Hydraulic Robot Arm Market Is Predicted to Reach US$ 21,388.9 million by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Technological Advancements in the Robotic Industry has Set Stage for Hydraulic Robot Arm Market, States Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for hydraulic robot arm is anticipated to reach US$ 8,397.8 million in 2023 and grow at a healthy 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. These leading hydraulic robot arm producers are always coming up with innovative product designs to match the current demands of component placement in severe settings.



Modern robots and their peripherals are in high demand, which enables market participants to broaden their product lines. In the hydraulic robot arm market, some significant firms have implemented aggressive price policies. Governments and end-user industries have formed beneficial ties and cooperation with the company.

A robotic arm (RA) is a type of electromechanical actuator that manipulates materials. Handling, assembly and welding are some of the most common uses of robotic arms. They are widely used in the manufacturing and metalworking industries, as well as laboratory automation. Robotic arms are also found in service robotic applications such as food handling and waste handling.

Consequently, it is anticipated that the market for hydraulic robot arm will grow significantly over the course of the forecast period as hydraulic robot arm are turning to be more advanced in coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hydraulic robot arm market is projected to reach US$ 21,388.9 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 8.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

3001 kg and above hydraulic robot arm in payload segment will have the market with 28.3% market share in 2023.

Under end use industry, automotive industry is expected to be valued at US$ 1,746.7 million in 2023.

Based on region, demand for hydraulic robot arm expected to increase at CAGR of 11.1% in Latin America during the forecast period.



“Adoption of Automation in Electronics Industry Can Drive the Hydraulic Robot Arm Market Growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Segmentation of Hydraulic Robot Arm Industry Research

By Payload : Less than 500KG 500-3000KG 3001KG and Above

By Axes : 4 Axis and less 5 Axis 6 Axis and Above

By Application : Packaging Palletizing Material handling Painting Welding Assembly Inspection Cutting Dispensing

By End Use Industry : Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Market Development

A robust electronics manufacturing base coupled with rapid industrialization has increased the demand for robotic arms for a variety of applications. Moreover, increasing adoption of automation technology in multiple industries is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing integration of robotic process automation and machine learning to improve the capabilities of software bots continues to impact the market. Artificial intelligence (AI) provides advanced business insights and improved data integrity.

In addition, rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, surge in investment, and rising consumer spending are having a positive impact on the robotic arm market. During the anticipated period, these factors can help the global hydraulic robot arm market grow.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB

Adept Technologies

Asimov Robotics

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

Dobot.cc

FANUC CORPORATION

Flexiv

Gridbots Technologies Private Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation.

Universal Robots

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hydraulic robot arm market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of payload, (less than 500kg, 500-3000kg, 3001kg and above), axes, (4 axis and less, 5 axis, 6 axis and above), application, (packaging, palletizing, material handling, painting, welding, assembly, inspection, cutting, dispensing), end use industry, (aerospace and defense, automotive, chemicals & materials, electrical & electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, mining & oil & gas, retail & e-commerce, logistics & warehousing, packaging, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

