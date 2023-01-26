Submit Release
Spotted seatrout harvest closes in Western Panhandle on Feb. 1

Recreational harvest of spotted seatrout closes Feb. 1 in the Western Panhandle Management Region (Escambia County through the portions of Gulf County west of 85 degrees 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass or Indian Lagoon). Spotted seatrout harvest will reopen in the Western Panhandle Management Region March 1, 2023.

Learn more about spotted seatrout by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout.”                       

