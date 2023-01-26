Submit Release
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share
  • $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps, $3.3 million loss on commercial mortgage servicing rights held for sale and $3.5 million impairment on other real estate owned
  • Total loans increased 7.0% annualized from prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share increased 4.0% from end of prior quarter
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased 24 basis points from end of prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $23.5 million, or $1.04, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $23.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our fourth quarter performance completed a very successful year in which we generated a record level of earnings. For the full year, we generated return on assets of 1.31%, up from 1.18% in 2021, and return on tangible common equity of 20.8%, up from 17.9% in 2021. In the fourth quarter, our solid financial performance resulted in significant growth in both book value and tangible book value per share, as well as increases in most of our capital ratios.

“As we begin 2023, we are maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and expect a relatively low level of loan growth until economic conditions improve. Even with a lower level of loan growth, we believe that we are well positioned to continue generating strong financial performance as we get additional leverage from the investments in talent and technology that we have made over the past few years. While we expect the macro environment to be challenging, particularly in the first half of the year, we believe that we will deliver strong results for our shareholders as we continue executing on our long-term strategies to enhance the value of the Midland franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $63.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.7%, from $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to increased deposit costs. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 17.0%, from $54.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average balances of interest-earning assets, a more favorable asset mix, and higher yields on interest-earning assets. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees recognized as loan interest income totaled $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.8 million.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.50%, compared to 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022 as an increase in the cost of deposits more than offset the increase in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of PPP loan fees to net interest margin was 1 basis point during the third quarter of 2022, while the fourth quarter of 2022 had no PPP loan fee impact. Additionally, the contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 2 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3 basis points during the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.25%. This increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable mix of interest-earning assets. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income contributed 9 basis points to net interest margin and acquired loan discount accretion contributed 4 basis points to net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.8 million and was positively impacted by a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps. Excluding this transaction, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.3 million compared to $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.5 million and was positively impacted by $3.9 million in unrealized income on equity investments, a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an FHLB interest rate swap, and a $1.0 million gain on company-owned life insurance. Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights negatively impacted noninterest income by $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income decreased from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to declines in wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue was $6.2 million for both the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, wealth management revenue decreased 13.2%, primarily due to a decline in assets under administration resulting from market performance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $49.9 million, an increase of 14.8% from $43.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $3.3 million loss on commercial mortgage servicing rights held for sale and OREO impairment charges of $3.5 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 9.1% from $45.8 million. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.9 million FHLB advance prepayment fees and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these adjustments, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $2.4 million, primarily due to a modest increase in staffing levels and increases across most expense items consistent with the growth of the Company including the full quarter impact of the branch purchase completed in June 2022.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $6.31 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $6.20 billion at September 30, 2022, and $5.22 billion at December 31, 2021. The growth in total loans from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to higher balances of consumer and construction and land development loans.

Equipment finance balances increased from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022 to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022.

Compared to loan balances at December 31, 2021, the Company experienced growth in all loan portfolios with the exception of commercial FHA warehouse lines and PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $6.40 billion at September 30, 2022, and $6.11 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a decline in noninterest-bearing demand partially offset by a small increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $49.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared with $46.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $42.6 million, or 0.81% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.5 million, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022, and $4.6 million, or 0.37% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was primarily related to the growth in total loans and negative economic forecasts. Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.6 million was also recorded during the quarter.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.97% of total loans and 123.53% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.95% of total loans and 125.08% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  As of December 31, 2022
  Midland States
Bank		   Midland States
Bancorp, Inc.		   Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements(2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.51%   12.38%   10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.71%   10.21%   8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.90%   9.43%   4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.71%   7.77%   7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) N/A   6.06%   N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in an $89.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income, which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $4.02, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 117 basis points.

On August 24, 2022, the Company issued and sold 4,600,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Company's 7.75% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, par value $2.00 per share (the "Series A preferred stock"), with a liquidation preference of $25 per depositary share (equivalent to $1,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock). The Series A preferred stock qualifies as Tier 1 capital for purposes of regulatory capital calculations. The gross proceeds were $115.0 million while net proceeds from the issuance of the Series A preferred stock, after deducting $4.5 million of offering costs, including the underwriting discount and other expenses, were $110.5 million. The Company declared and paid $3.2 million of preferred dividends during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares under its stock repurchase program. On December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous repurchase plan terminated on December 31, 2022.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss its financial results.

