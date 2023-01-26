ANEW ERA TMS & PSYCHIATRY EXPANDS TO HOUSTON AREA WITH THREE NEW LOCATIONS, IMPROVING ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry expands to Texas with 2 new locations, providing TMS therapy for depression & anxiety. Katy location coming soon.
At Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to quality mental health care”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, a Discovery Behavioral Health company, is changing the mental health landscape with its revolutionary expansion. The renowned Southern California leaders have now opened two new Texas locations in Cypress and Sugar Land to provide safe and effective treatments that can help patients find relief from symptoms of depression and anxiety. Our Katy office is slated to open in early 2023.
— Allison Duggan
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry uses FDA-cleared Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy to stimulate nerve cells in order to activate regions of the brain that have become less active. In as little as four weeks most patients experience an improved mood, increased energy levels, better sleep quality, and even an increased ability to appreciate colors. This non-medicinal treatment has been used over 1 million times in the US alone.
Allison Duggan, Regional Director of Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry of Texas, is passionate about providing Mental Health Care services in a timely, affordable and expert manner. “At Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to quality mental health care," said Allison Duggan. "It's our mission to help people take the first step towards their mental health wellness."
The two Texas locations are now open and accepting patients with most insurances accepted. Take advantage of this revolutionary treatment solution by visiting Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry's website and taking their short assessments to determine if seeking treatment may be right for you. With appointment booking available in as little as three days, let Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry help you live the life deserved.
Give us a call at (866) 481-0318 and start feeling better faster, or schedule a free consultation!
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry - Cypress
Address: 27700 Northwest Fwy #340, Cypress, TX 77433
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry - Sugar Land
Address: 17510 W Grand Pkwy S #530, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Coming Soon:
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry - Katy
Address: 23920 Katy Fwy #565, Katy, TX 77493
Adaline Haynes
CESSON
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube