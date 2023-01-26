Moafly Technologies Corporation Announces That Operations Will Now Take Place in Miami, Florida
Moafly has recruited unbelievably great agents to offer commission-free services to buyers and sellers in both South Florida and Southern California”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 26th, 2022: Moafly, a technology-powered residential real estate agency, has announced that its operations will now take place in Miami, Florida.
Prior to this recent operational development, the company’s operations were based solely in Pasadena, California, only offering services to Southern California residents. With this new expansion to Miami, the services of Moafly will now be available to residents in South Florida. Services of this company will continue to be available to buyers and sellers in the Southern California region. Users of the Moafly platform in both regions will have 24/7 access to residential real estate guidance and on-demand agents that charge no commission fees. The technology-driven online platform will simplify residential real estate for South Florida residents.
“Our company is very excited to announce that we will expand our current services to residents in South Florida. Our team has worked hard towards this expansion, and offering our easy-to-use platform to more clients feels good. Moafly has recruited unbelievably great agents to offer commission-free services to buyers and sellers in both South Florida and Southern California, so clients can be assured that they are paying for the services they receive without the stickiness of commissions,” said David Ha, founder of Moafly. “Every client is different and has different needs—this is something that most real estate agencies have not addressed. Thanks to our recent expansion, people in South Florida will benefit from access to specific real estate services designed to suit their specific needs when buying and selling residential properties.”
Founded by David Ha in Pasadena, California, Moafly Technologies Corporation is a technology-based residential real estate platform that assists buyers and sellers in navigating real estate with or without an agent. The company was created to fix problems currently existing within the residential real estate industry. With the Moafly platform, buyers and sellers can do it all independently or with the help of the best agents in their area. The highly efficient platform takes no commission fees from users, allowing them to hire agents on demand and only pay them for the hours that have been worked. Additionally, the agents on the platform make the client’s benefits their highest priority when working together. Users of the platform can access personalized services when they need them while being able to do it all independently through the platform.
For more information about Moafly or to access the platform, go to www.moafly.com.
