South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12.6 million, compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.71, compared to $0.86 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.3 million, compared to $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 97 basis points, compared to 52 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 and 23 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Loans held for investment grew $57.7 million, or 8.6% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.20% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022 and 0.30% at December 31, 2021.
  • Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.27% annualized, compared to 1.53% annualized for the third quarter of 2022 and 1.50% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Total assets were $3.94 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.90 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Full year net income of $58.2 million in 2022, compared to $58.6 million in 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $3.23 in 2022, compared to $3.17 in 2021.
  • Loans held for investment grew $310.5 million, or 12.7%, during 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 66.8% in 2022, compared to 67.1% in 2021.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $19.57 at December 31, 2022, compared to $21.51 at December 31, 2021.
  • Return on average assets of 1.47% for the full year 2022, compared to 1.56% for 2021.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our execution over the last year as we successfully navigated a challenging economic environment and, we believe we have positioned South Plains for continued success in the future. Central to our success has been the expansion of our commercial lending platform where we achieved full-year organic loan growth of 12.7% during 2022, exceeding our mid-to-high digit loan growth guidance. Importantly, we delivered 19.2% loan growth during 2022 in our major metropolitan markets of Dallas, Houston and El Paso as we continued to expand our commercial lending team. As our loan balances grew through the year, we experienced an acceleration to our net interest income growth, which began to offset the expected decline in our mortgage banking revenues, given the sharp rise in market interest rates through the year. As a result, we were able to achieve modest earnings per share growth in 2022, as compared to 2021, which is a true credit to the dedication and hard work of our employees. We also remained focused on returning capital to our shareholders, as we repurchased 4.8% of the Company’s shares, which were outstanding, as of December 31, 2021, during this past year, and distributed $0.46 per share in quarterly cash dividends in 2022, representing a 53% increase as compared to 2021. Looking forward, we expect economic growth to moderate in Texas as the economy digests the impact of higher market interest rates, which supports our low single digit loan growth outlook for 2023.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $35.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $31.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.70% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.50% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans was 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.12% for the third quarter of 2022 and 4.90% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits was 97 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 45 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2022 and 74 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest income was $46.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $41.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $34.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022, which was comprised of increases of $4.2 million in loan interest income and $0.9 million in interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets. The increase in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $74.4 million in average loans outstanding, a $0.9 million purchase discount principal and interest recovery, and the rising interest rate environment. The increase in interest income on securities and other interest-earning assets was primarily due to continued rising market interest rates. Interest income increased $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $227.9 million, securities purchases, and rising market interest rates during the period.

Interest expense was $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased $3.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 and $6.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of rising interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the seasonal decrease of $2.0 million in income from insurance activities, a decrease of $3.5 million in mortgage banking activities revenue, and $2.1 million of income from legal settlements recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in mortgage banking activities revenues was mainly the result of a decline of $26.8 million, or 17.7%, in mortgage loan originations, as the residential mortgage market continued to slow during the fourth quarter of 2022, as a result of higher market interest rates and seasonality, and a $1.3 million fair value write-down of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decline of $9.6 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as mortgage loan originations declined $189.0 million, or 60.2%, as high-volume refinance activity experienced during 2020 and 2021 has slowed as a result of higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense was $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a decline of $4.2 million in personnel expense and a decline of $0.6 million in legal expenses. The decrease in personnel expense was mainly the result of having the additional $1.8 million in commissions for increased insurance activities in the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $1.2 million in mortgage commission and related supporting personnel expenses as mortgage loan originations decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by lower mortgage commissions and other variable mortgage-based expenses due to the reduction in mortgage loan originations, partially offset by additional commercial lenders hired as part of a planned initiative.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2.69 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2021. The $57.7 million, or 2.1%, increase during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth. This loan growth remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and consumer auto loans, partially offset by a decrease in hotel loans and agricultural production loans. As of December 31, 2022, loans held for investment increased $310.5 million, or 12.7% year over year, from December 31, 2021, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth.

Agricultural production loans were $66.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $94.1 million as of September 30, 2022 and $103.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The typical funding of these agricultural production loans during 2022 was below normal given the drought conditions experienced across the State of Texas.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.41 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $3.46 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $3.34 billion as of December 31, 2021. Deposits decreased by $54.1 million, or 1.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, deposits increased $65.2 million, or 2.0% year over year, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.26 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $1.07 billion as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 33.4% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. The quarterly decrease in deposits was mainly the result of increased competition for deposits amid overall deposit outflows in the United States banking system. The year-over-year increase in deposits is primarily a result of organic growth noted through the first three quarters of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $248 thousand, compared to a negative provision of $782 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 and no provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company continued to largely experience stable credit metrics in the loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022. There were improvements specifically noted in the hotel segment, which had a net reduction in outstanding principal of $16.8 million during the quarter. Nevertheless, forecasted economic conditions continue to remain uncertain due to the continued rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States, and provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.43% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 1.47% as of September 30, 2022 and 1.73% as of December 31, 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of December 31, 2022 was 0.20%, compared to 0.20% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.30% at December 31, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) were 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to (0.10)% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $20.97 at December 31, 2022, compared to $20.03 at September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly driven by an $8.4 million dollar increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) and by an increase of $10.6 million of net income after dividends paid. The increase in AOCI was attributed to the rise in fair value of our available for sale securities and fair value hedges, net of tax, as a result of decreases in longer-term market interest rates during the period.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results today, January 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13733502. The replay will be available until February 2, 2023.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and any current or future variants thereof) on our customers, changes in market interest rates, the persistence of the current inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve, regulatory considerations, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, and other documents South Plains files with the SEC from time to time. South Plains urges readers of this press release to review the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the “Risk Factors” section of other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
  (866) 771-3347
  investors@city.bank

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended
  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Selected Income Statement Data:                            
Interest income $ 46,228     $ 41,108     $ 40,752     $ 33,080     $ 34,600  
Interest expense   9,906       6,006       3,647       3,133       3,151  
Net interest income   36,322       35,102       37,105       29,947       31,449  
Provision for loan losses   248       (782 )     -       (2,085 )     -  
Noninterest income   12,676       20,937       18,835       23,697       22,928  
Noninterest expense   32,708       37,401       36,056       37,924       36,132  
Income tax expense   3,421       3,962       4,001       3,527       3,631  
Net income   12,621       15,458       15,883       14,278       14,614  
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Net earnings, basic   0.74       0.89       0.91       0.81       0.82  
Net earnings, diluted   0.71       0.86       0.88       0.78       0.79  
Cash dividends declared and paid   0.12       0.12       0.11       0.11       0.09  
Book value   20.97       20.03       20.91       21.90       22.94  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)   19.57       18.61       19.50       20.49       21.51  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   17,007,914       17,286,531       17,490,706       17,716,136       17,777,542  
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive   17,751,674       17,901,899       18,020,548       18,392,397       18,433,038  
Shares outstanding at end of period   17,027,197       17,064,640       17,417,094       17,673,407       17,760,243  
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents   234,883       329,962       375,690       528,612       486,821  
Investment securities   701,711       711,412       763,943       793,404       724,504  
Total loans held for investment   2,748,081       2,690,366       2,580,493       2,453,631       2,437,577  
Allowance for loan losses   39,288       39,657       39,785       39,649       42,098  
Total assets   3,944,063       3,992,690       3,974,724       3,999,744       3,901,855  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,255,942       2,198,464       2,230,105       2,318,942       2,269,855  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,150,488       1,262,072       1,195,732       1,131,215       1,071,367  
Total deposits   3,406,430       3,460,536       3,425,837       3,450,157       3,341,222  
Borrowings   122,354       122,307       122,261       122,214       122,168  
Total stockholders’ equity   357,014       341,799       364,222       387,068       407,427  
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets   1.27 %     1.53 %     1.60 %     1.47 %     1.50 %
Return on average equity   14.33 %     17.37 %     16.96 %     14.58 %     14.39 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.88 %     3.70 %     4.02 %     3.33 %     3.50 %
Yield on loans   5.59 %     5.12 %     5.57 %     4.80 %     4.90 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.52 %     0.82 %     0.42 %     0.34 %     0.35 %
Efficiency ratio   66.35 %     66.38 %     64.11 %     70.30 %     66.07 %
Summary Credit Quality Data:                            
Nonperforming loans   7,790       7,834       7,889       12,141       10,598  
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment   0.28 %     0.29 %     0.31 %     0.49 %     0.43 %
Other real estate owned   169       37       59       1,141       1,032  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.20 %     0.20 %     0.20 %     0.33 %     0.30 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment   1.43 %     1.47 %     1.54 %     1.62 %     1.73 %
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.09 %     (0.10 )%     (0.02 )%     0.06 %     0.11 %


