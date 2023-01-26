American Software Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

American Software, Inc. AMSWA has determined that certain 2022 distributions are considered to be return of capital (non-dividend) distributions.

This tax treatment will affect shareholders' tax basis in their shares. To assist investors with tax reporting, Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities has been posted on the Investor section of the Company's website under "Investor Relations."

Shareholders should consult their tax advisors to determine how this change may affect their 2022 taxes.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. AMSWA, through its operating entities, including, but not limited to Logility, Inc., delivers an innovative technical platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their digital supply chain transformation from product concept to client availability via the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, a single platform spanning Product, Demand, Inventory, Supply, Sourcing, Deploy, Corporate Responsibility (ESG) and Network Optimization aligned with Integrated Business Planning.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Carter's, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, Trident Seafoods Corporation, and WEG; our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an indirect global value-added reseller ("VAR") distribution network.

Fueled by supply chain master data, allowing for the automation of critical business processes through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to a variety of internal and external data streams, the comprehensive Logility portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, network design and optimization (NDO), retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity for American Software, Inc. You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com, or by calling (404) 364-7615 or emailing kliu@amsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005740/en/