Telephone Access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc01dcecf8df0417783e5b208a72ec906

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.86 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.60 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Earnings Summary                    
Net interest income   $ 63,550     $ 64,024     $ 61,334     $ 56,827     $ 54,301  
Provision for credit losses     3,544       6,974       5,441       4,167       467  
Noninterest income     33,839       15,826       14,613       15,613       22,523  
Noninterest expense     49,943       43,496       41,339       40,884       45,757  
Income before income taxes     43,902       29,380       29,167       27,389       30,600  
Income taxes     11,030       5,859       7,284       6,640       7,493  
Net income     32,872       23,521       21,883       20,749       23,107  
Preferred dividends     3,169                          
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 29,703     $ 23,521     $ 21,883     $ 20,749     $ 23,107  
                     
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.30     $ 1.04     $ 0.97     $ 0.92     $ 1.02  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted     22,503,611       22,390,438       22,360,819       22,350,307       22,350,771  
Return on average assets     1.66 %     1.22 %     1.19 %     1.16 %     1.26 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     17.41 %     13.31 %     13.65 %     12.80 %     14.04 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     25.89 %     20.20 %     19.14 %     17.84 %     19.69 %
Net interest margin     3.50 %     3.63 %     3.65 %     3.50 %     3.25 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     58.26 %     54.26 %     53.10 %     55.73 %     52.61 %
                     
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1)                    
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders   $ 19,278     $ 23,568     $ 22,191     $ 20,815     $ 25,416  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.85     $ 1.04     $ 0.98     $ 0.92     $ 1.12  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.13 %     1.22 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.39 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     11.89 %     13.34 %     13.84 %     12.84 %     15.44 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     16.80 %     20.24 %     19.41 %     17.89 %     21.65 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings   $ 33,165     $ 36,415     $ 35,902     $ 32,041     $ 36,324  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.68 %     1.89 %     1.95 %     1.79 %     1.98 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2022     2022       2022       2022       2021  
Net interest income:                    
Interest income   $ 90,215   $ 79,556     $ 69,236     $ 62,748     $ 60,427  
Interest expense     26,665     15,532       7,902       5,921       6,126  
Net interest income     63,550     64,024       61,334       56,827       54,301  
Provision for credit losses:                    
Provision for credit losses on loans     2,950     6,974       4,741       4,132        
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     594           700       256       388  
Provision for other credit losses                     (221 )     79  
Total provision for credit losses     3,544     6,974       5,441       4,167       467  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     60,006     57,050       55,893       52,660       53,834  
Noninterest income:                    
Wealth management revenue     6,227     6,199       6,143       7,139       7,176  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     316     210       384       599       1,103  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,511     2,597       2,304       2,068       2,338  
Interchange revenue     3,478     3,531       3,590       3,280       3,677  
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net         (129 )     (101 )            
Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps     17,531                       1,845  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights               (869 )     (394 )     (2,072 )
Company-owned life insurance     796     929       840       1,019       1,904  
Other income     2,980     2,489       2,322       1,902       6,552  
Total noninterest income     33,839     15,826       14,613       15,613       22,523  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     22,901     22,889       22,645       21,870       22,109  
Occupancy and equipment     3,748     3,850       3,489       3,755       3,429  
Data processing     6,302     6,093       6,082       5,873       5,819  
Professional     1,726     1,693       1,516       1,972       1,499  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,333     1,361       1,318       1,398       1,425  
Other real estate owned     3,779     582       309       518       243  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     3,250                        
FHLB advances prepayment fees                           4,859  
Other expense     6,904     7,028       5,980       5,498       6,374  
Total noninterest expense     49,943     43,496       41,339       40,884       45,757  
Income before income taxes     43,902     29,380       29,167       27,389       30,600  
Income taxes     11,030     5,859       7,284       6,640       7,493  
Net income     32,872     23,521       21,883       20,749       23,107  
Preferred stock dividends     3,169                        
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 29,703   $ 23,521     $ 21,883     $ 20,749     $ 23,107  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.31   $ 1.04     $ 0.97     $ 0.92     $ 1.03  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.30   $ 1.04     $ 0.97     $ 0.92     $ 1.02  


