A.R. Torre's “A Familiar Stranger” Nominated for Edgar Allan Poe Award
New York Times bestselling author nominated in Best Paperback categoryKEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author A.R. (Alessandra) Torre is excited to announce that her latest novel, “A Familiar Stranger,” has been nominated for an Edgar Allan Poe Award in the Best Paperback category.
Presented by the Mystery Writers of America, the 77th annual Edgar® Awards will be held on April 27, 2023 in New York. The awards will honor the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2022.
Torre expressed her excitement at the nomination: "I screamed out loud when I saw the nominee announcement. Then I burst into tears. For me, it is the ultimate validation of a book that I believed in and poured so much heart and soul into."
“A Familiar Stranger” is a domestic suspense novel that tells the story of a wife who begins to carry on an affair, but both of the men in her life are hiding deadly secrets. The novel was almost not published in its current form, as Torre threw the first draft away, concerned that the story wasn't hitting the right notes. However, after many revisions and editing, the final, Edgar-nominated version has a unique plot tactic that few authors employ – no spoilers here – and was "worth every sleepless night," Torre says.
A few of this year's other nominees include “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Best Novel) and “The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story” by Andrew Neiderman (Best Critical/Biographical).
While many of the nominees have won other awards or earned bestseller stardom, the Edgar award nomination is a different category of recognition.
"Being nominated for an Edgar award is an honor for any author," says Torre. "It recognizes the hard work, dedication and passion that goes into writing a mystery novel. I am truly grateful to be among this year's nominees."
Torre is a prolific and accomplished author with over 30 novels to her name. She has experience in both self-publishing and traditional publishing and is well-versed in the art of fiction writing and book marketing. Her books have hit bestseller lists and garnered critical acclaim, making her a sought-after speaker on the subject of writing and publishing. Alongside her successful writing career, she is also the CEO of BingeBooks and Authors A.I., a tech startup that uses artificial intelligence for book discovery and improvement. This unique perspective allows her to speak on elements of a bestselling novel and the role of A.I. in fiction.
“A Familiar Stranger” is available on Amazon. To learn more about Torre, visit alessandratorre.com.
Media Relations
Alessandra Torre
alessandra@alessandratorre.com