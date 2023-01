On This Page

Date: April 6, 2022 Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

During this webinar, FDA will:

Provide an overview of the inspection process for compounding outsourcing facilities.

Discuss what to expect during an inspection, from initiation to closeout as well as observations on successes and challenges.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Compounding outsourcing facilities

Compounding pharmacies with interest in the outsourcing facility sector and FDA compounding inspections

State pharmacy regulators

Consultants focused on outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies

FDA-regulated industry or general public with an interest in the inspections process for compounding pharmacies and outsourcing facilities

TOPICS COVERED

Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) for Outsourcing Facilities

Insanitary conditions

Initial facility walk-through

Aseptic operators and operations

Process and facility design

Cross contamination

Environmental and personnel monitoring

Product inspection and component control

Packaging and labeling control

Records review

Evaluation of compliance with section 503B of the FD&C Act

FDA SPEAKERS

Jessica Pressley McAlister

Pharmacy Compounding National Expert

Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Programs (DPQP)

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations (OPQO)

Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) | FDA

Lori Cantin, PharmD, MS, RPh

Captain, U.S. Public Health Service

Branch Chief, Branch 3

Division of Compounding II

Office of Compounding Quality & Compliance (OCQC)

Office of Compliance (OC)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) | FDA

FDA RESOURCES