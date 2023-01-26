Global Industrial Holography Applications Strategic Business Report 2023: A $24.5 Billion Market by 2030 from $18.4 Billion in 2022 - Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing Drives Strong Prospects

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Holography for Industrial Applications estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Holographic Scanning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holographic Industrial Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Holography for Industrial Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Holography - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in Industrial Applications

Holography in CAD

Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design

Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth

Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of Holography

Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3D AG (Switzerland)

AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

API Group Plc (UK)

CFC International Corporation (USA)

Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. (USA)

De La Rue Plc (UK)

Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)

Holographix LLC (USA)

HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

Holtronic Technologies (Switzerland)

ITW Foils (USA)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

K Laser Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Laser Technology, Inc. (USA)

Luminit LLC (USA)

OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)

Optaglio a.s. (Czech Republic)

Optometrics LLC (USA)

Spectratek Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SURYS (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling

Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic Scanning among Manufacturers

Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for Holography

Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography in Industrial Testing

Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography

Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years

Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger Sized Heads-Up Displays

German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line Measurements during Production

Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms

Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles

NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D Display Technology

Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)

Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light

Holography Based on Nanoantennas

Holography to Feature in Smartphones

Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0sqwm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900