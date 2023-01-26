Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,008 in the last 365 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Summary1

  • Net income for the fourth quarter was $16.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share.
    • Revenue was $54.5 million, which included $2.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, of additional bargain purchase gain stemming from the Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB") acquisition.
    • Credit loss expense was $0.6 million.
    • Noninterest expense was $34.4 million, which included $0.4 million of merger-related expenses.
  • Annualized loan growth was 10.36%.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio improved 16 basis points ("bps") to 0.24%.
  • Efficiency ratio was 57.79%2.

Full Year 2022 Summary1

  • Net income for the full year was $60.8 million, or $3.87 per diluted common share.       
  • Adjusted core loan growth (excluding PPP and IOFB acquired loans) was 10.73%2.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio fell 29 bps to 0.24%; net charge-off ratio was 0.19%.
  • Efficiency ratio was 56.98%2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $16.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. Net income for the full year of 2022 was $60.8 million, or $3.87 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year of 2021 of $69.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted common share.

——————————————
1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2022 Summary compares to the full year 2021 unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our strong loan growth and greatly improved asset quality for the quarter and for the full year ended December 31, 2022. Annualized loan growth was 10.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting strong momentum in our key metro markets of the Twin Cities, Denver and Metro Iowa. This represents the third consecutive quarter of double digit loan growth, a true testament to our relationship banking model and the talent acquisition that has occurred the past eighteen months. Asset quality metrics improved as we took strategic action to resolve legacy credit issues. As a result, the nonperforming assets ratio declined 16 bps to 0.24%. The allowance for credit losses ratio stands at 1.28% and 30-89 day delinquencies continue to be low. We believe we are positioned well for the possible macroeconomic uncertainties of 2023.

We continue our balanced approach to deposit costs and retention efforts and measure our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta as 15%. The quarter-over-quarter beta accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 25% and we expect continued deposit competition in 2023. We will be vigilant in defending our core, relationship deposit franchise. Due to rising funding costs and our earning asset composition, net interest income and net interest margin declined in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by the aforementioned strong loan growth.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, we were pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as Iowa's Best Small Bank for the second year in a row; an outstanding honor for our team members who live our operating principles each and every day."


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net interest income   $ 43,564     $ 45,733     $ 38,819     $ 166,358     $ 156,281  
Noninterest income     10,940       12,588       11,229       47,519       42,453  
Total revenue, net of interest expense     54,504       58,321       50,048       213,877       198,734  
Credit loss expense (benefit)     572       638       622       4,492       (7,336 )
Noninterest expense     34,440       34,623       30,444       132,788       116,592  
Income before income tax expense     19,492       23,060       18,982       76,597       89,478  
Income tax expense     3,490       4,743       4,726       15,762       19,992  
Net income   $ 16,002     $ 18,317     $ 14,256     $ 60,835     $ 69,486  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.91     $ 3.87     $ 4.37  
                     
Return on average assets     0.97 %     1.13 %     0.95 %     0.97 %     1.20 %
Return on average equity     13.26 %     14.56 %     10.68 %     12.16 %     13.18 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     17.85 %     19.32 %     13.50 %     15.89 %     16.63 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     57.79 %     53.67 %     56.74 %     56.98 %     54.65 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Linked Quarter

Net interest income decreased to $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to higher funding costs from the general increase in interest rates and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields and volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.08% in the linked quarter, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 44 bps to 1.08%, due to interest bearing deposits costs of 0.83%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.54%, and long-term debt costs of 5.54%, which increased 37 bps, 120 bps and 84 bps respectively, from the linked quarter. Total interest earning asset yields increased 20 bps from the linked quarter, primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 22 bps and 8 bps, respectively.

Average interest bearing liabilities increased $83.2 million to $4.84 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the linked quarter, primarily as a result of increased short-term borrowings. Average interest bearing deposits were up slightly and reflected $48.5 million in average brokered time deposit volumes purchased during the fourth quarter of 2022. Average interest earning assets increased $34.2 million to $6.09 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the linked quarter. This increase reflected growth in the organic loan portfolio, partially offset by lower volumes of debt securities.

Full Year

When compared to the prior year, net interest income increased to $166.4 million from $156.3 million, due primarily to a higher interest earning asset yields and volumes, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.92% for the year ended 2022 compared to 2.95% in the prior year, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 18 bps to 0.66%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 0.48%, short-term borrowing costs of 1.38%, and long-term debt costs of 4.76%, which increased 14 bps, 109 bps and 98 bps, respectively from the prior year end. Total interest earning assets yield increased 12 bps primarily as a result of an increase in securities and loan yields of 31 bps and 3 bps, respectively. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee accretion and interest increased 2021 loan yields by 17 bps compared to 2 bps in 2022.

