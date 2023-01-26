Columbine Health Systems Announces the Grand Opening of a New Skilled Nursing Facility

Columbine Commons-Lakes Columbine Comons-Lakes Interior

Lakes provides State-of-the-Art Care and Comfort in Luxury Surroundings in Windsor, Colorado

I actually grew up in Windsor, and I feel that the Columbine facilities, now including the Lakes, are a wonderful gift to my hometown” — Dr. Rebecca Jackson

WINDSOR, CO, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbine Health Systems announces the Feb. 1 grand opening of Columbine Commons-Lakes, a luxury, state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility conveniently located on Main Street in Windsor with nearby shopping and community services.

The beautiful building boasts 30 private rooms for long-term care and rehabilitation. The Lakes facility is located at 1325 Main St. in Windsor.

Dr. Rebecca Jackson is a geriatrician who has served as Columbine Health Systems’ Medical Director since 2014, and she will be overseeing clinical staff at Columbine Commons-Lakes.

Dr. Jackson is also founder of Front Range Geriatric Medicine, which was started in 2017 to serve Columbine’s residents by providing skilled, long-term care and assisted living.

“I actually grew up in Windsor, and I feel that the Columbine facilities, now including the Lakes, are a wonderful gift to my hometown,” Dr. Jackson says. “Not only can you stay in a beautiful facility and receive quality rehab, but you will also be cared for by our tremendous staff who really are the heart of our mission to provide excellent care for Northern Colorado's elders.”

As Columbine Health Systems has grown and expanded during the past five decades, owner Bob Wilson has incorporated new design features into each new facility.

As you walk into the Lakes, for instance, the wide halls and doorways give way to an open atmosphere. The ceiling lighting carries a modern yet home-like feel that’s complemented by abundant natural light, Jackson says.

The Lakes also has private rooms, each with their own bathrooms and showers, which is a unique and important amenity as the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in new priorities surrounding public health and wellness. Ceiling lifts that transport residents easily into the bathrooms and increase accessibility are another trademark Columbine feature that was carried over in the design at the Lakes

“The therapy room is also stocked with state-of-the-art equipment that we are excited to use,” Jackson says. “There are many other amazing features too, but a final personal favorite is the Beatles art that Mr. Wilson donated for the activity room.”

The Lakes was slated to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the facility closed until now. Hiring for all positions is ongoing, and applicants may apply online at www.columbinehealth.com.

About Columbine Health Systems:

Columbine Health Systems has been a proud leader in senior health care for more than 50 years in Northern Colorado, serving families as far north as Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Lakes continues the tradition of providing quality care in a comfortable and nurturing environment with skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals.