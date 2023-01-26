Submit Release
Naming Anna Gomez to Lead U.S. Preparations for the International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference 2023

Anna Gomez has joined the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy to lead U.S. preparations for the International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23).  She also serves as a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy.

The conference will take place November 20-December 15, 2023, in Dubai, UAE.  World Radiocommunication Conferences are held every four years to update the international Radio Regulations – a treaty governing the global use of the radio frequency spectrum and satellite orbital resources.  WRC-23 will be tackling a range of issues aimed at facilitating new and emerging terrestrial and space-based technologies that can connect people everywhere, including spectrum for next generation mobile broadband systems, satellites, maritime and aeronautical services, and scientific applications.  WRC-23 is a significant opportunity to advance the United States’ interests related to telecommunications, innovation, economic growth, and national security.

Ms. Gomez has a distinguished career in the telecommunications sector – serving in both government and industry.  Prior to joining the Department of State, Ms. Gomez served for over a decade in various positions in the Federal Communications Commission, including Deputy Chief of the International Bureau, where she developed and implemented policy on international telecommunications and satellite spectrum.  She also served as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Deputy Administrator from 2009-2013 and was most recently a partner in Wiley Rein LLP’s telecommunications, media, and technology group.

