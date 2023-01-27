DataMask by HUDI Empowers People to Take Control of Their Data and Monetize It Safely and Securely

HUDI X DATAMASK

25.000 people joined HUDI's DataMask: the revolutionary data ownership tool to control and monetize personal data while protecting the privacy

LONDON, LONDON CITY, UK, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a revolutionary step forward for data management and ownership, HUDI (Human Data Income) has released the beta version of DataMask. This browser extension acts as a wallet for user data, allowing individuals to take back control of their personal information. With over 25,000 early adopters and 2,5 million page views in the first month, the potential for this technology is evident.

DataMask is a key component of the HUDI ecosystem, which aims to establish a new standard for data management that benefits both users and companies. Companies can access complete and accurate data while paying only for what they use, while users can monetize by allowing companies to use their data. DataMask acts as a gatekeeper to the web by validating every incoming and outgoing data transaction, similar to how a financial wallet manages money.

In addition to the data management capabilities, DataMask offers a range of privacy advantages by encrypting data, blocking cookies and third-party trackers, and blocking pop-ups and ads. Users can store and manage all their sensitive and non-sensitive information, and decide in total freedom how and when to use their data for personal purposes or to earn a passive income.

"DataMask empowers individuals to take back control of their data and monetize it transparently and securely," said HUDI CEO Francesco Maria Ballarani. "It's a game-changer for managing and valuing our personal information."

DataMask is completely free for users and comes with registration rewards in HUDI tokens. To get started, visit DataMask's website and click on the download button: https://humandataincome.com/datamask

About HUDI:

HUDI is a startup aiming to revolutionise how we think about data ownership and management. By creating a new standard that benefits individuals and companies. HUDI empowers people to take back control of their personal information and monetize it safely and securely.