Average interest bearing liabilities increased $370.9 million to $4.61 billion for the year ended 2022 compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of increased interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings. The increase reflected liabilities assumed in the IOFB acquisition and higher wholesale funding in 2022. Average interest earning assets increased $403.4 million to $5.86 billion for the year ended 2022 when compared to the prior year. This increase reflected interest-earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition, organic loan growth, and a higher volume of debt securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $1.6 million, or 13.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.8 million and $0.7 million in loan revenue and other income, respectively. The decrease in loan revenue reflected a smaller increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, coupled with a decline in the gain on sale from residential mortgage loans as a result of lower mortgage origination volumes. The decrease in other noninterest income stemmed primarily from a one-time settlement that was recorded in the third quarter of 2022, which was partially offset by an increase of $2.5 million in the bargain purchase gain recorded related to the IOFB acquisition.

Noninterest income for the year ended 2022 increased $5.1 million, or 11.9%, from the prior year. The increase was primarily due to increases of $6.4 million and $1.2 million in other revenue and service charges and fees, respectively. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to a one-time settlement and a $3.8 million bargain purchase gain recognized in connection with the IOFB acquisition. The increase in service charges and fees was primarily attributable to the additional operations of IOFB since acquisition. The largest offset to the increases above was a $2.4 million reduction in loan revenue, which reflected a decline in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans as a result of lower mortgage origination volumes, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Noninterest Income December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2021     2022     2021
Investment services and trust activities $ 2,666     $ 2,876     $ 3,115   $ 11,223   $ 11,675
Service charges and fees   2,028       2,075       1,684     7,477     6,259
Card revenue   1,784       1,898       1,746     7,210     7,015
Loan revenue   966       1,722       3,132     10,504     12,948
Bank-owned life insurance   637       579       550     2,305     2,162
Investment securities gains, net   (1 )     (163 )     137     271     242
Other   2,860       3,601       865     8,529     2,152
Total noninterest income $ 10,940     $ 12,588     $ 11,229   $ 47,519   $ 42,453


Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $0.2 million, or 0.5%, from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases of $0.4 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million in data processing, marketing, and legal and professional, respectively. These decreases primarily reflected the overall decline in merger-related expenses. Partially offsetting the decreases above was an increase of $0.4 million in compensation and employee benefits stemming from an increase in incentive compensation expense.

Noninterest expense for the year ended 2022 increased $16.2 million, or 13.89%, from the prior year. The increase in noninterest expense was due to an overall increase in all noninterest expense categories, except communications and foreclosed assets, net. These increases primarily reflected costs associated with the acquired operations of IOFB, including merger-related expenses of $2.2 million. Also contributing to the increase in compensation and employee benefits was normal annual salary and employee benefit increases, coupled with a decline of $1.6 million in the benefit from loan origination costs, which are deferred and amortized over the life of the loan to which they relate and were elevated in the prior year due to PPP loans. In addition to the identified increases above, occupancy expense also reflected an increase of $0.6 million from the write-down of fixed assets transferred to held for sale, while legal and professional expense reflected elevated legal expenses related to litigation, loan legal expenses, and executive recruitment.

The decreases in net interest income and noninterest income noted above were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 4.12 percentage points to 57.79% from 53.67% in the linked quarter. The full year of 2022 increase in noninterest expense more than offset the increases in net interest income and noninterest income, and was the primary driver of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 2.33 percentage points to 56.98% from 54.65% in the prior year.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Noninterest Expense December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2022     2022     2021     2022       2021
Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,438   $ 20,046   $ 18,266   $ 78,103     $ 69,937
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,663     2,577     2,211     10,272       9,274
Equipment   2,327     2,358     2,189     8,693       7,816
Legal and professional   1,846     2,012     1,826     8,646       5,256
Data processing   1,375     1,731     1,211     5,574       5,216
Marketing   947     1,139     1,121     4,272       4,022
Amortization of intangibles   1,770     1,789     1,245     6,069       5,357
FDIC insurance   405     415     380     1,660       1,572
Communications   285     302     277     1,125       1,332
Foreclosed assets, net   48     42     7     (18 )     233
Other   2,336     2,212     1,711     8,392       6,577
Total noninterest expense $ 34,440   $ 34,623   $ 30,444   $ 132,788     $ 116,592


The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
Merger-related Expenses   2022     2022     2021     2022     2021
(In thousands)                  
Compensation and employee benefits $ 189   $ 132   $   $ 471   $
Occupancy expense of premises, net               1    
Equipment   4     14     18     29     18
Legal and professional   54     193     202     948     202
Data processing   131     304         511    
Marketing   2     90     2     164     2
Communications               3    
Other   29     30     2     74     2
Total merger-related expenses $ 409   $ 763   $ 224   $ 2,201   $ 224


Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 17.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 20.6% in the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the increase to the bargain purchase gain that was recorded related to the IOFB acquisition. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 was 20.6%, as compared to 22.3% in the prior year.


BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

 As of or for the Three Months Ended
December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)   2022       2022       2021  
Ending Balance Sheet          
Total assets $ 6,577.9     $ 6,491.1     $ 6,025.1  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,840.5       3,746.3       3,245.0  
Total securities   2,282.9       2,299.9       2,288.1  
Total deposits   5,468.9       5,476.8       5,114.5  
Average Balance Sheet          
Average total assets $ 6,517.0     $ 6,457.6     $ 5,934.1  
Average total loans   3,791.9       3,673.4       3,268.8  
Average total deposits   5,495.6       5,507.5       5,015.5  
Funding and Liquidity          
Short-term borrowings $ 391.9     $ 304.5     $ 181.4  
Long-term debt   139.2       154.2       154.9  
Loans to deposits ratio   70.22 %     68.40 %     63.45 %
Equity          
Total shareholders' equity $ 492.8     $ 472.2     $ 527.5  
Common equity ratio   7.49 %     7.28 %     8.75 %
Tangible common equity(1)   400.0       377.7       445.1  
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   6.17 %     5.90 %     7.49 %
Per Share Data          
Book value $ 31.54     $ 30.23     $ 33.66  
Tangible book value(1) $ 25.60     $ 24.17     $ 28.40  

(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $94.2 million, or 2.5%, to $3.84 billion from September 30, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production and higher volumes of line of credit usage during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  Balance
   % of Total
   Balance
   % of Total
   Balance
   % of Total
  
(dollars in thousands)            
Commercial and industrial $ 1,055,162   27.5 % $ 1,041,662   27.8 % $ 902,314   27.8 %
Agricultural   115,320   3.0     116,229   3.1     103,417   3.2  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development   270,991   7.1     276,941   7.4     172,160   5.3  
Farmland   183,913   4.8     183,581   4.9     144,673   4.5  
Multifamily   252,129   6.6     222,592   5.9     244,503   7.5  
Other   1,272,985   33.1     1,226,983   32.8     1,143,205   35.2  
Total commercial real estate   1,980,018   51.6     1,910,097   51.0     1,704,541   52.5  
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens   451,210   11.7     446,373   11.9     333,308   10.3  
One-to-four family junior liens   163,218   4.2     157,276   4.2     133,014   4.1  
Total residential real estate   614,428   15.9     603,649   16.1     466,322   14.4  
Consumer   75,596   2.0     74,652   2.0     68,418   2.1  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,840,524   100.0 % $ 3,746,289   100.0 % $ 3,245,012   100.0 %
                         
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,190,607       $ 1,159,323       $ 1,014,397      


Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Beginning balance $ 52,100     $ 52,350     $ 47,900     $ 48,700     $ 55,500  
PCD allowance established in acquisition                     3,371        
Charge-offs   (3,615 )     (970 )     (255 )     (7,656 )     (2,332 )
Recoveries   143       382       533       1,093       2,768  
Net charge-offs   (3,472 )     (588 )     278       (6,563 )     436  
Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans   572       338       522       3,692       (7,236 )
Ending balance $ 49,200     $ 52,100     $ 48,700     $ 49,200     $ 48,700  


As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $49.2 million, or 1.28% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $52.1 million, or 1.39% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2022. The change in the ACL between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 included charge-offs of $1.6 million, related to the resolution of credit issues totaling $8.0 million of notes. Credit loss expense of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 was consistent with the linked quarter and was primarily attributable to a reserve taken to support loan growth.

Deposits

Total deposits declined $7.8 million, or 0.1%, to $5.47 billion from September 30, 2022. This decline reflected the competitive market for deposits driven by the rapid rate of increase in the federal funds target rate over the course of this year. Brokered deposits increased $126.8 million from September 30, 2022.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,053,450   19.3 % $ 1,139,694   20.8 % $ 1,005,369   19.6 %
Interest checking deposits   1,624,278   29.8     1,705,289   31.2     1,619,136   31.6  
Money market deposits   937,340   17.1     991,783   18.1     939,523   18.4  
Savings deposits   664,169   12.1     700,843   12.8     628,242   12.3  
Total non-maturity deposits   4,279,237   78.3     4,537,609   82.9     4,192,270   81.9  
Time deposits of $250 and under   559,466   10.2     537,616   9.8     505,392   9.9  
Time deposits over $250   630,239   11.5     401,557   7.3     416,857   8.2  
Total time deposits   1,189,705   21.7     939,173   17.1     922,249   18.1  
Total deposits $ 5,468,942   100.0 % $ 5,476,782   100.0 % $ 5,114,519   100.0 %


