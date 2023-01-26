WOW Media & Neuro-Insight Conduct First of Its Kind Study Revealing True Impact of DOOH in US

Study Reveals Center Read, Full-Motion Billboards 5.8x More Effective Than Static OOH

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With DOOH advertising projected to reach $58B by 2031, WOW Media , a full-motion digital billboard network in Los Angeles, partnered with Neuro-Insight , a neuromarketing and neuroanalytics company pioneering the link between brain activity and consumer behavior, to help brands and advertisers understand the effectiveness of this fast growing medium. In a first of its kind study conducted in the US, results indicated that center-read, full-motion digital billboards are 5.8x more effective than traditional static roadside OOH advertising.

"OOH advertising is undergoing a digital revolution and WOW Media made for the perfect case study to examine its true impact. Being a closed network of digital billboards that get over 68,500,000 weekly impressions in a concentrated area (Los Angeles) with the right dynamic feature set, it allows brands to understand the real impact a campaign might have", says Pranav Yandov, CEO of Neuro-Insight.

Neuro-Insight used a car-driving simulation with 84 (only 20 is required for a representative sample size for a neuro study) Los Angeles residents for the study. As participants watched the filmed journey, their brain activity was recorded, and a Neuro-Impact Factor (NIF) formula was used to evaluate the effectiveness of the billboards. NIF leverages second-by-second brain activity and gaze data from eye-tracking technology to evaluate how impactful the billboards are. The high-quality imagery, color vibrancy, center read positioning, and visually captivating full-motion WOW digital billboards created stronger memory for the ad, according to Neuro-Insight.

Neuro-Insight also examined the impact of interactive ambient lighting in conjunction with each individual ad, displaying primary colors to compliment the art direction of the ads themselves. The interactive ambient lights help to enhance ads and are 5.75x more effective than static billboards without interactive ambient lighting.

Results Proved:

"For the first time, we have science to show the impact digital out-of-home media has on consumers. "It's all about motion, positioning, and quality. Our hope is that this helps better inform brands on how and where to spend their marketing DOOH budget." says Scott Krantz, founder and CEO of WOW Media.

WOW Media has been changing the digital landscape with immersive billboards strategically located on the freeway leading to Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and Santa Monica and avenues that lead to SoFi Stadium and LAX.

The complete study can be found here.

About WOW Media:

WOW Media delivers the crisp definition of in-home quality content to out-of-home audiences in the high-traffic Los Angeles locations brands crave. WOW's full-motion immersive billboards beam bigger, bolder, and brighter content than New York's Times Square to create immediate and long-lasting impressions.

About Neuro-Insight:

Neuro-Insight is the only neuromarketing company that has scientific and commercial validation. It specializes in the neuroscience of marketing communications, pioneering the link between brain activity and consumer behavior with the world's largest and most established database of neuromarketing case studies, norms, and benchmarks.

