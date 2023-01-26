Global Industrial Holography Applications Strategic Business Report 2023: A $24.5 Billion Market by 2030 from $18.4 Billion in 2022 - Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing Drives Strong Prospects
Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Holography for Industrial Applications estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Holographic Scanning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holographic Industrial Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Holography for Industrial Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Holography - A Rudimentary Overview
- Recent Market Activity
- Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis
- Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in Industrial Applications
- Holography in CAD
- Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design
- Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth
- Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of Holography
- Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling
- Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic Scanning among Manufacturers
- Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for Holography
- Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography in Industrial Testing
- Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography
- Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years
- Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger Sized Heads-Up Displays
- German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line Measurements during Production
- Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms
- Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles
- NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D Display Technology
- Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)
- Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light
- Holography Based on Nanoantennas
- Holography to Feature in Smartphones
- Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
