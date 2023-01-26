Embrace Your Humanity: New Book POETIC PIECES Reflects The Emotions Of Everyday Life To Provide Hope And Inspiration In The Face of Grief, Disappointment and Despair

Jamaican writer sparks purpose and invites readers to become the master of their own destiny in new book of poetry by Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Anthony Clemetson knows what it means to be in the throes of grief. After losing his only son, his life was fractured. But in time, he became whole again. And it was the rebuilding of his life in pieces that led him to consider what truly matters.

In his new book, Poetic Pieces, Clemetson draws from his love of prose to present a poetic interpretation of real-life stories that explore themes of love, romance, nudity, aspirations, social injustice, loss, grief, separation, abuse, utopian ideals, hope and success. A firm believer in embracing life’s many lessons, Clemetson motivates readers to ignite the flame of purpose to accomplish their dreams. Designed to provide hope and inspiration for those in need of comfort, the poems illustrate the beauty of nature and humanity. Representing a diverse collection of life experiences, Poetic Pieces inspires readers to step out of the shadows of grief, loneliness and self-doubt and step into the sun to bask in the glow of self-fulfillment and success.

Poetic Pieces is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Paul Anthony Clemetson was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He was educated at the College of Arts Science and Technology, now The University Of Technology, the Training Development Institute, the Management Institute For National Development, and The University Of The West Indies, Mona Campus. Certified in pedagogy and mechanical engineering, he holds a BS in management studies, an MBA, and a graduate diploma in senior public sector management. He has had a distinguished career in public service, reaching the office of senior director in the Ministry of Construction and Works. Mr. Clemetson extended his knowledge to national development, serving as a lecturer at Quality Academics, Excelsior Community College, and Senior Lecturer at the University College of the Caribbean. He has been married for forty-eight years to Winsome Sharon Clemetson and is the father of two children. He is deeply committed to making a positive impact on the lives of others and is an avid reader and a lover of prose and artistic writing.

