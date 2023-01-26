Adam & Son, the First and Only Social Impact Auto Repair Shop in the Nation Looks to Increase Giving in 2023 and Beyond

Since 2020 the organization provided over $150,000 in community support and hopes their social impact model will inspire companies across the nation to create their own programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adam & Son, the first and only social impact auto repair shop in the United States, is pleased to announce it has surpassed $150,000 in community support since 2020 through its three social impact programs. The organization looks to double its donations to those living in Southern Colorado in 2023/24 and wants to share this idea for auto repair shops across the nation to start their own social impact programs.

"When I was a child, I asked my father to bring our family automobile to the school so I could help my classmates understand how to safely change out a flat. Since that moment, I have been inspired to provide caring customer service and impactful programs to improve the lives of our neighbors in Colorado Springs," said Dan Adam, Founder of Adam & Son. "Now that we have formalized our social impact programs, I am hopeful auto repair shop owners and operators across the nation are inspired by our team's efforts and create their own ways to make people's lives safer, better, and richer. There are many ways our industry can reduce some of its negative perception by being more active in solving community challenges."

Named a top workplace by the Colorado Springs Gazette in 2022 and Dan a graduate of the National Institute for Social Impact, Adam & Son operates its three social impact programs to provide critical care to residents' vehicles while also providing funding for those in need:

Stranded Motorist Fund—$131,685.73 in donations made since 2020. This flagship program offers recipients low or no-cost repairs and in some cases free vehicles to neighbors. The program's primary goals are supporting safety and self-sufficiency to get to work and school for people who demonstrate a financial need.

Trifecta—$19,610.40 donations made since 2020. This is a unique fundraising tool developed to help local organizations, charities, and clubs raise money for themselves and their causes. These organizations can sell oil change packages and retain 80 percent of the value of those as well as receive five percent in perpetuity from future repairs of their supporters.

Pay It Forward—$2,513.08 donations made since 2020. When guests have their car serviced, and Adam & Son offers a discount, they are given the option to "pay it forward" and donate the value of their discount to the Stranded Motorist Fund. For the military and first responder discount offered, they can pay it forward as well and Adam & Son will donate the value of that to Angels of America's Fallen, The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs , The Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs , and others to be added.

A Stranded Motorist Fund guest recently commented, "Just when I believed our family was at a complete loss with no vehicle or method to get to and from work, I was told about the stranded motorist fund by a good friend. With no vehicle, I applied for the fund and received such enormous help with reliable and safe vehicles which provided me with a way to get my family to and from appointments and myself to work." "I'm so very grateful for this helping hand which provided our family with desperately needed security ", said LaAmber Miller.

To inspire auto repair shops across the United States to create their own social impact initiatives to further serve their communities, Adam & Son will embark on a proactive public media campaign in 2023 by sharing information about its social impact programs via interviews and self-generated content.

"We will work with consumer media and automobile endemic press to reach both shop owners and their customers this year. I am excited to see how many members of our industry take aim at helping residents of their communities, regions, and states," added Dan Adam.

For those who are interested in learning more about Adam & Son social impact programs or to receive support on starting a program of their own, please contact Stacey Burns, Vice President of Social Impact and Strategy with Adam & Son: staceyb@adamandson.com

Adam & Son is the first social impact full-service auto repair shop in the United States. Founded in 1999, the company was established to create a customer service experience and community benefit, which has grown to be unlike any auto repair shops in Southern Colorado and the nation. Adam & Son provides traditional maintenance and repairs for all makes and models of automobiles. The company deeply values a positive culture, meaningful inclusion, and superior customer service. Adam & Son operates three social impact programs to support its community: the Trifecta program where clubs and organizations can sell oil change packages and keep 80 percent of the proceeds. Also, it operates its Pay-It-Forward program, for our guests who come into our shops with a coupon and choose to "pay it forward", the company will match that amount in a donation to their nonprofit of choice. The Adam & Son flagship program, the Stranded Motorist Fund, pays for repairs to vehicles and in some cases provides free used cars to recipients who demonstrate financial need as well as a desire to be self-sufficient. https://adamandson.com/contact-us/

