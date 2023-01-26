Alliant Insurance Services Honored with 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award by Insurance Business America

Awards recognize firms that have continued to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace

Alliant Insurance Services has been honored in Insurance Business America's second annual 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards. The awards recognize firms that have continued to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace.

"Within our organization and across our industry, Alliant is invested in diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. "We strive to cultivate a culture that focuses on individuals and promotes allyship. We're honored that these initiatives have been recognized and are proud that we're making a difference for our employees, our clients, and our communities."

Alliant's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion team engages in a broad range of initiatives and partnerships focused on furthering development opportunities for underrepresented professionals. This includes partnerships with likeminded organizations, the launch of two new programs to broaden the access for underrepresented college students to the insurance industry, bolstering internal Employee Resource Groups, and proactively working to provide career growth and advancement opportunities for all employees.

"We're not just talking about it. We're doing it. We're making ongoing investments in diversity, equity, and inclusion because we know it makes us a stronger company and enhances the relationships we have with our clients and the communities we serve," said Lilian Vanvieldt, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer with Alliant.

To determine the insurance companies with the most effective DE&I programs, Insurance Business America's research team invited firms to share the DE&I initiatives they have focused on over the past 12 months. They then conducted one-on-one interviews with DE&I professionals to gain a keen understanding of the industry standards for DE&I and find out which companies have met or exceeded these expectations. After receiving nominations for DE&I initiatives, the team surveyed the company's employees to get their direct feedback and to gauge the effectiveness of these programs.

Alliant was also recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes in March 2022.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005175/en/