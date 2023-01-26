RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending December 31, 2022

50% Increase in Earnings from Core Banking Operations YoY

RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCIQ: RBAZ) (the "Company"), parent company of Republic Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "RBAZ"), announced a consolidated net income of $644,000, or $0.36 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $1,913,000, or $1.06 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to a consolidated net income of $373,000, or $0.21 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $1,918,000, or $1.06 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Current year earnings of $1.06 per share were comprised of $0.96 per share attributable to core operations and $0.10 per share due to impacts from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Prior year earnings of $1.06 per share were comprised of $0.63 per share attributable to core operations and $0.43 per share due to impacts from the PPP.



President and CEO Brian Ruisinger stated, “Our core earnings increased over 50% year-over-year as net interest income increased 14% despite rapid rate increases by the Federal Reserve resulting in industry-wide margin compression. Additionally, I am pleased to report we achieved a 32% increase year-over-year in non-interest income as leadership placed a priority on this area in our strategic plan to supplement earnings in anticipation of margin compression.”

Mr. Ruisinger continued, “RBAZ had a very eventful fourth quarter. We opened our branch in Gilbert, AZ allowing us to expand our presence into the East Valley of Phoenix. Additionally, we had an extremely strong quarter of loan production exceeding $20 million in net growth, which will position us well heading into 2023. To support our growth, expansion and lending capacity, we have launched a capital raise expected to close by the end of Q1. RBAZ remains poised for continued growth in its mission to be the premier Arizona-based community bank, as reflected in our Bauer Five-Star bank rating.”

December 31, 2022 Company Highlights Include:

Total loans of $162,954,000 increased $27,558,000, or 20.4%, from December 31, 2021. This increase consisted of $32,166,000, or 23.8%, in net portfolio loan growth, offset by $4,608,000 of PPP loan forgiveness received during the year.

Total deposits of $203,332,000 were down $2,071,000, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2021. This decrease consisted of $17,255,000 in anticipated deposit outflows relating to capital accounts for De Novo institutions that opened for business during 2022, offset by $15,184,000 in net deposit growth through deepening of existing relationships and generation of new banking relationships.

Total borrowings of $14,900,000 increased $9,030,000 from December 31, 2021. This increase consisted of advances from overnight borrowing facilities at year-end to accommodate a timing difference in loan fundings and receipt of deposit funds. Borrowings were repaid January 3, 2023.

Total interest income increased $666,000 to $2,619,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 outpacing total interest income of $1,953,000 for the same period of the prior year equating to an increase of 34.1%.

Cost of funds was increased to 1.35% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 0.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as the result of upward rate pressure as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 4.25% in 2022.

Total non-interest expense is up $325,000 to $1,580,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1,255,000 for the same period of the prior year resulting primarily from several additional full-time employees, the addition of the Gilbert branch, and investments made in technology and marketing in support of the Company’s growth.

The Bank remains “Well Capitalized” under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework as follows:

December 31,

2022 (%) Ratio to be Well

Capitalized (%) CBLR ratio 11.39 9.00

About the Company

RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. was established on June 10, 2021 as a single-bank holding company for its Arizona state-chartered bank subsidiary, Republic Bank of Arizona. The Company is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ.

About the Bank

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community bank in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert, Arizona. RBAZ is a full service, community bank providing deposit and loan products and convenient, online and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. Our second location is at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ. Our third location opened in October 2022 at 1417 W. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ. The Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank (collectively referred to herein as the “Company”), for which the Company claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Summary Financial Information (unaudited) For the three months

ended December 31, For the twelve months

ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021* (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Summary Income Data: Interest income $2,619 $1,953 $9,218 $7,544 Interest expense 692 257 1,674 945 Net interest income 1,927 1,696 7,544 6,599 Provision for loan losses 47 52 218 176 Non-interest income 390 73 511 386 Non-interest expense 1,580 1,255 5,386 4,328 Realized loss on sales of securities - - - 7 Income before income taxes 690 462 2,451 2,474 Provision for income tax 46 89 538 556 Net income $644 $373 $1,913 $1,918 Per Share Data: Shares outstanding end-of-period 1,797 1,805 1,797 1,805 Earnings per common share $0.36 $0.21 $1.06 $1.06 Diluted earnings per common share $0.34 $0.20 $1.02 $1.01 Total shareholders’ equity $18,166 $18,672 $18,166 $18,672 Book value per share $10.11 $10.34 $10.11 $10.34 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $237,620 $231,420 $237,620 $231,420 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 43,441 38,041 43,441 38,041 Securities held-to-maturity 12,176 8,510 12,176 8,510 Loans 162,954 135,396 162,954 135,396 Allowance for loan losses 1,764 1,468 1,764 1,468 Deposits 203,332 205,403 203,332 205,403 Other borrowings 14,900 5,870 14,900 5,870 Shareholders’ equity 18,166 18,672 18,166 18,672 Performance Ratios: Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) (%) 14.18 7.99 10.53 10.27 Net interest margin (%) 3.46 3.06 3.21 3.09 Average assets $227,809 $230,370 $239,864 $220,742 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 1.13 0.65 0.80 0.87 Shareholders’ equity to assets (%) 7.64 8.07 7.64 8.07 Efficiency ratio (%) 68.19 70.94 66.87 61.96 Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans $118 $- $118 $- Troubled debt restructurings $156 $234 $156 $234 Other real estate $- $- $- $- Nonperforming loans $118 $82 $118 $82 Nonperforming loans to total assets (%) 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.04 Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) 0.07 0.06 0.07 0.06 Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.08 Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) 1,494.92 1,790.24 1,494.92 1,790.24 Net recoveries for period $25 $26 $78 $68 Average loans $146,628 $122,131 $138,529 $117,309 Ratio of net recoveries to average loans (%) 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.06 *RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. was formed on June 10, 2021. Data for 2021 period consists of Bank data beginning January 1, 2021 and Company data beginning June 10, 2021.

