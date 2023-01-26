Submit Release
Board of Agriculture will meet Jan. 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25, 2023

CONTACT:

Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel
919-707-3010; jonathan.lanier@ncagr.gov

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. in the training room of the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

  • Referendum requests:
    • Corn Growers Association of North Carolina
    • NC Tomato Growers Association
    • The American Dairy Association of North Carolina
  • Update - Rules Revision of the Animal Welfare Act
  • 02 NCAC 52J .0901
  • 02 NCAC 52J .0902
  • 02 NCAC 52J .0903
  • 02 NCAC 52J .0904

  • Initiate Rulemaking – Veterinary Division, Rabbit Importation (Tab 6)
  • Industry Updates from Board Members
  • Other Business

      A copy of the agenda is online at www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/documents/BOAJan302023Agenda.pdf.

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