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(in thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 150,321     $ 313,188     $ 270,117     $ 332,264     $ 680,371  
Investment securities     776,860       690,504       769,278       858,246       916,132  
Loans     6,306,467       6,198,451       5,795,544       5,539,961       5,224,801  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (61,051 )     (58,639 )     (54,898 )     (52,938 )     (51,062 )
Total loans, net     6,245,416       6,139,812       5,740,646       5,487,023       5,173,739  
Loans held for sale     1,286       4,338       5,298       8,931       32,045  
Premises and equipment, net     78,293       77,519       77,668       77,857       79,220  
Other real estate owned     6,729       11,141       11,131       11,537       12,059  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     1,205       1,297       25,879       27,484       28,865  
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale     20,745       23,995                    
Goodwill     161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904  
Other intangible assets, net     20,866       22,198       23,559       22,976       24,374  
Company-owned life insurance     150,443       149,648       148,900       148,060       148,378  
Other assets     241,433       226,333       201,432       202,433       186,718  
Total assets   $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812     $ 7,338,715     $ 7,443,805  
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,935,773     $ 2,025,237     $ 1,972,261     $ 1,965,032     $ 2,245,701  
Interest-bearing deposits     4,428,879       4,370,015       4,212,177       4,092,507       3,864,947  
Total deposits     6,364,652       6,395,252       6,184,438       6,057,539       6,110,648  
Short-term borrowings     42,311       58,518       67,689       60,352       76,803  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     460,000       360,000       285,000       310,171       310,171  
Subordinated debt     99,772       139,370       139,277       139,184       139,091  
Trust preferred debentures     49,975       49,824       49,674       49,524       49,374  
Other liabilities     80,217       79,634       73,546       76,959       93,881  
Total liabilities     7,096,927       7,082,598       6,799,624       6,693,729       6,779,968  
Total shareholders’ equity     758,574       739,279       636,188       644,986       663,837  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812     $ 7,338,715     $ 7,443,805  


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(in thousands)     2022     2022     2022     2022     2021
Loan Portfolio                    
Equipment finance loans   $ 616,751   $ 577,323   $ 546,267   $ 528,572   $ 521,973
Equipment finance leases     491,744     457,611     439,202     429,000     423,280
Commercial FHA warehouse lines     25,029     51,309     23,872     83,999     91,927
SBA PPP loans     1,916     2,810     6,409     22,862     52,477
Other commercial loans     870,878     904,841     814,710     802,692     783,811
Total commercial loans and leases     2,006,318     1,993,894     1,830,460     1,867,125     1,873,468
Commercial real estate     2,433,159     2,466,303     2,335,655     2,114,041     1,816,828
Construction and land development     320,882     225,549     203,955     188,668     193,749
Residential real estate     366,094     356,225     340,103     329,331     338,151
Consumer     1,180,014     1,156,480     1,085,371     1,040,796     1,002,605
Total loans   $ 6,306,467   $ 6,198,451   $ 5,795,544   $ 5,539,961   $ 5,224,801
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,935,773   $ 2,025,237   $ 1,972,261   $ 1,965,032   $ 2,245,701
Interest-bearing:                    
Checking     1,920,458     1,905,439     1,808,885     1,779,018     1,663,021
Money market     1,184,101     1,125,333     1,027,547     964,352     869,067
Savings     661,932     704,245     740,364     710,955     679,115
Time     649,552     620,960     620,363     619,386     630,583
Brokered time     12,836     14,038     15,018     18,796     23,161
Total deposits   $ 6,364,652   $ 6,395,252   $ 6,184,438   $ 6,057,539   $ 6,110,648


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Average Balance Sheets                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 220,938     $ 195,657     $ 226,517     $ 384,231     $ 685,655  
Investment securities     736,579       749,022       818,927       894,634       915,707  
Loans     6,240,277       6,040,358       5,677,791       5,274,051       4,995,794  
Loans held for sale     3,883       6,044       9,865       31,256       34,272  
Nonmarketable equity securities     43,618       37,765       36,338       36,378       39,203  
Total interest-earning assets     7,245,295       7,028,846       6,769,438       6,620,550       6,670,631  
Non-earning assets     609,866       618,138       615,348       631,187       605,060  
Total assets   $ 7,855,161     $ 7,646,984     $ 7,384,786     $ 7,251,737     $ 7,275,691  
                     