CREDIT RISK PROFILE

  As of or For the Three Months Ended
Highlights December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022       2022       2021  
Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 572     $ 338     $ 522  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,472     $ 588     $ (278 )
Net charge-off (recovery) ratio(1)   0.36 %     0.06 %   (0.03 )%
           
At period-end          
Pass $ 3,635,766     $ 3,550,695     $ 3,013,917  
Special Mention / Watch   108,064       101,255       117,401  
Classified   96,694       94,339       113,694  
Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,840,524     $ 3,746,289     $ 3,245,012  
Classified loans ratio(2)   2.52 %     2.52 %     3.50 %
           
Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 15,256     $ 25,027     $ 31,540  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more   565       936        
Total nonperforming loans   15,821       25,963       31,540  
Foreclosed assets, net   103       103       357  
Total nonperforming assets $ 15,924     $ 26,066     $ 31,897  
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.41 %     0.69 %     0.97 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.24 %     0.40 %     0.53 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 49,200     $ 52,100     $ 48,700  
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.28 %     1.39 %     1.50 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)   1.28 %     1.39 %     1.52 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7)   322.50 %     208.18 %     154.41 %

(1) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(7) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, overall asset quality improved when compared to the linked quarter and the corresponding period in the prior year. The nonperforming assets ratio declined 16 bps from the linked quarter and 29 bps from the prior year to 0.41%. In addition, the classified loans ratio was consistent with the linked quarter at 2.52%, and declined 98 bps from the prior year.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:

Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual
   90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing
   Total
(Dollars in thousands)    
Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 25,027     $ 936     $ 25,963  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   2,347       68       2,415  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (8,141 )     (3 )     (8,144 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (205 )     (107 )     (312 )
Charge-offs   (3,460 )     (18 )     (3,478 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (312 )           (312 )
Transfer to nonaccrual         (311 )     (311 )
Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 15,256     $ 565     $ 15,821  


CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. The modified CECL transitional amount of $9.4 million is then reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

Regulatory Capital Ratios

 December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
2022 (1)   2022     2021  
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.35 %   8.24 %   8.67 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.28 %   9.18 %   9.94 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.05 %   9.97 %   10.83 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.07 %   12.10 %   13.09 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.36 %   9.31 %   9.25 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.29 %   11.26 %   11.58 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.29 %   11.26 %   11.58 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.10 %   12.17 %   12.46 %

(1) Capital ratios for December 31, 2022 are preliminary

IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION

On June 9, 2022, we acquired Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB"). The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands)   As of June 9, 2022
    As Reported at
September 30, 2022		   Fourth Quarter of 2022
Fair Value Adjustments		   As Reported at
December 31, 2022
Merger consideration            
Cash consideration   $ 46,672     $   $ 46,672  
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value            
Assets acquired            
Cash and due from banks     10,192           10,192  
Interest earning deposits in banks     67,855           67,855  
Debt securities     119,820           119,820  
Loans held for investment     281,326           281,326  
Premises and equipment     7,363           7,363  
Core deposit intangible     16,500           16,500  
Other assets     11,628       2,512     14,140  
Total assets acquired     514,684       2,512     517,196  
Liabilities assumed            
Deposits     (463,638 )         (463,638 )
Other liabilities     (3,117 )         (3,117 )
Total liabilities assumed     (466,755 )         (466,755 )
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value     47,929       2,512     50,441  
Bargain purchase gain (reported in other noninterest income)   $ 1,257     $ 2,512   $ 3,769  


CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

Under our current repurchase program, no common shares were repurchased by the Company during the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2022, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $3.0 million.

Cash Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share on January 24, 2023. The dividend is payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on January 27, 2023. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=6ffe77d3&confId=45498. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-844-200-6205 using an access code of 022797 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 27, 2023, by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 058978. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the effects of cyber-attacks; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; and (25) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.


