NieuxCo Opens Campus to Explore Web3 in New Orleans Historic Landmark Property

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historic landmark "The Eiffel" located at 2040 St. Charles Avenue has undergone a high-tech transformation and the vision is ready to be revealed to the city in the form of The Nieux – a campus designed to connect a global collective to cutting edge technology projects born in New Orleans. The Nieux is operated by NieuxCo, a New Orleans-based Web3 venture studio that is the brain trust of local entrepreneurs and business leaders Tim Williamson, Patrick Comer, Zach Kupperman and Lindsey Roussel.

"The Nieux is more than a real-estate development project for us," shared Zach Kupperman, local developer and Co-Founder of NieuxCo. "From our physical location in the heart of the New Orleans' Garden District, we aim to encourage large-scale adoption of technology to unleash the creative potential of our city."

The Nieux campus will be home to several bars, a restaurant, podcast room and meeting spaces. NieuxCo will host events that foster a collaborative spirit within the community and seek to inspire new approaches to real world communities and entrepreneurial opportunities.

"New Orleans has an opportunity to be a leader in the next iteration of the internet and our competitive advantage is our creativity," shared Tim Williamson, CEO and Founder of NieuxCo. "Historically, we have had to play catch-up throughout various cycles of innovation, but now we are on the front end of the fastest-growing tech sector from the last 30 years. We hope to reap the benefits as a first-mover."

Millions of people visit New Orleans each year, spending billions on food, art, music, and cultural experiences, but a very small percentage goes to local creators. The rise of Web3 technology can be leveraged as tools to redefine the creator's rights in our digital world, helping local artists build wealth by reaching a wider audience and selling work without intermediaries.

"Web3 technology is all about democratizing access to tools that have traditionally been controlled by giant tech platforms," added Patrick Comer, Co-Founder of NieuxCo. "In the early nineties when people started talking about the internet, it was mostly disregarded as a passing fad, too complicated to ever become the powerful tool we all now use every day. The same could be said of the 'entrepreneur wave' in the 2000s; no one wanted to take this initiative seriously. NieuxCo recognizes Web3 as the logical evolution and our goal is to help everyone in New Orleans see the potential and understand how to best utilize it."

Lindsey Roussel, Managing Director of The Nieux Society, added, "This city and its people are exceptional, and we are dedicated to shining a spotlight on the powerful creative energy that is the pulse of our community. Despite the colossal value of their work, many artists and culture bearers in New Orleans are still undervalued. Adopting new technology offers a range of tools to safeguard the digital legacy of artists and opens up new opportunities to expand their reach while allowing them to maintain greater control throughout the process."