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 4,452,801     $ 4,325,098     $ 4,152,764     $ 3,953,249     $ 3,913,475  
Short-term borrowings     47,391       58,271       59,301       70,044       66,677  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     460,598       340,163       307,611       311,282       319,954  
Subordinated debt     107,374       139,324       139,232       139,139       139,046  
Trust preferred debentures     49,902       49,751       49,602       49,451       49,307  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,118,066       4,912,607       4,708,510       4,523,165       4,488,459  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,936,977       1,969,873       1,967,263       1,989,413       2,049,802  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     50,935       63,638       66,009       81,832       84,538  
Shareholders' equity     749,183       700,866       643,004       657,327       652,892  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 7,855,161     $ 7,646,984     $ 7,384,786     $ 7,251,737     $ 7,275,691  
                     
Yields                    
Earning Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents     3.85 %     2.28 %     0.83 %     0.18 %     0.16 %
Investment securities     2.62 %     2.44 %     2.41 %     2.22 %     2.12 %
Loans     5.26 %     4.83 %     4.49 %     4.40 %     4.36 %
Loans held for sale     4.86 %     3.87 %     3.15 %     2.86 %     3.53 %
Nonmarketable equity securities     6.16 %     5.78 %     5.38 %     5.40 %     5.07 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.96 %     4.51 %     4.12 %     3.87 %     3.62 %
                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                    
Interest-bearing deposits     1.77 %     0.94 %     0.37 %     0.22 %     0.22 %
Short-term borrowings     0.26 %     0.19 %     0.15 %     0.14 %     0.12 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     3.67 %     2.83 %     1.87 %     1.58 %     1.75 %
Subordinated debt     5.45 %     5.77 %     5.78 %     5.78 %     5.78 %
Trust preferred debentures     8.47 %     6.54 %     5.05 %     4.21 %     3.90 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.07 %     1.25 %     0.67 %     0.53 %     0.54 %
                     
Cost of Deposits     1.23 %     0.65 %     0.25 %     0.15 %     0.15 %
                     
Net Interest Margin     3.50 %     3.63 %     3.65 %     3.50 %     3.25 %


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Asset Quality                    
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 32,372     $ 28,275     $ 16,212     $ 29,044     $ 17,514  
Nonperforming loans     49,423       46,882       56,883       52,900       42,580  
Nonperforming assets     57,824       59,524       69,344       66,164       57,068  
Net charge-offs     538       3,233       2,781       2,256       4,613  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.51 %     0.46 %     0.28 %     0.52 %     0.34 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.78 %     0.76 %     0.98 %     0.95 %     0.81 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.74 %     0.76 %     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.77 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     0.97 %     0.95 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     0.98 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     123.53 %     125.08 %     96.51 %     100.07 %     119.92 %
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.03 %     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.17 %     0.37 %
                     
Wealth Management                    
Trust assets under administration   $ 3,505,372     $ 3,355,019     $ 3,503,227     $ 3,934,140     $ 4,100,179  
                     
Market Data                    
Book value per share at period end   $ 29.17     $ 28.48     $ 28.84     $ 29.26     $ 30.11  
Tangible book value per share at period end(1)   $ 20.94     $ 20.14     $ 20.43     $ 20.87     $ 21.66  
Market price at period end   $ 26.62     $ 23.57     $ 24.04     $ 28.86     $ 24.79  
Common shares outstanding at period end     22,214,913       22,074,740       22,060,255       22,044,626       22,050,537  
                     
Capital                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.38 %     12.79 %     11.44 %     11.74 %     12.19 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.21 %     10.05 %     8.63 %     8.82 %     9.16 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     7.77 %     7.56 %     7.66 %     7.80 %     8.08 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.43 %     9.40 %     7.98 %     7.96 %     7.75 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)     6.06 %     5.82 %     6.22 %     6.43 %     6.58 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
                     
