The MotherWell Summit Fills the Gap in Post-Birth Care for New Moms
Experts on the forefront of maternal health and relationships fill this four-day virtual conference to help mothers be whole, healthy humans — and great moms.
The MotherWell Summit gives moms the tools and resources they need to be seen and validated— and have a clear path forward to feeling like themselves again with more confidence and joy in their lives.”UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gap between healthcare and common knowledge leaves new moms overwhelmed and grappling with drastic physical, mental and emotional changes — all while trying to parent.
— says Dr. Ashurina Ream, founder of The MotherWell Summit and Psyched Mommy.
The MotherWell Summit plans to change that.
Packed with 20+ women experts at the forefront of maternal wellness and relationships, The MotherWell Summit is a four-day online conference, March 13-16, 2023, that gives moms the practical, day-to-day support they need to be whole, healthy and confident — in addition to being great parents.
“Motherhood is the biggest life shift that can happen and we don’t anticipate how it’s going to rock our world,” says Dr. Ashurina Ream, founder of The MotherWell Summit and Psyched Mommy, an online education platform for pregnant and new mothers.
“Many times, moms don’t know they’re struggling until it reaches a tipping point. The MotherWell Summit gives moms the tools and resources they need to be seen and validated — and have a clear path forward to feeling like themselves again with more confidence and joy in their lives,” Ream says.
Experts and sessions include:
Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, author of Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included):
• Why Self-Care Culture is Wrong, and What You Can Do Instead
Dr. Cassidy Freitas, licensed marriage and family therapist and host of “Holding Space,” the top-rated podcast for millennial parents,
• Managing Overwhelm in Motherhood: Let Go of Unrealistic Expectations, Unhook from Guilt, and Step Into Your Own
Dr. Ashurina Ream, licensed psychologist and founder of Psyched Mommy and the MotherWell Summit,
• From Conflict to Connection: 6 Tools for Partners
Joni Parthemer, Master Trainer and Education Director for the Bringing Baby Home Program at The Gottman Institute,
• Bringing Baby Home: Managing Partner Conflict and
• Maintaining and Strengthening Your Partner Friendship
Eve Rodsky, NYT Bestselling author of Fair Play and the National Bestseller of Find Your Unicorn Space,
• How to Feel More Like You After Becoming a Mother
Erica Djossa, licensed therapist and founder of Happy As A Mother online platform and podcast,
• The Invisible Load of Motherhood
Liesel Teen, labor and delivery nurse, founder of Mommy Labor Nurse and host of a podcast by the same name,
• Preparing for Postpartum
Jess VanderWier, licensed psychotherapist and founder of Our Mama Village, an online parenting education platform,
• How to Reduce Separation Struggles
Sessions are pre-recorded and released at 6 a.m. Eastern Time so moms can watch at their own pace. They get unlimited access even after the summit ends.
The MotherWell Summit’s pay-what-you-want pricing, at $79, $119, $199 and $279 tiers, gives more moms access to these life-changing tools and resources to handle their day-to-day challenges so they can be the parent and the person they long to be.
Dr. Ashurina Ream, the founder of The MotherWell Summit, built it from her own experience.
“When I founded PsychedMommy, my goal was to reach as many women as possible so that no one would feel alone like I did. It’s so fulfilling to have created a community of thousands of mothers who are getting the support they deserve in this time of change,” Dr. Ream says.
Each day of The MotherWell Summit focuses on one aspect of maternal health:
Day 1: Mental and emotional health
Day 2: Physical health
Day 3: Relationships
Day 4: Parenting
