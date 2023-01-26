City of Yucaipa automates bid distribution with the California Purchasing Group

The City of Yucaipa announced today that it has joined the California Purchasing Group. Bidnet Direct's California Purchasing Group helps local governments, such as the City of Yucaipa, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online.

YUCAIPA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Yucaipa announced today that it has joined the California Purchasing Group. Bidnet Direct's California Purchasing Group helps local governments, such as the City of Yucaipa, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The California Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, any addenda and award information from 26 participating agencies from across California. The City of Yucaipa invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofyucaipa.

The City of Yucaipa joined the California Purchasing Group in January 2023. The California Purchasing Group helps to streamline the procurement process by providing a single, online location for managing and tracking all bid process activities.

Not only does the City of Yucaipa now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, they are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. The City of Yucaipa invites all current vendors not already registered on the California Purchasing Group to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofyucaipa. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the California Purchasing Group," stated Debbie Shortlidge, Senior Administrative Assistant of the City of Yucaipa. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide," she continued.

Vendors may register on the California Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofyucaipa. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local California government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact California Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the City of Yucaipa:

Yucaipa is a city located 10 miles (16 km) east of San Bernardino, in San Bernardino County, California, United States. The population was 51,367 at the 2010 census, up from 41,207 at the 2000 census. According to San Bernardino County, the population in 2019 is 53,921.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the California Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

