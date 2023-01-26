Discovering the Past and Lineage of Jesus Christ
Look into the past of one of history's most beloved religious figures to learn more about his ancestors and origins.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesus Christ has been the focal point of one of the world's oldest and most influential religions. His message and teachings have spread throughout the world, teaching believers and skeptics alike about love, forgiveness, and God's mighty power. Several texts, books, scriptures, and manuscripts have been written about his work, and numerous interpretations have been developed to provide people with different perspectives on his teachings. However, there aren't many accounts of his lineage, and these texts are difficult to come by, since the world has been preoccupied with his message rather than his biological origins and parental lineage.
In his book, Unraveling the Family History of Jesus: History of the Extended Family of Jesus from 100 BC, Steven Norris pens a written account of Jesus’ ancestral heritage from 100 BC. He discusses great kings and royalty who may be related to the messiah, Jesus Christ, and explains how they may be related. Mentioning Antigonus Mattathias II, the last king of Judea, and how he could have been Jesus' great grandfather, as mentioned in Luke's gospel, and covering both his earthly parents’, Mary and Joseph, backgrounds and origins in order to make significant connections to his lineage.
Steven Norris has written an intriguing and well-researched book about the origins and lineage of Jesus Christ. It truly is an enlightening book filled with facts that believers and skeptics alike may not be aware of, providing readers with a new perspective on the life of Christianity's messiah and savior.
Get ready to dive deep into the history of Jesus Christ and uncover his lineage. Is he from a royal bloodline? Or was he merely a son of a carpenter? Find out in Steven Norris’ book titled Unraveling the Family History of Jesus.