  As of and for the quarter ended
  December 31
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Capital Ratios:                            
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   9.05 %     8.56 %     9.16 %     9.68 %     10.44 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.50 %     8.00 %     8.60 %     9.11 %     9.85 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets   11.81 %     11.67 %     12.24 %     12.86 %     12.91 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets   11.03 %     10.95 %     10.93 %     10.78 %     10.77 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   16.58 %     16.46 %     17.32 %     18.22 %     18.40 %

(1)   Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
       
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets                                  
Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,744,574   $ 38,607     5.58 %   $ 2,469,703   $ 29,940     4.81 %
Loans - PPP   1,021     88     34.19 %     48,033     1,143     9.44 %
Debt securities - taxable   601,411     4,868     3.21 %     507,948     2,174     1.70 %
Debt securities - nontaxable   214,011     1,418     2.63 %     219,812     1,458     2.63 %
Other interest-bearing assets   184,471     1,546     3.32 %     359,088     192     0.21 %
                                   
Total interest-earning assets   3,745,488     46,527     4.93 %     3,604,584     34,907     3.84 %
Noninterest-earning assets   182,088                 260,211            
                                   
Total assets $ 3,927,576               $ 3,864,795            
                                   
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                                  
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 1,844,551     7,231     1.56 %   $ 1,864,373     904     0.19 %
Time deposits   305,098     1,027     1.34 %     337,449     1,016     1.19 %
Short-term borrowings   4     -     0.00 %     4     -     0.00 %
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings   -     -     0.00 %     -     -     0.00 %
Subordinated debt securities   75,938     1,013     5.29 %     75,752     1,012     5.30 %
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393     635     5.43 %     46,393     219     1.87 %
                                   
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,271,984     9,906     1.73 %     2,323,971     3,151     0.54 %
Demand deposits   1,234,570                 1,093,352            
Other liabilities   71,615                 44,620            
Stockholders’ equity   349,407                 402,852            
                                   
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,927,576               $ 3,864,795            
                                   
Net interest income       $ 36,621               $ 31,756      
Net interest margin (2)               3.88 %                 3.50 %

(1)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2)   Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
PPP - Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
                       
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets                                  
Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,597,274   $ 135,927     5.23 %   $ 2,302,413   $ 112,255     4.88 %
Loans - PPP   14,887     2,030     13.64 %     117,788     8,290     7.04 %
Debt securities - taxable   594,405     15,010     2.53 %     532,272     9,292     1.75 %
Debt securities - nontaxable   216,216     5,733     2.65 %     219,385     5,872     2.68 %
Other interest-bearing assets   318,862     3,675     1.15 %     336,081     565     0.17 %
                                   
Total interest-earning assets   3,741,644     162,375     4.34 %     3,507,939     136,274     3.88 %
Noninterest-earning assets   222,544                 261,140            
                                   
Total assets $ 3,964,188               $ 3,769,079            
                                   
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                                  
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 1,889,888     13,013     0.69 %   $ 1,841,678     4,163     0.23 %
Time deposits   327,289     3,989     1.22 %     329,509     4,130     1.25 %
Short-term borrowings   4     -     0.00 %     8,045     5     0.06 %
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings   -     -     0.00 %     19,641     38     0.19 %
Subordinated debt securities   75,874     4,050     5.34 %     75,699     4,056     5.36 %
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393     1,640     3.54 %     46,393     880     1.90 %
                                   
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,339,448     22,692     0.97 %     2,320,965     13,272     0.57 %
Demand deposits   1,189,730                 1,016,835            
Other liabilities   66,182                 42,654            
Stockholders’ equity   368,828                 388,625            
                                   
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,964,188               $ 3,769,079            
                                   
Net interest income       $ 139,683               $ 123,002      
Net interest margin (2)               3.73 %                 3.51 %

(1)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2)   Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
PPP - Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
           
