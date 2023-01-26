Cayuga Centers Elects Faye Hylton to Board Chair, Announces 5 New Board Members

The non-profit agency is increasing its board from 15 to 21 members

/EIN News/ -- AUBURN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, today announced the election of Faye Hylton as Chair of its Board of Trustees, as well as the addition of five new board members. The new members increase Cayuga Centers’ board from 15 to 21 members, a reflection of the organization’s recent growth in new markets across the United States.



Hylton has served on the Cayuga Centers board since 2018. A Florida resident, Hylton is the owner of Seastar Technologies , a disaster recovery and business continuity services provider, and has worked in the information technology services industry for more than 25 years. Hylton succeeds former Cayuga Centers Board Chair David Warren Connelly, who has served on the board since 1997 and as Board Chair since 2016. He will continue to serve on the Board of Trustees for Cayuga Centers as the Immediate Past Chair.

“I believe strongly in Cayuga Centers’ mission of helping children and families in need through innovative, impactful practices and I couldn’t be more proud to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees,” Hylton said. “I look forward to working with Edward and the entire Cayuga Centers team to support the agency during this exciting period of growth.”

In addition to Hylton, Cayuga Centers has elected five additional members to its Board of Trustees to better reflect Cayuga Centers’ growing service area. New members from recent expansion regions include Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, resident Willette Walker, Chief Human Capital Officer at Mainstay Life Services; and Miami, Florida resident Maria Justo, Executive Vice President of Commercial Credit at First Horizon Bank. Maria joins the board following Cayuga Centers’ recent merger with Institute for Child & Family Health (ICFH) in September 2022.

Other new board members include Claudine Potvin-Giordiano, Director of Health Services at Hudson Valley Community College and resident of Albany, New York; Randy Bogar, Director of Human Resources at Masonic Care Community and resident of Utica, New York; and Joyce Akwaa, Assistant Principal of Dake Junior High School and Doctor of Education candidate and resident of Rochester, New York.

“The addition of these new board members is particularly exciting because we are expanding our Board to better reflect the new areas we now offer services to, including Pennsylvania and South Florida,” said Cayuga Centers President and CEO Edward Myers Hayes. “We look forward to using their professional expertise to continue providing care to at-risk youth and families through industry-leading services as well as their input on growth strategy.”

Cayuga Centers board members are elected to three-year terms and advise the non-profit on strategic growth, best practice, and other topics. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org .

