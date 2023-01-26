Frutta Bowls Cozies Up to the New Year with a Comforting and Delicious New Menu Item

Nation's Fastest-Growing Superfoods Franchise Shows Healthy Can Be Comforting with a New Oatmeal base featuring a warm apple crisp oatmeal bowl.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and the nation's fastest-growing superfoods franchise, added a new LTO to their menu to bring warmth into the new year and prove that healthy can be comforting with the addition of a new oatmeal bowl, featuring warm apples and cinnamon granola to bring comfort to the core.

The new featured menu offerings are available now through April 9, 2023 at all Frutta Bowls locations and aim to provide guests with Comfort to the Core and get their day started right. The featured items on the menu include:

Warm Apple Crisp Oatmeal Bowl: warm oatmeal base topped with cinnamon granola, cinnamon apple, almond butter, honey and cinnamon, 638 calories.

kale, pineapple, apple, chia seeds, 228-302 calories Bees Knees Toast: apple, brie, honey, almond slices, 320 calories

"We are thrilled to offer this new oatmeal bowl to our guests. The Warm Apple Crisp Oatmeal Bowl is not only comforting, but it's full of hearty ingredients and nutrients to get the day started right," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, and Zoup! Eatery. "We look forward to continuing to provide meals that help support our guests' lifestyles, and unique dietary needs, and we are sure they'll love this new addition to the menu."

Frutta Bowls goes beyond providing flavorful snacks and meals – it provides guests with nutritious and healthy ingredients intended to fuel the mind and body, so guests leave feeling reenergized to accomplish their goals for the day. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toast, and protein bites also help boost your immunity levels and provide necessary nutrients.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Frutta Bowls restaurants offer online ordering and delivery through the Frutta Bowls website or their rewards program as well as third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash. Guests can join the Frutta Bowls Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to 39 locations across 16 states. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh The Simple Greek and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

