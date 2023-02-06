LenDRgroup Consulting Announces Co-Founder, Victor Holloway, to Serve as CFO
LenDRgroup Consulting is pleased to announce that company Co-Founder, Victor Holloway, is set to transition to the role of full-time Chief Financial Officer.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in January 2019, LenDRgroup Consulting has served as a strategic healthcare practice loan consultancy, specifically partnering with dental, medical, and veterinarian professionals and specialists to develop and execute targeted and individualized finance solutions that enable both short and long-term success. Today, the company is pleased to announce that company Co-Founder, Victor Holloway, will transition from The Medicus Group, a healthcare specialty wealth management firm, into a full-time role as Chief Financial Officer of LenDRgroup Consulting.
“I’ve been helping physicians, dentists, and veterinarians at The Medicus Group for the past 15 years,” stated Holloway. “It has been a great experience, and I’m very excited about this move to LenDRgroup, which is a natural transition. I will be focusing all of my time and effort on growing LenDRgroup Consulting and partnering with our clients to help them achieve new levels of practice success.”
Holloway is a Co-Founder of both LenDRgroup Consulting and The Medicus Group. He has a considerable background in Finance with an emphasis on the Healthcare industry and has been active within the Charlotte business community for over a decade. He holds an MBA from Georgetown University and a Bachelors from The University of Richmond. Presently, he serves on both the Board of the Urban League of Central Carolina and the Head of School Advisory Board for Charlotte Christian School.
LenDRgroup Consulting was founded with the mission of ushering in the next generation of practice financing and enabling a new age of independent medical practitioners to harness the power of lending opportunities that break the mold when compared to traditional avenues. The organization seeks to operate at the forefront of a changing and evolving marketplace and offers a white-glove, concierge-style approach when consulting with healthcare practitioners and other key stakeholders.
To learn more about LenDRgroup Consulting or to schedule a consultation, interested parties may visit https://www.lendrgroupconsulting.com.
LenDRgroup Consulting, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was founded in 2019 and has the capability of assisting healthcare practice owners spanning across the United States. The company specializes in delivering the next generation of healthcare practice financing to dentists, veterinarians, and physicians operating in private practice and across specialties. The company additionally partners with a variety of stakeholders, including healthcare lending professionals, healthcare real estate specialists, lawyers, CPAs, and others in the development of individualized solutions for their healthcare clients. More information can be found online by visiting www.lendrgroupconsulting.com.