 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 83,990     $ 77,513     $ 60,622     $ 47,677     $ 42,949  
Interest earning deposits in banks   2,445       1,001       23,242       12,152       160,881  
Total cash and cash equivalents   86,435       78,514       83,864       59,829       203,830  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   1,153,547       1,153,304       1,234,789       1,145,638       2,288,110  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost   1,129,421       1,146,583       1,168,042       1,204,212        
Total securities   2,282,968       2,299,887       2,402,831       2,349,850       2,288,110  
Loans held for sale   612       2,320       4,991       6,466       12,917  
Gross loans held for investment   3,854,791       3,761,664       3,627,728       3,256,294       3,252,194  
Unearned income, net   (14,267 )     (15,375 )     (16,576 )     (6,259 )     (7,182 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,840,524       3,746,289       3,611,152       3,250,035       3,245,012  
Allowance for credit losses   (49,200 )     (52,100 )     (52,350 )     (46,200 )     (48,700 )
Total loans held for investment, net   3,791,324       3,694,189       3,558,802       3,203,835       3,196,312  
Premises and equipment, net   87,125       87,732       89,048       82,603       83,492  
Goodwill   62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   30,315       32,086       33,874       18,658       19,885  
Foreclosed assets, net   103       103       284       273       357  
Other assets   236,517       233,753       206,320       176,223       157,748  
Total assets $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214     $ 6,025,128  
LIABILITIES                   
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,053,450     $ 1,139,694     $ 1,114,825     $ 1,002,415     $ 1,005,369  
Interest bearing deposits   4,415,492       4,337,088       4,422,616       4,075,310       4,109,150  
Total deposits   5,468,942       5,476,782       5,537,441       5,077,725       5,114,519  
Short-term borrowings   391,873       304,536       193,894       181,193       181,368  
Long-term debt   139,210       154,190       159,168       139,898       154,879  
Other liabilities   85,058       83,324       63,156       56,941       46,887  
Total liabilities   6,085,083       6,018,832       5,953,659       5,455,757       5,497,653  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Common stock   16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   302,085       301,418       300,859       300,505       300,940  
Retained earnings   289,289       276,998       262,395       253,500       243,365  
Treasury stock   (26,115 )     (26,145 )     (25,772 )     (24,113 )     (24,546 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (89,047 )     (96,623 )     (65,231 )     (42,016 )     (8,865 )
Total shareholders' equity   492,793       472,229       488,832       504,457       527,475  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214     $ 6,025,128  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022       2022     2022       2021     2022       2021  
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 43,769     $ 40,451     $ 32,746   $ 31,318     $ 33,643   $ 148,284     $ 141,036  
Taxable investment securities   10,685       10,635       9,576     8,123       7,461     39,019       25,692  
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,303       2,326       2,367     2,383       2,415     9,379       9,947  
Other         9       40     28       37     77       91  
Total interest income   56,757       53,421       44,729     41,852       43,556     196,759       176,766  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   9,127       5,035       3,173     2,910       3,031     20,245       13,198  
Short-term borrowings   1,955       767       229     119       130     3,070       551  
Long-term debt   2,111       1,886       1,602     1,487       1,576     7,086       6,736  
Total interest expense   13,193       7,688       5,004     4,516       4,737     30,401       20,485  
Net interest income   43,564       45,733       39,725     37,336       38,819     166,358       156,281  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   572       638       3,282           622     4,492       (7,336 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)   42,992       45,095       36,443     37,336       38,197     161,866       163,617  
Noninterest income                          
Investment services and trust activities   2,666       2,876       2,670     3,011       3,115     11,223       11,675  
Service charges and fees   2,028       2,075       1,717     1,657       1,684     7,477       6,259  
Card revenue   1,784       1,898       1,878     1,650       1,746     7,210       7,015  
Loan revenue   966       1,722       3,523     4,293       3,132     10,504       12,948  
Bank-owned life insurance   637       579       558     531       550     2,305       2,162  
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (1 )     (163 )     395     40       137     271       242  
Other   2,860       3,601       1,606     462       865     8,529       2,152  
Total noninterest income   10,940       12,588       12,347     11,644       11,229     47,519       42,453  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   20,438       20,046       18,955     18,664       18,266     78,103       69,937  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,663       2,577       2,253     2,779       2,211     10,272       9,274  
Equipment   2,327       2,358       2,107     1,901       2,189     8,693       7,816  
Legal and professional   1,846       2,012       2,435     2,353       1,826     8,646       5,256  
Data processing   1,375       1,731       1,237     1,231       1,211     5,574       5,216  
Marketing   947       1,139       1,157     1,029       1,121     4,272       4,022  
Amortization of intangibles   1,770       1,789       1,283     1,227       1,245     6,069       5,357  
FDIC insurance   405       415       420     420       380     1,660       1,572  
Communications   285       302       266     272       277     1,125       1,332  
Foreclosed assets, net   48       42       4     (112 )     7     (18 )     233  
Other   2,336       2,212       1,965     1,879       1,711     8,392       6,577  
Total noninterest expense   34,440       34,623       32,082     31,643       30,444     132,788       116,592  
Income before income tax expense   19,492       23,060       16,708     17,337       18,982     76,597       89,478  
Income tax expense   3,490       4,743       4,087     3,442       4,726     15,762       19,992  
Net income $ 16,002     $ 18,317     $ 12,621   $ 13,895     $ 14,256   $ 60,835     $ 69,486  
                           
