Read more about DOR Announces Start of 2023 Tax Filing

The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) today announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

“Our Department remains committed to processing income tax returns in a timely manner, following the law as written, and responding to constituent concerns,” said Interim State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell. “We will work with our state and local partners to maintain the highest level of security and guard against potential fraud. We encourage all Georgians to remain aware of potential scams as we enter tax season.”

Reminders for Individual Income Tax Filers:

Most refunds are issued within 2-3 weeks, but it may take up to 12 weeks from the date of receipt by DOR to process a return and issue a refund. Refunds may take longer due to additional verification if, for example, there has been an address or bank account change since the prior year return. This is to combat identity theft, which remains a significant threat to taxpayers that the Department takes extra precaution to guard against to protect both taxpayers and their money.

The Department is following Governor Kemp’s income tax refund proposal closely and details will be available on the DOR website once finalized. The Department will build on last year’s success when over 90% of refunds were issued by July 2022.

All first-time Georgia income tax filers, or taxpayers who have not filed a Georgia return any time in the past 5 years, will receive their refund in the form of a paper check.

Individuals may receive a 1099-G from the federal government in connection with last year’s HB 1302 refund. HB 1302 specifically provides that the refund is not subject to Georgia income taxation. For federal income tax purposes, however, taxpayers should follow IRS instructions as the Department does not comment on federal taxability.

Reminders for Businesses:

Businesses must file employee W-2 information with DOR by January 31, 2023 .

Employers who file late may face penalties and will slow the processing of their employees' tax returns.