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 61,613     $ 68,425  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   173,270       418,396  
Federal funds sold          
Investment securities   701,711       724,504  
Loans held for sale   30,403       76,507  
Loans held for investment   2,748,081       2,437,577  
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (39,288 )     (42,098 )
Net loans held for investment   2,708,793       2,395,479  
Premises and equipment, net   56,337       57,699  
Goodwill   19,508       19,508  
Intangible assets   4,349       5,895  
Mortgage servicing assets   27,474       19,700  
Other assets   160,605       115,742  
Total assets $ 3,944,063     $ 3,901,855  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,150,488     $ 1,071,367  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,255,942       2,269,855  
Total deposits   3,406,430       3,341,222  
Other borrowings   -       -  
Subordinated debt securities   75,961       75,775  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       46,393  
Other liabilities   58,265       31,038  
Total liabilities   3,587,049       3,494,428  
Stockholders’ Equity          
Common stock   17,027       17,760  
Additional paid-in capital   112,834       133,215  
Retained earnings   292,261       242,750  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (65,108 )     13,702  
Total stockholders’ equity   357,014       407,427  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,944,063     $ 3,901,855  


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
                       
Interest income:                      
Loans, including fees $ 38,694   $ 31,082   $ 137,954     $ 120,540  
Other   7,534     3,518     23,214       14,496  
Total Interest income   46,228     34,600     161,168       135,036  
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   8,258     1,920     17,002       8,293  
Subordinated debt securities   1,013     1,012     4,050       4,056  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   635     219     1,640       880  
Other   -     -     -       43  
Total Interest expense   9,906     3,151     22,692       13,272  
Net interest income   36,322     31,449     138,476       121,764  
Provision for loan losses   248     -     (2,619 )     (1,918 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   36,074     31,449     141,095       123,682  
Noninterest income:                      
Service charges on deposits   1,680     1,940     6,829       6,963  
Income from insurance activities   2,823     2,168     10,826       8,314  
Mortgage banking activities   2,777     12,397     31,370       59,726  
Bank card services and interchange fees   3,090     3,479     12,946       12,239  
Other   2,306     2,944     14,174       10,227  
Total Noninterest income   12,676     22,928     76,145       97,469  
Noninterest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   18,703     21,549     86,323       93,360  
Net occupancy expense   4,085     3,600     15,987       14,560  
Professional services   1,945     2,269     9,740       6,752  
Marketing and development   1,223     1,068     3,614       3,225  
Other   6,752     7,646     28,425       30,133  
Total noninterest expense   32,708     36,132     144,089       148,030  
Income before income taxes   16,042     18,245     73,151       73,121  
Income tax expense   3,421     3,631     14,911       14,507  
Net income $ 12,621   $ 14,614   $ 58,240     $ 58,614  


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
           
Loans:          
Commercial Real Estate $ 919,358   $ 755,444
Commercial - Specialized   327,513     378,725
Commercial - General   484,783     460,024
Consumer:          
1-4 Family Residential   460,124     387,690
Auto Loans   321,476     240,719
Other Consumer   81,308     68,113
Construction   153,519     146,862
Total loans held for investment $ 2,748,081   $ 2,437,577


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,150,488   $ 1,071,367
NOW & other transaction accounts   350,910     395,322
MMDA & other savings   1,618,833     1,534,795
Time deposits   286,199     339,738
Total deposits $ 3,406,430   $ 3,341,222


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the quarter ended
  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                            
Net income $ 12,621   $ 15,458     $ 15,883   $ 14,278     $ 14,614
Income tax expense   3,421     3,962       4,001     3,527       3,631
Provision for loan losses   248     (782 )     -     (2,085 )     -
                             
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 16,290   $ 18,638     $ 19,884   $ 15,720     $ 18,245


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Tangible common equity                            
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 357,014     $ 341,799     $ 364,222     $ 387,068     $ 407,427  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (23,857 )     (24,228 )     (24,620 )     (25,011 )     (25,403 )
                             
Tangible common equity $ 333,157     $ 317,571     $ 339,602     $ 362,057     $ 382,024  
                             
Tangible assets                            
Total assets $ 3,944,063     $ 3,992,690     $ 3,974,724     $ 3,999,744     $ 3,901,855  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (23,857 )     (24,228 )     (24,620 )     (25,011 )     (25,403 )
                             
Tangible assets $ 3,920,206     $ 3,968,462     $ 3,950,104     $ 3,974,733     $ 3,876,452  
                             
Shares outstanding   17,027,197       17,064,640       17,417,094       17,673,407       17,760,243  
                             
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   9.05 %     8.56 %     9.16 %     9.68 %     10.44 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.50 %     8.00 %     8.60 %     9.11 %     9.85 %
Book value per share $ 20.97     $ 20.03     $ 20.91     $ 21.90     $ 22.94  
Tangible book value per share $ 19.57     $ 18.61     $ 19.50     $ 20.49     $ 21.51  

You just read:

South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

