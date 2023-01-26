EdgeIn Launches No-Cost, Low-Cost Alternative to Crunchbase / Pitchbook for Web3 Data with a Shared Community Revenue Model

EdgeIn launches community platform to provide access to the largest, validated dataset for Web3 companies, projects, teams, investments and token data. The company's mission is to help users reclaim their data and to profit from contributing to the ecosystem in a truly decentralized manner, as opposed to existing research platforms like Pitchbook and Crunchbase.

If you're looking for reliable, Web3 community data, look no further. EdgeIn, the only democratized platform for company, project, team, investment and token data, today announces its first paid product offering. For $14.99/month, get real-time updates on the companies, people, deals and events you're most interested in, giving you an unprecedented edge in Web3.

EdgeIn's mission is core to Web3's intention for truly decentralized, accessible data that drives innovation.

"EdgeIn's goal is to remove all manner of obfuscation in the Web3 industry and provide the data reliability this community deserves," said Redg Snodgrass, founder and CEO of EdgeIn. "It's time to demand greater transparency in Web3 and to replace the centralized incumbents responsible for stunting growth and business development by making it difficult to find valuable information. The existing data model is failing everyone, from builders to LPs to everyday families."

Existing research platforms focus heavily on complex, quant based dashboards and legacy data. As opposed to competing with products or word-of-mouth dealflow for crypto-native funds, EdgeIn offers simplified insights that give even Web2 investors an abridged view of the Web3 marketplace.

Currently, the alternative data market is a $1.8 billion market and is projected to be a $60 billion market by 2030. That consists of sentiment data, scrape data, analytics, etc. The Web3 investment research market, alone, is currently $610 million and is projected to be a $11 billion market by 2030.

Competing products primarily generate revenue off of capturing users' public information, trading it, analyzing and selling it back to large enterprises in a suite of centralized applications. EdgeIn aims to help users reclaim their data and to profit from contributing to the ecosystem.

"EdgeIn's community data model levels the playing field for builders in Web3, providing greater visibility into the market and giving users better control of their data" said Ashley Brown, co-founder and COO of EdgeIn. "The dual sided architecture is collaborative and incentivized, enabling anyone in the community to provide data."

Since the platform opened in October, over 15,000 new companies and projects have been submitted by users. New data requests are fulfilled in an average of 45 minutes by a team of EdgeIn community analysts. Larger dataset contributions are indexed, validated and published in 24 hours.

The EdgeIn team has built the largest verified on/off-chain dataset in Web3, indexing over 90% of the market in just 3 months. EdgeIn currently has 50,000 Web3 companies and projects indexed, 4,000 active investor profiles and over 20,000 builders already in the platform. The company will soon move into additional markets, including Generative AI, AR/VR and a few other alpha markets to be named later. Community members have free access to a growing list of 25,000 published companies on the site. In addition, EdgeIn will be announcing API access to its full dataset in February 2023.

Since launching the platform 8 weeks ago, EdgeIn has attracted users across +1,500 cities in 140 countries and continues to maintain a .95 daily active user count. In the last 48hrs, 10% of users have already converted to a paid Contributor plan.

EdgeIn is currently in the "data seeding" phase of its launch and is actively onboarding additional technology, data and event partners to provide the most reliable, timely dataset in the industry. Current partners include AmberData, Harmonic.ai, DefyTrends, Coingecko, LunarCrush, DefiLlama, DealRoom and a handful of other like-minded teams. If you're interested in learning more about how to partner with the EdgeIn platform, email ashley@edgein.io

The company is currently bootstrapping and has raised $400K from a handful of angel investors including Mike Dinsdale (Akkadian Ventures, DocuSign, DoorDash, Gusto), Mike Borozdin (DocuSign, Google), Jeremy Clover (Circle), Pedram Amini, Bayo Okusanya and Ulises Merino Núñez. EdgeIn has also attracted several native Web3 advisors to accelerate reach and serve as early guides to effortlessly penetrate the Web3 community, including Wyatt Khosrowshahi of Shima Capital, Dylan Hunzeker of Palm Drive Capital, Travis Wright of The Bad Crypto Podcast and James Burkett of Delos Holdings.

About EdgeIn

EdgeIn is the largest, most accessible Web3 dataset on companies, projects and investments. For $14.99/month, get real-time updates on the companies, people, deals and events you're most interested in - as well as access to the emails of users on the platform - giving you an unprecedented edge in Web3.

