Global Empty Capsules Market research Report 2023: A $4 Billion Market by 2030 - Growing Applications in Cosmetics and Nutraceutical Industries to Bolster Demand

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Empty Capsules Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Empty Capsules estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gelatin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Gelatin segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $737.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Empty Capsules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$737.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Empty Capsules Market to Register Steady Growth

Empty Capsules - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

Growth in Pharmaceutical Market to Spur Demand

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Growth by region: 2017 and 2022E

Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D and Clinical Trials to Support Market Demand

Expenditure (in Billion USD) of Pharmaceutical R&D in the US: 1980-2017)

Total Registered Studies Number: 2000-2021

With Increase in Technological Advancements of Drug Delivery Systems, the Market is expected to Register Gains

Increasing Importance for Sports Nutrition to Bolster Market Growth

Global Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition: 2014-2024

Total Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition in North America: 2011-2021E

Growing Application of Empty Capsules in Cosmetics and Nutraceutical Industries to Bolster Demand

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