Earnings per common share                          
Basic $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.81   $ 0.89     $ 0.91   $ 3.89     $ 4.38  
Diluted $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.80   $ 0.88     $ 0.91   $ 3.87     $ 4.37  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,624       15,623       15,668     15,683       15,692     15,649       15,877  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,693       15,654       15,688     15,718       15,734     15,701       15,905  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375   $ 0.2375     $ 0.2250   $ 0.9500     $ 0.9000  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 43,564     $ 45,733     $ 38,819     $ 166,358     $ 156,281  
Noninterest income   10,940       12,588       11,229       47,519       42,453  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   54,504       58,321       50,048       213,877       198,734  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   572       638       622       4,492       (7,336 )
Noninterest expense   34,440       34,623       30,444       132,788       116,592  
Income before income tax expense   19,492       23,060       18,982       76,597       89,478  
Income tax expense   3,490       4,743       4,726       15,762       19,992  
Net income $ 16,002     $ 18,317     $ 14,256     $ 60,835     $ 69,486  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted earnings $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.91     $ 3.87     $ 4.37  
Book value   31.54       30.23       33.66       31.54       33.66  
Tangible book value(1)   25.60       24.17       28.40       25.60       28.40  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,025,128     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,025,128  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,840,524       3,746,289       3,245,012       3,840,524       3,245,012  
Total securities   2,282,968       2,299,887       2,288,110       2,282,968       2,288,110  
Total deposits   5,468,942       5,476,782       5,114,519       5,468,942       5,114,519  
Short-term borrowings   391,873       304,536       181,368       391,873       181,368  
Long-term debt   139,210       154,190       154,879       139,210       154,879  
Total shareholders' equity   492,793       472,229       527,475       492,793       527,475  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,516,969     $ 6,457,647     $ 5,934,076     $ 6,244,284     $ 5,780,556  
Average total loans   3,791,880       3,673,379       3,268,783       3,511,192       3,362,488  
Average total deposits   5,495,599       5,507,482       5,015,506       5,309,049       4,838,227  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.97 %     1.13 %     0.95 %     0.97 %     1.20 %
Return on average equity   13.26 %     14.56 %     10.68 %     12.16 %     13.18 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   17.85 %     19.32 %     13.50 %     15.89 %     16.63 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   57.79 %     53.67 %     56.74 %     56.98 %     54.65 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.93 %     3.08 %     2.83 %     2.92 %     2.95 %
Loans to deposits ratio   70.22 %     68.40 %     63.45 %     70.22 %     63.45 %
Common equity ratio   7.49 %     7.28 %     8.75 %     7.49 %     8.75 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   6.17 %     5.90 %     7.49 %     6.17 %     7.49 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 15,821     $ 25,963     $ 31,540     $ 15,821     $ 31,540  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.41 %     0.69 %     0.97 %     0.41 %     0.97 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 15,924     $ 26,066     $ 31,897     $ 15,924     $ 31,897  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.24 %     0.40 %     0.53 %     0.24 %     0.53 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,472     $ 588     $ (278 )   $ 6,563     $ (436 )
Net charge-off (recovery) ratio   0.36 %     0.06 %   (0.03 )%     0.19 %   (0.01 )%
Allowance for credit losses $ 49,200     $ 52,100     $ 48,700     $ 49,200     $ 48,700  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.28 %     1.39 %     1.50 %     1.28 %     1.50 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   322.50 %     208.18 %     154.41 %     322.50 %     154.41 %
PPP Loans:                  
Average PPP loans $ 134     $ 373     $ 52,564     $ 4,294     $ 186,333  
Fee Income   3       8       1,996       867       11,731  

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,791,880   $ 44,494   4.66 %   $ 3,673,379   $ 41,124   4.44 %   $ 3,268,783   $ 34,191   4.15 %
Taxable investment securities   1,865,494     10,685   2.27 %     1,939,517     10,635   2.18 %     1,802,349     7,461   1.64 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   422,156     2,893   2.72 %     431,898     2,922   2.68 %     455,570     3,026   2.64 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,287,650     13,578   2.35 %     2,371,415     13,557   2.27 %     2,257,919     10,487   1.84 %
Other   5,562       %     6,070     9   0.59 %     80,415     37   0.18 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,085,092   $ 58,072   3.79 %   $ 6,050,864   $ 54,690   3.59 %   $ 5,607,117   $ 44,715   3.16 %
Other assets   431,877             406,783             326,959        
Total assets $ 6,516,969           $ 6,457,647           $ 5,934,076        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,632,749   $ 1,703   0.41 %   $ 1,725,000   $ 1,463   0.34 %   $ 1,506,600   $ 1,065   0.28 %
Money market deposits   995,512     2,369   0.94 %     1,016,005     1,268   0.50 %     976,018     520   0.21 %
Savings deposits   683,538     306   0.18 %     710,836     297   0.17 %     621,871     285   0.18 %
Time deposits   1,067,044     4,749   1.77 %     913,307     2,007   0.87 %     903,765     1,161   0.51 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,378,843     9,127   0.83 %     4,365,148     5,035   0.46 %     4,008,254     3,031   0.30 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   151,880     437   1.14 %     144,628     228   0.63 %     190,725     115   0.24 %
Federal funds purchased   940     10   4.22 %           %     33       %
Other short-term borrowings   152,215     1,508   3.93 %     83,086     539   2.57 %     30     15   198.37 %
Short-term borrowings   305,035     1,955   2.54 %     227,714     767   1.34 %     190,788     130   0.27 %
Long-term debt   151,266     2,111   5.54 %     159,125     1,886   4.70 %     154,870     1,576   4.04 %
Total borrowed funds   456,301     4,066   3.54 %     386,839     2,653   2.72 %     345,658     1,706   1.96 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,835,144   $ 13,193   1.08 %   $ 4,751,987   $ 7,688   0.64 %   $ 4,353,912   $ 4,737   0.43 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,116,756             1,142,334             1,007,252        
Other liabilities   86,242             64,063             43,576        
Shareholders’ equity   478,827             499,263             529,336        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,516,969           $ 6,457,647           $ 5,934,076        
Net interest income(2)     $ 44,879           $ 47,002           $ 39,978    
Net interest spread(2)         2.71 %           2.95 %           2.73 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.93 %           3.08 %           2.83 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,495,599   $ 9,127   0.66 %   $ 5,507,482   $ 5,035   0.36 %   $ 5,015,506   $ 3,031   0.24 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.88 %           0.52 %           0.35 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $87 thousand, $35 thousand, and $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.3 million, $2.0 million, and $599 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $725 thousand, $673 thousand, and $548 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $590 thousand, $596 thousand, and $611 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,511,192   $ 150,791   4.29 %   $ 3,362,488   $ 143,141   4.26 %
Taxable investment securities   1,891,234     39,019   2.06 %     1,577,146     25,692   1.63 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   435,907     11,788   2.70 %     463,526     12,468   2.69 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,327,141     50,807   2.18 %     2,040,672     38,160   1.87 %
Other   20,827     77   0.37 %     52,617     91   0.17 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,859,160   $ 201,675   3.44 %   $ 5,455,777   $ 181,392   3.32 %
Other assets   385,124             324,779        
Total assets $ 6,244,284           $ 5,780,556        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,640,303   $ 5,416   0.33 %   $ 1,440,585   $ 4,208   0.29 %
Money market deposits   992,390     4,707   0.47 %     946,784     2,006   0.21 %
Savings deposits   674,846     1,169   0.17 %     594,543     1,210   0.20 %
Time deposits   925,592     8,953   0.97 %     882,271     5,774   0.65 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,233,131     20,245   0.48 %     3,864,183     13,198   0.34 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   152,466     872   0.57 %     176,606     436   0.25 %
Federal funds purchased   237     10   4.22 %     8       %
Other short-term borrowings   70,492     2,188   3.10 %     15,143     115   0.76 %
Short-term borrowings   223,195     3,070   1.38 %     191,757     551   0.29 %
Long-term debt   148,863     7,086   4.76 %     178,395     6,736   3.78 %
Total borrowed funds   372,058     10,156   2.73 %     370,152     7,287   1.97 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,605,189   $ 30,401   0.66 %   $ 4,234,335   $ 20,485   0.48 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,075,918             974,044        
Other liabilities   62,706             45,141        
Shareholders’ equity   500,471             527,036        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,244,284           $ 5,780,556        
Net interest income(2)     $ 171,274           $ 160,907    
Net interest spread(2)         2.78 %           2.84 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.92 %           2.95 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,309,049   $ 20,245   0.38 %   $ 4,838,227   $ 13,198   0.27 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.54 %           0.39 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $0.8 million and $11.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $4.6 million and $3.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $2.4 million and $2.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 492,793     $ 472,229     $ 488,832     $ 504,457     $ 527,475  
Intangible assets, net     (92,792 )     (94,563 )     (96,351 )     (81,135 )     (82,362 )
Tangible common equity   $ 400,001     $ 377,666     $ 392,481     $ 423,322     $ 445,113  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214     $ 6,025,128  
Intangible assets, net     (92,792 )     (94,563 )     (96,351 )     (81,135 )     (82,362 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,485,084     $ 6,396,498     $ 6,346,140     $ 5,879,079     $ 5,942,766  
                     
Book value per share   $ 31.54     $ 30.23     $ 31.26     $ 32.15     $ 33.66  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 25.60     $ 24.17     $ 25.10     $ 26.98     $ 28.40  
Shares outstanding     15,623,977       15,622,825       15,635,131       15,690,125       15,671,147  
                     
Common equity ratio     7.49 %     7.28 %     7.59 %     8.46 %     8.75 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     6.17 %     5.90 %     6.18 %     7.20 %     7.49 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income   $ 16,002     $ 18,317     $ 14,256     $ 60,835     $ 69,486  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,328       1,342       934       4,552       4,018  
Tangible net income   $ 17,330     $ 19,659     $ 15,190     $ 65,387     $ 73,504  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 478,827     $ 499,263     $ 529,336     $ 500,471     $ 527,036  
Average intangible assets, net     (93,662 )     (95,499 )     (82,990 )     (88,917 )     (84,927 )
Average tangible equity   $ 385,165     $ 403,764     $ 446,346     $ 411,554     $ 442,109  
                     
Return on average equity     13.26 %     14.56 %     10.68 %     12.16 %     13.18 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     17.85 %     19.32 %     13.50 %     15.89 %     16.63 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.


Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin

   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net interest income   $ 43,564     $ 45,733     $ 38,819     $ 166,358     $ 156,281  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     725       673       548       2,507       2,105  
Securities(1)     590       596       611       2,409       2,521  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 44,879     $ 47,002     $ 39,978     $ 171,274     $ 160,907  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,286 )     (2,015 )     (599 )     (4,561 )     (3,344 )
Core net interest income   $ 43,593     $ 44,987     $ 39,379     $ 166,713     $ 157,563  
                     
Net interest margin     2.84 %     3.00 %     2.75 %     2.84 %     2.86 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.93 %     3.08 %     2.83 %     2.92 %     2.95 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.84 %     2.95 %     2.79 %     2.85 %     2.89 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,085,092     $ 6,050,864     $ 5,607,117     $ 5,859,160     $ 5,455,777  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 43,769     $ 40,451     $ 33,643     $ 148,284     $ 141,036  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     725       673       548       2,507       2,105  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 44,494     $ 41,124     $ 34,191     $ 150,791     $ 143,141  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,286 )     (2,015 )     (599 )     (4,561 )     (3,344 )
Core loan interest income   $ 43,208     $ 39,109     $ 33,592     $ 146,230     $ 139,797  
                     
Yield on loans     4.58 %     4.37 %     4.08 %     4.22 %     4.19 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     4.66 %     4.44 %     4.15 %     4.29 %     4.26 %
Core yield on loans(3)     4.52 %     4.22 %     4.08 %     4.16 %     4.16 %
Average loans   $ 3,791,880     $ 3,673,379     $ 3,268,783     $ 3,511,192     $ 3,362,488  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Total noninterest expense   $ 34,440     $ 34,623     $ 30,444     $ 132,788     $ 116,592  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,770 )     (1,789 )     (1,245 )     (6,069 )     (5,357 )
Merger-related expenses     (409 )     (763 )     (224 )     (2,201 )     (224 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 32,261     $ 32,071     $ 28,975     $ 124,518     $ 111,011  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 44,879     $ 47,002     $ 39,978     $ 171,274     $ 160,907  
Plus: Noninterest income     10,940       12,588       11,229       47,519       42,453  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     (1 )     (163 )     137       271       242  
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 55,820     $ 59,753     $ 51,070     $ 218,522     $ 203,118  
                     
Efficiency ratio (2)     57.79 %     53.67 %     56.74 %     56.98 %     54.65 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.


Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022     2022     2022     2022     2021
Commercial loans:                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,055,162   $ 1,041,662   $ 986,137   $ 898,942   $ 902,314
Agricultural     115,320     116,229     110,263     94,649     103,417
Commercial real estate     1,980,018     1,910,097     1,859,940     1,723,891     1,704,541
Total commercial loans   $ 3,150,500   $ 3,067,988   $ 2,956,340   $ 2,717,482   $ 2,710,272
Consumer loans:                    
Residential real estate   $ 614,428   $ 603,649   $ 578,804   $ 463,676   $ 466,322
Other consumer     75,596     74,652     76,008     68,877     68,418
Total consumer loans   $ 690,024   $ 678,301   $ 654,812   $ 532,553   $ 534,740
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,840,524   $ 3,746,289   $ 3,611,152   $ 3,250,035   $ 3,245,012
                     
PPP loans   $ 83   $ 195   $ 402   $ 3,037   $ 30,841
Acquired IOFB loan portfolio   $ 281,326   $ 281,326   $ 281,470   $   $
                     
Core loans(1)   $ 3,840,441   $ 3,746,094   $ 3,610,750   $ 3,246,998   $ 3,214,171
Adjusted core loans(2)   $ 3,559,115   $ 3,464,768   $ 3,329,280   $ 3,246,998   $ 3,214,171
Core commercial loans(3)   $ 3,150,417   $ 3,067,793   $ 2,955,938   $ 2,714,445   $ 2,679,431

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.
(2) Adjusted core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income, less PPP loans and the acquired IOFB loan portfolio.
(3) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.

Category: Earnings

This news release can be downloaded from https://www.midwestonefinancial.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks

Contact:    
  Charles N. Reeves   Barry S. Ray
  Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
  319.356.5800   319.356.5800

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.