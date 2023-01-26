Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,024 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish lease in Pamlico County

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold an in-person public hearing on a proposed shellfish lease in Pamlico County at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at the Pamlico County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Room, 202 Main Street, Bayboro.

Lighthouse Shoal Oyster Company, LLC (Steven Quidley, agent) has applied for a 9.60-acre bottom lease (22-046BL) and water column lease (22-047WC) at the mouth of the Neuse River to Cherry Point/Wilkinson Point.

More information on the proposed lease can be found on the Division’s website here.

The public may comment on the lease application at the hearing or in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, March 3 and may be submitted two ways:

  1. Online Comments – Written comments will be accepted through an online form available here.
  2. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

The application file and biologist report for the proposed lease are available for inspection during office hours at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.

WHO: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
WHAT: Public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Pamlico County
WHEN: Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Pamlico County Courthouse
Commissioner’s Room,
202 Main Street, Bayboro

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish lease in Pamlico County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.