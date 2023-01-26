January 25, 2023-- Commissioner Donelon Elected Chair of NAIC Southeast Zone, Will Lead Group on Educational Trip to Miami This Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 25, 2023

Commissioner Jim Donelon was selected to chair the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Southeast Zone during the organization’s Fall National Meeting.

“I’m honored to serve in this role, and I want to thank my fellow southeast members for their support in electing me to chair our zone,” Commissioner Donelon said. “I look forward to representing the Southeast Zone and working with my colleagues to make property insurance more affordable and accessible for consumers.”

Prior to his election as chair, Commissioner Donelon had served as secretary of the Southeast Zone. The zone includes regulators from Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Commissioner Donelon served as president of the NAIC in 2013. He currently serves on its Executive Committee and as chair of the Surplus Lines (C) Task Force, chair of the Receivership and Insolvency (E) Task Force, and as co-vice chair of the Climate and Resiliency (EX) Task Force.

Commissioner Donelon is leading the Southeast Zone delegation on a three-day training session this week to Florida International University in Miami, including a tour of the college’s International Hurricane Research Center Wall of Wind hurricane mitigation research facility.

The gathering, which will be held January 25-27, will focus on several topics including the National Flood Insurance Program’s Risk Rating 2.0, determining the primary damage components of hurricanes, modern building codes and effective communication strategies.

The NAIC assists state insurance regulators in protecting consumers and helping maintain the financial stability of the insurance industry by offering financial, actuarial, legal, computer, research, market conduct and economic expertise.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.