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
                     
    For The Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 43,902     $ 29,380     $ 29,167     $ 27,389     $ 30,600  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                    
Loss on sales of investment securities, net           129       101              
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps     (17,531 )                       (1,845 )
Total adjustments to noninterest income     (17,531 )     129       101             (1,845 )
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                    
(Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     (3,250 )                        
FHLB advances prepayment fees                             (4,859 )
Integration and acquisition expenses           68       (324 )     (91 )     (171 )
Total adjustments to noninterest expense     (3,250 )     68       (324 )     (91 )     (5,030 )
Adjusted earnings pre tax     29,621       29,441       29,592       27,480       33,785  
Adjusted earnings tax     7,174       5,873       7,401       6,665       8,369  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP     22,447       23,568       22,191       20,815       25,416  
Preferred stock dividends     3,169                          
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders   $ 19,278     $ 23,568     $ 22,191     $ 20,815     $ 25,416  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.85     $ 1.04     $ 0.98     $ 0.92     $ 1.12  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.13 %     1.22 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.39 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     11.89 %     13.34 %     13.84 %     12.84 %     15.44 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     16.80 %     20.24 %     19.41 %     17.89 %     21.65 %
                     
                     
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP   $ 29,621     $ 29,441     $ 29,592     $ 27,480     $ 33,785  
Provision for credit losses     3,544       6,974       5,441       4,167       467  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                 869       394       2,072  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP   $ 33,165     $ 36,415     $ 35,902     $ 32,041     $ 36,324  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.68 %     1.89 %     1.95 %     1.79 %     1.98 %


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                     
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
(dollars in thousands)                    
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 49,943     $ 43,496     $ 41,339     $ 40,884     $ 45,757  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     (3,250 )                        
FHLB advances prepayment fees                             (4,859 )
Integration and acquisition expenses           68       (324 )     (91 )     (171 )
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 46,693     $ 43,564     $ 41,015     $ 40,793     $ 40,727  
                     
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 63,550     $ 64,024     $ 61,334     $ 56,827     $ 54,301  
Effect of tax-exempt income     286       307       321       369       372  
Adjusted net interest income     63,836       64,331       61,655       57,196       54,673  
                     
Noninterest income - GAAP     33,839       15,826       14,613       15,613       22,523  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                 869       394       2,072  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net           129       101              
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps     (17,531 )                       (1,845 )
Adjusted noninterest income     16,308       15,955       15,583       16,007       22,750  
                     
Adjusted total revenue   $ 80,144     $ 80,286     $ 77,238     $ 73,203     $ 77,423  
                     
Efficiency ratio     58.26 %     54.26 %     53.10 %     55.73 %     52.61 %


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                     
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
                     
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 758,574     $ 739,279     $ 636,188     $ 644,986     $ 663,837  
Adjustments:                    
Preferred Stock     (110,548 )     (110,548 )                  
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (20,866 )     (22,198 )     (23,559 )     (22,976 )     (24,374 )
Tangible common equity   $ 465,256     $ 444,629     $ 450,725     $ 460,106     $ 477,558  
                     
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets—GAAP   $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812     $ 7,338,715     $ 7,443,805  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (20,866 )     (22,198 )     (23,559 )     (22,976 )     (24,374 )
Tangible assets   $ 7,672,731     $ 7,637,775     $ 7,250,349     $ 7,153,835     $ 7,257,527  
                     
Common Shares Outstanding     22,214,913       22,074,740       22,060,255       22,044,626       22,050,537  
                     
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     6.06 %     5.82 %     6.22 %     6.43 %     6.58 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 20.94     $ 20.14     $ 20.43     $ 20.87     $ 21.66  
                     
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Net income   $ 32,872     $ 23,521     $ 21,883     $ 20,749     $ 23,107  
                     
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 749,183     $ 700,866     $ 643,004     $ 657,327     $ 652,892  
Adjustments:                    
Preferred Stock     (110,548 )     (54,072 )                  
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (22,859 )     (22,589 )     (22,570 )     (23,638 )     (25,311 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 453,872     $ 462,301     $ 458,530     $ 471,785     $ 465,677  
ROATCE     25.89 %     20.20 %     19.14 %     17.84 %     19.69 %

Primary Logo

