WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25, 2023

CONTACT: Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel

919-707-3010; jonathan.lanier@ncagr.gov

Board of Agriculture will meet Jan. 30

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. in the training room of the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

Referendum requests:

Corn Growers Association of North Carolina



NC Tomato Growers Association



The American Dairy Association of North Carolina

Update - Rules Revision of the Animal Welfare Act

02 NCAC 52J .0901

02 NCAC 52J .0902

02 NCAC 52J .0903

02 NCAC 52J .0904

Initiate Rulemaking – Veterinary Division, Rabbit Importation (Tab 6)

Industry Updates from Board Members

Other Business

A copy of the agenda is online at www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/documents/BOAJan302023Agenda.pdf.

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

