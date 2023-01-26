Volunteer Ministers Reach Out in Service to the Community

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Inglewood, California, held a food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to help neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Inglewood celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a food drive to help neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of volunteers from the Church of Scientology Inglewood celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the spirit with which it was created. This is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service—a “day on, not a day off.”

“Everyone has the power for greatness,” said Dr. King, “not for fame but greatness, because greatness is determined by service.”

In that spirit, the volunteers collected donations, purchased food, set up in front of the Church, and handed out 300 bags of groceries, including fruit, vegetables, cereals and snacks. And the biggest hit was an additional 200 boxes of ready-to-heat pizzas.

They decided to hold a food drive because hunger is a grave concern to many L.A. County families. Nearly a quarter of local households experienced food insecurity from October 2021 to October 2022, up 7 percent from the end of 2021, according to a study released by USC Dornsife’s Public Exchange.

But these are Volunteer Ministers, and their motto is “Something can be done about it.” They are trained in life skills developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that give people the tools to change things for the better. In fact, these skills are known as the Tools for Life. And anyone is invited to learn them through free online courses available on the Scientology website. Just as these skills empower the Volunteer Minister to help others in times of disaster great and small, so too do they empower anyone wishing to better conditions in their life.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.

Mr. Hubbard described a Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

The Church of Scientology Inglewood is an Ideal Scientology Organization. The Inglewood Church is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network. Learn about the amazing transformation that has taken place since Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church and the South Los Angeles Scientology Community Center in November 2011.