impact of these investments and, as ranking member of the EPW Committee, will continue to lead efforts to support our communities through EDA.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $2.3 million – Preston County Public Service District No. 4, Bruceton Mills
- These funds will be used for construction of a new well, piping, and appurtenances designed to increase water capacity for several local manufacturing facilities. The project will be matched with $572,000 in local funds and is expected to support the creation of 69 jobs, retain 86 jobs, and generate $6.2 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
- $1.2 million – BridgeValley Community and Technical College, South Charleston
- This grant will help establish a new green technology job training program in support of a new electric vehicle manufacturing facility. The project will be matched with $288,872 in state funds and is expected to support the creation of 450 jobs and generate $2.5 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
- $548,000 – Southern Appalachian Labor School, Kincaid
- This grant will help establish the Coalfields Workforce Construction Training program, providing workforce certifications for displaced coal economy workers. The project will be matched with $137,000 in local funds and is expected to support the creation or retention of 40 jobs, according to grantee estimates.
- $376,325 – Marshall University Research Corporation
- This investment will support the Marshall University Research Corporation with the operations of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway Facility.
- $210,000 – Region VI Planning and Development Council, Fairmont/Marion County
- This investment will support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the region served by the Region VI Planning and Development Council, which comprises the counties of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor. The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.
- $128,000 – Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council
- This investment will support the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council with procuring a contract employee to assist with the completion of a recovery/resiliency study and the update and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for three counties impacted by the downturn in the coal industry in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.
- $125,000 – Region VII Planning and Development Council, Buckhannon/Upshur County
- This investment will support the Region VII Planning and Development Council, in partnership with the Corridor H Authority, with completing a study to focus on the opportunities for future development along Corridor H in the West Virginia counties of Barbour, Grant, Hardy, Lewis, Randolph, Tucker, and Upshur.
